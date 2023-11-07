National Association of Professional Agents Announces Expanded E&O Insurance Coverage for Agents

LAKEWOOD RANCH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / November 7, 2023 / NAPA, the National Association of Professional Agents, announces program enhancements to property and casualty (P&C) and life and health (L&H) errors and omissions (E&O) insurance programs for agents and agencies. These changes are designed to ease the E&O insurance process while meeting the needs of high-performing agents and their agencies.

Effective Oct. 1, these E&O insurance programs for agents and agencies will increase revenue caps from $500,000 to $1 million, ensuring high earners have the protection they deserve. Additionally, insureds can now use automatic renewal for these policy lines. Continuous coverage benefits agents and agencies of every size, closing protection gaps that can leave them vulnerable to claims. Together, these updates offer ease of use for current customers and seamless policy support for new clients. These program changes apply to P&C coverage for agents and agencies, L&H for agencies and bundled L&H with P&C for agents.

The program's underwriter, National Casualty Company, is an admitted carrier rated "A+" (Superior) XV by AM Best. National Casualty Company is part of Nationwide E&S/Specialty, a Nationwide Mutual Insurance Company subsidiary.

"NAPA members enjoy the security of working with an industry-leading professional liability carrier, plus have access to a variety of different member benefits, savings and value-added programs designed to help our members succeed in all areas of their lives," said Jason Rogers, NAPA Area President. "Our free continuing education (CE) voucher program is an extremely popular member benefit that covers state-required CE courses. From a service perspective, no one does it better, and our licensed customer care staff are always ready to provide our members with outstanding service and support."

For complete details regarding the expanded coverage, pricing and information on NAPA member benefits, please call 800.593.7657 or visit napa-benefits.org.

NAPA, the National Association of Professional Agents, provides insurance agents, agencies, registered investment advisors (RIAs) and financial planners access to benefits and services tailored to the unique needs of insurance and financial professionals, including Errors and Omissions Programs, Cyber and Data Breach Insurance, Health Insurance, Life Insurance, Members Discounts and more.

