RHODIUM LAUNCHES INDUSTRY FIRST WHITE-LABEL SERVICE FOR BRANDED RESIDENCES

LONDON, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rhodium, the luxury property advisory and management firm, today launched the industry's first white-label property management service dedicated to the branded residences sector. Rhodium will provide its services and support from pre-planning through to operational execution for both hotel and non-hotel brands.

There's growing demand globally for branded residential developments, with customers willing to pay a premium for the hotel-style lifestyle, the cachet of a luxury brand endorsement, and dedicated amenities such as private clubs, wellness facilities and entertainment spaces. Increasingly, the stand-alone model of branded residences is gathering momentum, along with the growth of non-hospitality brands entering the space.

"Non-hospitality brands don't have the service legacy nor property management know-how, and risk damaging their brand equity if they fail to meet buyer expectations. Developers and luxury brands have come to us asking for a management model that delivers the hospitality service and property management components. As the industry has evolved, buyers are more discerning and well-informed, seeking clear answers about how the premium price associated with a brand name is justified and how their property investment will be cared for once the keys are handed over," says Dean Main, CEO, Rhodium.

Rhodium partners with developers, architects, hotel and non-hotel lifestyle brands to create profitable and sustainable residential strategies aimed at securing premium values for developments, whilst providing exceptional levels of service to the discerning buyers who ultimately choose to live in them.

One of the key differentiators for Rhodium is its delivery of 360-degree services. This includes support from initial concept and planning phase, sales and marketing, mobilisation, lettings, and post-completion property management, providing an exemplary service to homeowners and protecting the value of their assets.

The move consolidates Rhodium's leadership in the ultra-luxe residences sector. The firm's £12bn portfolio under management includes over 40 super prime developments, including branded residences schemes in London, Dubai and Athens. The team has worked with world-renowned architects including Foster + Partners, Robert A.M.Stern and PLP Architects as well as high calibre interior designer names like Thomas Juul-Hansen, ensuring every aspect of a scheme is finished to the highest possible standards. Rhodium expects to increase its portfolio under management by another 40 flagship projects over the next five-year period.

"Our global team is uniquely positioned to handle the intricate demands of residential projects, from providing property management and concierge services, through to in-residence maintenance solutions and everything in-between, each serviced to the demanding standards of the respective brand name," says Dean Main.

As part of the service, Rhodium provides homeowners, brands and development partners with a rental solution for participating properties, where homeowners can elect to rent their homes, with the letting process and tenancy managed by Rhodium.

www.rh-45.com

For further information contact Deborah Battsek pr@deborahbattsek.com

or Jenny Naylor jenny.naylor@rh-45.com; +44 (0)20 3457 0970

Rhodium Images: HERE

About Rhodium

Rhodium (RH45 Ltd) is a leading advisory and property management company providing award-winning services for the world's finest residential and mixed-use developments. The company manages a portfolio valued at over £12 billion (Q4 2023) in prime central London and internationally (Greece and U.A.E.). The experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the development life cycle from pre-planning advisory, through to property mobilisation, and post-completion building management. With a sole focus on ultra-luxury new-build schemes, the company is relentless in its pursuit of delivering exceptional experiences and seamless service to the residents who live in the buildings under its management. Clients include the following landmark developments: Riviera Tower/Athens, 60 Curzon/Mayfair, Regents Crescent/Marylebone, No.1 Palace Street/Westminster, 1 Mayfair/Mayfair, and The Bryanston/Marylebone. Rhodium is committed to taking positive action in terms of sustainability, diversity and inclusion. Founded by Dean Main in 2011, RH45 Ltd is headquartered in Mayfair, London. For more information, please visit www.rh-45.com.

Key Facts

The Branded Residences Sector is growing by an average of 12% each year up to 2026. Saudi Arabia and Vietnam are the fastest-growing markets in terms of development numbers, with the UAE, Mexico and UK having significant projects in the pipeline. Florida leads US market growth. Brands such as Aman and Six Senses are seeing strong growth, while The Ritz-Carlton and Four Seasons lead in terms of number of schemes. Source: Knight Frank 2023 Global Branded Residences

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2269605/Rhodium.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2269606/Rhodium_Logo.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/rhodium-launches-industry-first-white-label-service-for-branded-residences-301980417.html