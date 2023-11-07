New AI authoring tool will dramatically change test creation, making it up to 10 times faster than traditional methods.

Learnosity createsa unique opportunity to deliver truly impactful, tailored, and inclusive learning through the use of AI.

Learnosity, the world's most widely used assessment technology, has unveiled Author Aide, a new AI-assisted authoring tool which will dramatically change test creation, making it up to 10 times faster than manual creation

Author Aide leverages AI to allow assessment authors to create high-quality, high-volume item banks in any subject, at any level, and in multiple languages almost instantly.

Launching publicly this month following successful Beta trials, Author Aide has the potential to positively impact the experience of exam question creation, taking a task that can take up to an hour, to something that can be completed in a matter of minutes. Saving time on the administrative task of creating high-volume item banks and providing more room to focus on the real challenge of delivering high-impact learning programs.

Gavin Cooney, CEO Co-Founder of Learnosity said: "Learnosity users have authored and stored 337 million questions. This makes us one of the largest question banks in the world, if not the largest, and puts us in a unique position to use our expertise to launch a series of AI tools to aid authoring. The launch of Author Aide will see a huge boost in productivity for assessment authors while also dramatically improving content quality. By leveraging AI technology in this way, we are able to deliver greater value to educators, test creators, and most importantly to our mission: learners. Too often, an organization's ability to deliver truly impactful, tailored, and inclusive learning is held back by lack of resources, time, and budget."

Gavin continues: "This is where Author Aide will make an impact, by making test development more efficient. By integrating AI into our assessment technology, we can deliver greater value to educators, test creators, and learners. This really is a unique opportunity for the education industry to improve assessment quality and learning outcomes, and we're excited to be raising the bar."

Powered by GPT-4, Author Aide allows users to use their own learning material as training data, so content can be aligned with specific curricula, syllabuses, or standards.

This ability to raise standards in quality and greatly reduce the workload and manual intervention required from individuals is just the start for the education space. With its deep understanding of what drives change within learning and assessment, Learnosity is uniquely equipped to go beyond authoring to deliver a full suite of AI-assisted tools that enable more organisations to easily scale their business, meet diverse learner needs, and focus on delivering powerful learning experiences.

Learnosity is the global leader in assessment solutions. Serving over 700 customers and more than 40 million learners, our mission is to advance education and learning worldwide with best-in-class technology.

Our APIs make it easy for modern learning platforms to quickly launch fully featured products, scale on demand, and always meet fast-evolving market needs.

