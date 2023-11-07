BIZCLIK MEDIA LAUNCHES NOVEMBER EDITION OF SUSTAINABILITY MAGAZINE AND EV MAGAZINE

The November edition of Sustainability Magazine and EV Magazine includes interviews with leading experts and executives from Sellafield and General Motors.

LONDON, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BizClik, the UK's fastest-growing publishing company, has published the latest editions of Sustainability Magazine and EV Magazine . These publications are highly regarded within the sustainability and electric vehicle sectors for their in-depth reports and interviews with prominent figures in the respective industries.

Sustainability Magazine

This month's edition features an extensive lead interview with Eirini Etoimou of Sellafield, about how Sellafield operationalises sustainability moving from the ambition to action and to long-term results.

"From the awareness level and throughout the supplier journey, sustainability will be there. We are taking an end-to-end approach with our supply chain."

The edition also contains extensive interviews with key thought leaders from Fujitsu, IXAfrica, Central Co-op and Top 10 Diverse Leaders.

EV Magazine

This month's edition features an extensive lead interview with Mary Barra of General Motors, about Female Leadership.

"The General Motors team is doing outstanding work to create a safer, better world. It is a privilege to lead a company of purpose-driven people who are determined to make a difference"

The edition also contains extensive interviews with key thought leaders from Smart UK, Biffa, Lotus and Top 10 Electric Motorcycle companies.

You can visit EV Magazine and Sustainability Magazine for daily news and analysis of the ever-changing sustainability industry.

