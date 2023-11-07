BIZCLIK MEDIA LAUNCHES NOVEMBER EDITION OF SUPPLY CHAIN DIGITAL AND PROCUREMENT MAGAZINE

The November edition of Supply Chain Digital and Procurement Magazine includes interviews with leading experts and executives from NASA and Sellafield Ltd.

LONDON, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BizClik, the UK's fastest-growing publishing company, has published the latest editions of Supply Chain Digital and Procurement Magazine . These publications are highly regarded within the supply chain, procurement and operations sectors for their in-depth reports and interviews with prominent figures in the respective industries.

Procurement Magazine

This month's edition features an extensive lead interview with Karla Smith Jackson of NASA, on encouraging innovation and exceeding expectations in procurement.

"I didn't want this to be a headquarters-driven thing, I was really looking for just the opposite - a grassroots way to collect information and innovations from the centres."

The edition also contains extensive interviews with key thought leaders from organisations such as the Central Co-Op, together with the Top 10 Procurement Leaders from the Top 100 CPOs supplement.

Supply Chain Digital

This month's edition features an extensive lead interview with Eirini Etoimou of Sellafield Ltd, on how a sustainable impact begins with a sustainable mindset.

"Everyone may have an idea or a thought, but quick, opportunistic raids, won't help anyone. Sustainability requires structure and focus."

The edition also contains the Top 10 Fastest Growing Businesses and Rockwell Automation Chairman & CEO Blake Moret, awarded with the Lifetime Of Achievement.

You can visit Supply Chain Digital and Procurement Magazine for daily news and analysis of the ever-changing supply chain, procurement and operations industry.

