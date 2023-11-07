Anzeige
PR Newswire
07.11.2023 | 17:54
BIZCLIK LAUNCHES NOVEMBER EDITIONS OF BUSINESS CHIEF

The November edition of Business Chief US & Canada and Business Chief Middle East & Africa includes interviews with leading experts and executives from Ricoh and EY.

LONDON, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BizClik, the UK's fastest-growing publishing company, has published the latest editions of Business Chief US & Canada and Business Chief Middle East & Africa. These publications are highly regarded within the B2B sectors for their in-depth reports and interviews with prominent figures.

Business Chief US & Canada

This month's edition features an extensive lead interview with Carsten Bruhn of Ricoh North America where he discusses how establishing a well-functioning ecosystem benefits both employees and customers.

"An efficient digital ecosystem provides the key to structuring data and extracting its value"

The edition also contains extensive interviews with key thought leaders from JLL, T-Mobile, Deloitte, and more.

Business Chief Middle East & Africa

This month's edition features an extensive lead interview with Reema Aref of EY, about how new laws in the corporate sector are reshaping business as well as her trailblazing career and transformation.

The edition also contains extensive interviews with key thought leaders from Tech Mahindra, Mastercard, Radisson Hotel Group, and more.

You can visit Business Chief US & Canada and Business Chief Middle East & Africa for daily news and analysis of the ever-changing B2B industry.

About BizClik

BizClik is one of the fastest-growing digital media companies in the UK, host to a growing portfolio of industry-leading global brands and communities.

BizClik's expanding portfolio includes Technology, AI, FinTech, InsurTech, Supply Chain, Procurement, Energy, Mining, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Mobile, Data Centre, Cyber, and Sustainability.

For more information, please visit https://www.bizclikmedia.com/

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bizclik-launches-november-editions-of-business-chief-301980381.html

© 2023 PR Newswire
