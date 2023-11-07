

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Hiram, Maine-based Grandy Organics is voluntarily recalling Gluten Free Honey Oat Granola as it may contain undeclared coconut.



People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to coconut run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reactions should they consume this product.



The affected lot of Gluten Free Honey Oat Granola was distributed in Florida to a food service distributor, to a food processor in California and directly to individual consumers in Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey, and New York.



Grandy Organics said that after conducting a thorough tracing exercise it discovered that the product potentially contained trace levels of coconut, however, it was distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of coconut.



If consumers have an allergy or severe sensitivity to coconut, they should not consume the product and discard it immediately. Grandy Organics has informed the FDA of this action.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Die Top 3 Dividendenaktien 2024 In diesem Report stellen wir Ihnen 3 Top-Aktien aus dem Energie-Sektor vor, die Sie unbedingt auf Ihre Watchlist setzen müssen. Lassen Sie sich diese kostenlose Analyse nicht entgehen! Hier klicken