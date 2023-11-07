Flying Tiger Copenhagen, the beloved international variety store, has announced the complete deployment of MishiPay's suite of transaction solutions across 56 UK stores. Since the end of September, the chain has been operating exclusively on MishiPay for all transactions, marking a new era of shopping convenience and technological innovation.

Already a satisfied user of MishiPay's Scan Go solution, Flying Tiger Copenhagen has expanded its partnership to include the cash desk and self-checkout kiosks, streamlining the shopping experience for its customers. The brand has further plans to introduce MishiPay's mobile point-of-sale (mPOS) solution to its roster, ensuring that the store remains at the forefront of retail technology.

Mustafa Khanwala, Founder CEO of MishiPay, expressed his excitement over the collaboration: "This complete integration with Flying Tiger Copenhagen is a testament to the trust and the value our solutions bring to the retail sector. We're thrilled to see our technology enhance the shopping experience in such a dynamic and diverse chain. Their commitment to embracing cutting-edge technology places them at the forefront of the retail industry."

Doug Gardner, Chief Information Officer at Flying Tiger Copenhagen, shared similar sentiments: "Our customers are at the heart of everything we do. This partnership with MishiPay ensures they receive the most efficient and seamless shopping experience possible. By being the first to fully integrate MishiPay's solutions, we are not only innovating but also elevating the standard of in-store transactions."

With the completion of this deployment, customers can anticipate a faster, more intuitive shopping journey from the moment they enter a Flying Tiger Copenhagen store. As brands continue to seek ways to blend the digital with the physical, this partnership serves as a benchmark for others in the retail industry.

About Flying Tiger Copenhagen:

Flying Tiger Copenhagen is an international chain of variety stores originating from Denmark. Its unique product range spans everything from home goods and toys to stationery, emphasizing design, newness, and fun.

About MishiPay:

MishiPay is a cutting-edge technology company, bringing the best of online shopping experiences to the physical world. Their suite of solutions, including scan go, cash desk, self-checkout kiosks, and mPOS, empower retailers to revolutionize the customer journey.

