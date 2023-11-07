Arizton Advisory & Intelligence: Professional Hand Hygiene Market to Hit $8.18 Billion by 2028, Emergence of Automated Hand Hygiene Solutions Uplifting the Business Profitability - Arizton

CHICAGO, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest research report, the professional hand hygiene market is growing at a CAGR of 4.77% during 2022-2028.



Professional Hand Hygiene Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size (2028) $8.18 Billion Market Size (2022) $6.18 Billion CAGR (2022-2028) 4.77 % Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023-2028 Market Segments Product, Handwash Type, Hand Sanitizer Type, End Users, Distribution Channel, and Geography Geographic Analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Market Dynamics Robust Demand from Developed Nations

Adoption of Hand Hygiene Products in Healthcare & Hospitality Industry

Increasing Government Initiatives & Programmes

The expansion of the hospitality and healthcare industries has led to heightened consumption of hand hygiene products. For instance, the US, the world's largest market for such products, invests substantially in its healthcare system, which constitutes a significant portion of its economy. This offers considerable prospects for hand hygiene vendors due to high consumption and demand. Emerging nations are also making strides in healthcare development. In the Asia-Pacific region, countries like India and China are actively promoting hand hygiene through increased installation of handwash facilities and provision of adequate water supply.

The market has witnessed a notable surge in demand for sanitizers and disinfectants due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Following the pandemic's aftermath, the sales of professional hand hygiene products made a remarkable recovery with the reopening of various industries. The demand for products such as soaps, sanitizers, and disinfectant wipes has notably risen compared to the pre-pandemic period. Thus, the COVID-19 pandemic acted as a catalyst for the overall market growth and presented enduring growth opportunities for vendors. A wide array of brands and products available in the market has offered consumers numerous choices based on their needs.

Market Opportunities

Emergence of Automated Hand Hygiene Solutions

The emergence of automated hand hygiene solutions is a significant trend in the professional hand hygiene solutions market, and it has been instrumental in driving demand for such products. This trend is characterized by the development and adoption of innovative technologies that automate and enhance the hand hygiene process in various professional settings such as healthcare facilities, food service establishments, and corporate offices. The need for more effective and efficient hand hygiene practices, particularly in healthcare settings, is driving the market. Healthcare-associated infections (HAIs) are a significant concern, leading to increased morbidity, mortality, and healthcare costs. Automated hand hygiene solutions, such as touchless hand sanitizers and soap dispensers, reduce the risk of cross-contamination by minimizing direct contact with potentially contaminated surfaces, like traditional pump dispensers or faucet handles. This results in a more reliable and consistent hand hygiene practice among healthcare workers, which is critical in reducing HAIs.

Surge in Demand for Foam Hand Hygiene Products

Foam-based hand hygiene products have gained prominence for their convenience and ease of use. The foam formulation offers a quick and efficient method of applying hand sanitizers or washes, ensuring that individuals are more likely to adhere to proper hand hygiene routines. Furthermore, the non-sticky nature of foam products enhances user experience, making them a preferred choice in professional settings where repeated use is necessary. Another contributing factor is the growing preference for environment-friendly and skin-sensitive products. Foam hand hygiene offerings often boast formulations that are gentle on the skin while remaining effective against pathogens. As sustainability becomes a more central concern, businesses and institutions seek out products that align with their eco-conscious initiatives, driving the adoption of foam-based alternatives.

Healthcare Sector Drives Surge in Professional Hand Hygiene Market, Building Service Contractors Lead Growth

Maintaining proper hand hygiene in the healthcare industry has consistently remained a critical concern, holding significant importance in ensuring the safety of both patients and staff members. Healthcare establishments are one of the most significant consumer segments for professional hygiene products and include hospitals and clinics. Disinfection and cleaning are primary activities in healthcare settings to prevent or control HAIs. Several studies have indicated that healthcare providers clean their hands less frequently than they must, which causes the transmission of HAIs among hospitalized patients. It is extremely important to prevent the spread of germs in hospital settings and healthcare-related facilities, such as dialysis centers and nursing homes.

The hand hygiene market among building service contractors (BSCs) has experienced a significant surge in demand, driven by various factors that have fundamentally reshaped the way cleanliness and health are perceived in various facilities. BSCs, who are entrusted with maintaining the cleanliness and safety of diverse spaces such as office complexes, educational institutions, healthcare facilities, and hospitality establishments, have become pivotal players in promoting proper hand hygiene practices. One keyway BSCs are boosting the demand for hand hygiene products is by aligning their services with evolving health and safety regulations.

Key Company Profiles

Cleenol Group

GOJO Industries

Kimberly-Clark

Kutol

Medline Industries

Neogen

P&G

Betco

B4 Brands

Christeyns

Diversey

Essity

Ecolab

EcoHydra Technologies

Henkel

Hagleitner Hygiene International

Georgia-Pacific Consumer Products

3M

Midlab

PAUL HARTMANN

Rentokil Initial

Reckitt Benckiser

Sani Marc

Saraya

SC Johnson Professional

Solaris Paper

Spartan Chemical Company

STERIS

The Clorox Company

Unilever Professional India

Vectair Systems

Vi-Jon

Whiteley

Market Segmentation

Product

Hand Wash

Hand Sanitizer

Hand Wipes

Hand Scrubs

Hand Lotions/Creams

Handwash Type

Liquid

Foam

Hand Sanitizer Type

Liquid

Gel

Foam

End Users

Healthcare

Building Service Contractors

Industrial

Hospitality & Food Services

Commercial

Government/Military

Distribution Channel

Direct Channel

Indirect Channel

Geography

North America

The US



Canada

Europe

Germany



The UK



France



Italy



Spain

APAC

China



Japan



India



Australia



South Korea

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia



The UAE



South Africa

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Argentina

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

How big is the professional hand hygiene market?

What is the growth rate of the global professional hand hygiene market?

Which region dominates the global professional hand hygiene market share?

What are the significant trends in the professional hand hygiene market?

Who are the key players in the global professional hand hygiene market?

