Las Vegas Sands: Sands Named to 3BL's 2023 Ranking of the 100 Best Corporate Citizens

3BL has named Sands to its annual 100 Best Corporate Citizens ranking, recognizing outstanding environmental, social and governance transparency and performance among the 1,000 largest U.S. public companies.

Sands was first in the consumer services category and 43rd overall on the 3BL 100 Best Corporate Citizens list. In the consumer services category, Sands ranked above peers in the casino and gaming industry; other hospitality companies; and leading brands such as Starbucks Corporation, McDonald's Corporation and Yum! Brands.

"This important recognition underscores the accomplishments we've made under our People, Communities, Planet corporate responsibility pillars and our commitment to delivering transparency in our operations," said Katarina Tesarova, senior vice president and chief sustainability officer at Sands. "While we greatly value the distinction, we continue to push our performance and have set measurable targets for accomplishments under these pillars in the areas of workforce development, Team Member volunteerism and low-carbon transition by 2025."

The 100 Best Corporate Citizens ranking is based on 184 ESG factors in seven pillars: climate change, employee relations, environment, governance, human rights, stakeholders and society, and ESG performance. Of note, Sands ranked eighth overall in ESG performance.

Using a methodology developed by 3BL, all Russell 1000 Index companies are researched by ISS ESG, the responsible investment research arm of Institutional Shareholder Services. There is no fee for companies to be included in 100 Best Corporate Citizens.

To compile the ranking, corporate data and information is obtained from publicly available sources only, rather than questionnaires or company submissions. Companies have the option to verify data collected for the ranking at no cost. Data and information used in the 2023 edition of the 100 Best Corporate Citizens ranking was collected between July 2022 to July 2023.

"Achieving the transformational targets in the Paris Agreement and UN Sustainable Development Goals in this decisive decade requires all companies to truly embed ESG issues into the core of their business," said Dave Armon, CEO of 3BL. "The 100 Best Corporate Citizens of 2023 are answering the call by demonstrating the societal and bottom-line value of leadership and transparency around ESG topics. They are setting ambitious goals, outlining robust strategies for achieving them, disclosing data to measure progress, and accounting for all stakeholders in business decisions."

Sands' inclusion on 3BL's 2023 100 Best Corporate Citizens list is the latest recognition from leading reputational benchmarks this year. Sands also earned placement in the S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook 2023, Newsweek's America's Most Responsible Companies 2023 list and U.S. News and World Report's Best Companies To Work For 2023-2024 list. In November 2022, Sands was recognized on the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices, with repeat placements on the DJSI World Index and the DJSI North America Index.

For access to the complete 100 Best Corporate Citizens of 2023 ranking and methodology visit: https://100best.3blmedia.com/

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Las Vegas Sands on 3blmedia.com.

