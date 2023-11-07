Middle East Media Research Institute: Following October 7 Hamas Attack On Israel, MEMRI Researches Designated Terror Organizations' Incitement To Hatred And Violence On "X"

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESSWIRE / November 7, 2023 / The Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI) has published research on incitement to hatred and violence circulated on X (formerly Twitter) by designated terrorist groups, following the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel.

The X platform has come under scrutiny for the sheer scale and scope of content glorifying the Hamas attack posted on it. While dozens of U.S.-designated terrorist groups and individuals have long operated openly on the platform, since October 7 many have ramped up their activity to glorify the Hamas kidnapping and massacre of civilians and to incite still more violence. They have also greatly increased the spread of Hamas outreach and propaganda efforts, making targeted moderation of this content much more difficult.

The new MEMRI research report, by the MEMRI Jihad and Terrorism Threat Monitor (JTTM) project, reviews content circulated by designated terrorists on X, and highlights examples of these posts from the day of the attack and the two subsequent days, October 7-10, 2023. It is an addition to the JTTM series on reactions to the attack, and sheds light on the scale and scope of terrorist use of social media.

With a focus on foreign terrorist organizations, leaders, and media outlets on X that are affiliated with the Iran-led "Axis of Resistance" of state and non-state actors in the Middle East - elements of which have varying degrees of possible involvement in the planning and coordination of the October 7 attack - this report covers content of particular concern, given the prospects of these elements' future involvement in an expanded regional conflict.

Foreign terrorist organizations on X reviewed in this report include Hamas, Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ), Lebanese Hizbullah, Iran-backed militias in Iraq such as the Al-Nujaba' Movement, Asa'ib Ahl Al-Haqq, and the Hizbullah Brigades, and Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps Qods Force. Other organizations in this report that are not designated terrorists are also reviewed, including the recently delisted Ansar Allah Houthi Movement in Yemen and Iraq's Sayyed Al-Shuhada Brigades and Imam Ali Brigades.

*Note to media and government: For a full copy of this report, send an email with the title of the report in the subject line to media@memri.org. Please include your name, title, and organization in your email.

To view this report in full, you must be a paying member of the JTTM; for membership information, send an email to jttmsubs@memri.org with "Membership" in the subject line.

