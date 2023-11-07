Anzeige
1,00-€-Aktie jetzt auf dem Weg zurück zum 13,20-€-Hoch?
WKN: A2JNLR | ISIN: MT0001390104 | Ticker-Symbol:
07.11.2023 | 17:38
Invitation to Raketech's Q3 2023 Conference Call

TRIQ I-IMSIDA IL-GZIRA, MT / ACCESSWIRE / November 7, 2023 / Raketech Group Holding Plc (Nasdaq:RAKE)(STO:RAKE), the iGaming performance marketing partner, will publish its Q3 2023 report on November 15, 2023 at 08:00 CEST. The presentation of the report will start at 09:00 CEST - held by Raketech's CEO Oskar Mühlbach and CFO Måns Svalborn.

Presentation outline:

  • Business update by CEO Oskar Mühlbach
  • Financials Q3 2023 by CFO Måns Svalborn
  • A detailed plan regarding earnouts in Casumba
  • Key takeaways
  • Q&A

The presentation can be followed via both a conference call and an online audio cast, including a Q&A session open to all listeners at the end of the presentation.

If you wish to participate via webcast, please use the link below. Via the webcast you are able to ask written questions.

https://ir.financialhearings.com/raketech-q3-report-2023

If you wish to participate via teleconference, please register on the link below. After registration, you will be provided with phone numbers and a conference ID to access the conference. You can ask questions verbally via teleconference.

https://conference.financialhearings.com/teleconference/?id=5001817

For more information, please contact:

investor@raketech.com

About Raketech Group

Raketech is a leading online affiliate and content marketing company, with expertise in delivering comparison services for sports and gaming, online guides, communities and social media products. Raketech guides sports and gaming enthusiasts to the best possible services, while also delivering high-quality traffic and leads to its partners. Raketech grows both organically and via acquisitions and operates its business in accordance with a clear framework for responsible affiliate marketing services. The company's shares are listed in Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market with ticker RAKE. Erik Penser Bank AB is the company's Certified Adviser. For more information, visit www.raketech.com.

Invitation to Raketech's Q3 2023 conference call

SOURCE: Raketech

https://www.accesswire.com/800663/invitation-to-raketechs-q3-2023-conference-call

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
