ABEO steps up organic growth to 7.4% in Q2, cumulative order intake up 8.1% like-for-like to EUR 122.1m in H1 2023/24

ABEO, a world leader in sports and leisure equipment and Official Supporter of Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games , today announces its revenue and order intake for the first half of its 2023/24 financial year (from 1 April to 30 September 2023).

€m

Unaudited 2023/2024 2022/2023 Change Change

LFL1 Q2 revenue 65.5 61.8 +6.1% +7.4% Sports 35.6 32.5 +9.3% +10.7% Sportainment & Climbing 12.2 12.6 -2.9% 0.0% Changing Rooms 17.7 16.6 +6.6% +6.7% H1 revenue 123.5 117.8 +4.8% +5.3% Sports 64.2 57.9 +11.0% +10.9% Sportainment & Climbing 25.3 26.8 -5.7% -3.6% Changing Rooms 34.0 33.1 +2.6% +2.7% YTD order intake 30/092 122.1 113.8 +7.3% +8.1%

1: refers to the change in revenue over a comparable period and at constant consolidation scope, excluding the impact of currency fluctuations.

2: non-financial data - to measure the sales momentum of its business activities, the Group uses the quantified amount of its order intake over a given period, inter alia. The sales momentum indicator represents the aggregate value of all orders booked over the relevant period, as compared to the same period for the previous financial year.



Accelerated growth during the second quarter.

ABEO posted consolidated revenue of €65.5m in Q2 2023/24, representing organic growth of 7.4% (up 6.1% as reported) versus Q2 2022/23. A negative FX impact of 1.4% has been recorded due to the depreciation of the US dollar.

The Sports division continued its momentum, with revenue up 10.7% entirely through organic growth (+9.3% as reported), still underpinned by the Gymnastics business in Europe and North America.

The Sportainment & Climbing division generated a revenue of €12.2m, stable like-for-like (-2.9% as reported) compared to the same period last year. Core businesses continued to report an excellent performance, while the US Sportainment market stayed in line with Q1 trend.

Lastly, the Changing Rooms division confirmed a sustainable growth with a revenue of €17.7m, meaning an organic growth of 6.7% for the quarter (+6.6% as reported).

Accordingly, ABEO delivered H1 2023/24 revenue of €123.5m, up 5.3% like-for-like (+4.8% as reported) versus the same period last year and fully in line with Group forecasts.



Trends and outlook

In the second half of 2023/24, ABEO will benefit from the solid €122.1m order intake achieved in H1 2023/2024, up 8.1% like-for-like compared to H1 2022/23 (+7.8% as reported).

Reinsured by the first half sales performance, ABEO is confident in its ability to maintain growth while continuing to consolidate its operating performance.



Strong presence of Group brands at gymnastics competitions

Operating through its market-leading gymnastics brand Gymnova, ABEO supplied equipment for all events at the latest Internationaux de France de Gymnastique competition held on 16th and 17th of September. The event took place at the iconic Bercy Arena and served as a warm-up for the next 2024 Paris Olympic Games at the same venue. In recognition of the excellence of the brand and products, Gymnova has been selected as Official Supporter and will provide the equipment for all gymnastic disciplines.

As the official equipment supplier for the European Union of Gymnastics (EUG), Spieth provided all the equipment for the 2023 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships held in Antwerp (from 30th of September to 8th of October 2023).



ABEO's Parkour range Brick named title sponsor of the Parkour Asian Tour

In partnership with the International Gymnastics Federation, Brick supplied two sets of Parkour obstacles during the Parkour Asian Tour, with events taking place in six South-East Asian countries (Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Thailand, and Vietnam) in last August. This innovative event constitutes an ideal platform to introduce this new gymnastic discipline to a brand-new audience.



Upcoming event

December 5th, 2023 - H1 2023/24 results (after close of trading)

Find more at www.abeo-bourse.com

ABOUT ABEO ABEO is a major player in the sports and leisure market. The Group posted turnover of € 238.8 million for the year ended 31 March 2023, 74% of which was generated outside France, and has 1,446 employees.

ABEO is a designer, manufacturer and distributor of sports and leisure equipment. It also provides assistance in implementing projects to professional customers in the following sectors: specialised sports halls and clubs, leisure centres, education, local authorities, construction professionals, etc.

ABEO has a unique global offering, and operates in a wide variety of market segments, including gymnastics apparatus and landing mats, team sports equipment, physical education, climbing walls, leisure equipment and changing room fittings. The Group has a portfolio of strong brands which partner sports federations and are featured at major sporting events, including the Olympic Games.

ABEO (ISIN code: FR0013185857, ABEO) is listed on Euronext Paris - Compartment C.



Contacts

For any questions relating to this press release or the ABEO Group, please contact ACTUS finance & communication

Investor relations - Corinne Puissant investor@beo.fr Tel: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 77

Press relations - Serena Boni presse@beo.fr Tel: +33 (0)4 72 18 04 92

