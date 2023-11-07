Callahan Construction Managers: Callahan Construction Earns Excellence in Construction Award from ABC MA

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / November 7, 2023 / Callahan Construction Managers (Callahan), a full-service construction management company based in Bridgewater, Mass., today announced its work on Squirrelwood Apartments has earned an Excellence in Construction Award (EICA) from the Associated Builders and Contractors of Massachusetts (ABC MA). The EIC awards program is the industry's leading competition that honors both general and specialty contractors for world-class, safe, and innovative construction projects. Callahan received the Eagle Award, an honor reserved for work that stands above the rest. It recognizes overall excellence in project execution, craftsmanship, safety, innovative elements and challenges, and client satisfaction. This is the third time Callahan has earned an Eagle Award.

(L-R) Chris Becker, Learning & Development Manager and Jessica Anthony, Director of Internal Operations from Callahan Construction accept the ABC MA Eagle Award.

Squirrelwood Apartments is a 12-building, 88-unit affordable housing development located in Cambridge, Mass. developed by Just-A-Start Corporation. Working in a densely populated area of Cambridge posed many challenges for this restoration project, including constructing an apartment building to Passive House standards, working with challenging soil conditions, and managing odd geometries at a site near other residential properties.

"We are proud to recognize the outstanding work of our member contractors through the ABC Excellence in Construction Awards," said ABC MA President Greg Beeman. "This recognition underscores Callahan's dedication to creating affordable housing solutions that not only meet the needs of residents but also elevate the standards of construction excellence."

The $24.8-million project involved renovating 10 buildings, including a historic five-story masonry former candy factory, a mix of wooden balloon-framed multifamily structures and an 1820s-erasingle-family farmhouse. Crews added three buildings as infills on the site to provide additional affordable housing. Two complied with Energy Star standards, the other with the U.S. Passive House energy efficiency standard. The team also managed multiple logistical challenges for the dozen buildings on the project-which included nine renovations, two new buildings, and an addition to one existing building-as well as managing a move for occupants.

Callahan Construction earned an ABC MA Eagle Award for its work on the 12-building, 88-unit affordable housing development located in Cambridge. (Photo by Andy Ryan)

The project team for Squirrelwood Apartments included:

Owner/Developer - Just A Start Corp.

Construction Manager - Callahan Construction Inc.

Architect - Davis Square Architects

MEP Engineer - BLW Engineers, Inc.

Civil Engineer - Devellis Zrein, Inc.

Structural Engineer - Dan Bonardi Consulting Engineers

Energy Consultant - New Ecology, Inc.

About Callahan Construction Managers

Callahan Construction Managers is a full-service construction management company based in Bridgewater, Mass., with a regional office in White Plains, NY. Callahan has served the New England and Northeast regions for over 65 years. As one of the region's largest open shop construction firms, Callahan provides a wide range of preconstruction and construction management services to local, regional, and national clients. Callahan's markets include multi-family residential, senior housing, affordable housing, hospitality, life sciences, corporate office, educational, retail and tenant fit up. Callahan was voted a 2021 "Top Place to Work" by the Boston Globe and "Best Place to Work" by the Boston Business Journal. Visit www.callahan-inc.comfor more information.

