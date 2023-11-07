Anzeige
07.11.2023
BIZCLIK LAUNCHES NOVEMBER EDITION OF FINTECH MAGAZINE

The November edition of FinTech Magazine includes interviews with leading experts and executives from Fujitsu, Virgin Media, and more.

LONDON, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BizClik, the UK's fastest-growing publishing company, has published the latest edition of FinTech Magazine. The publication is highly regarded within the financial technology sector for its in-depth reports and interviews with prominent figures.

This month's edition features an extensive lead interview with Krista Griggs of Fujitsu, about how the company is driving digital innovation in the banking, financial services and insurance sectors.

"By constantly striving for more and being entrepreneurial, we will achieve further growth and success in the future"

The edition also contains extensive interviews with key thought leaders from Virgin Media, Booking.com, Nuvei, and many more.

You can visit FinTech Magazine for daily news and analysis of the ever-changing financial industry.

About BizClik

BizClik is one of the fastest-growing digital media companies in the UK, host to a growing portfolio of industry-leading global brands and communities.

BizClik's expanding portfolio includes Technology, AI, FinTech, InsurTech, Supply Chain, Procurement, Energy, Mining, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Mobile, Data Centre, Cyber, and Sustainability.

For more information, please visit https://www.bizclikmedia.com/

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bizclik-launches-november-edition-of-fintech-magazine-301980374.html

