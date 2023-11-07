Wednesday Token: A Game-Changer on Binance Blockchain with Web 3.0 Technologies, NFT, and Burn Function

PRETORIA, SOUTH AFRICA / ACCESSWIRE / November 7, 2023 / Wednesday Token, a token built on Binance Blockchain, has introduced its innovative features and functions. The token is a liquidity generator original token incorporating Web 3.0 technologies, NFT, and an essential burn function. The recent development includes the token's NFT Mystery Box feature that has allowed users to unlock exciting surprises. By opening a Mystery Box, participants can acquire one game NFT and valuable tokens up to 3 ETH, making Wednesday Token's NFT a game-changer in the world of cryptocurrency.

Moreover, Wednesday Token has now been listed on the VOLTICARD, enabling $WED holders to use their tokens for real-world purchases. Users can easily top up their virtual or physical Visa Cards with Wednesday Tokens, making them a versatile asset for various financial transactions.

The details and features of the token are as follows:

Token Name: Wednesday Token

Wednesday Token Token Symbol: $WED

$WED Smart Contract: 0xddBb3E6F8413D0E3ADc700a731DA304aeC97bCBb

0xddBb3E6F8413D0E3ADc700a731DA304aeC97bCBb Total Supply: 1,000,000,000,000

1,000,000,000,000 Circulating Supply: 700,000,000,000

Wednesday Redistribution to Holders: 2% of each transaction will be redistributed to holders.

Liquidity Pool:

2% of every transaction is transformed into liquidity for PancakeSwap, creating price stability and a strong foundation.

Marketing Wallet:

1% of each transaction goes directly into the marketing wallet, fueling the future development and marketing of the Wednesday Token project.

The Wednesday Prediction Platform lets users put their foresight to the test, offering rewards for predicting the price movements of BNB USD or ETH USD in the near future. A share of the round's prize pool awaits those who make accurate predictions. Importantly, the commission generated from participation in the prediction platform contributes to the purchase of Wednesday Tokens on PancakeSwap. Afterwards, the tokens are systematically burned, reducing the overall Wednesday Token supply.

Wednesday Token is available for purchase on PancakeSwap, with the contract address: 0xddBb3E6F8413D0E3ADc700a731DA304aeC97bCBb.

For more updates and developments, visit them on Website; Telegram; Twitter

About Wednesday:

Wednesday Inu is a new original token on the Binance Blockchain with WEB 3.0 technologies and the Burn function. Users can buy BNB directly on MetaMask or transfer it to their MetaMask Wallet from exchanges.

Media Contact

Organization: Wednesday

Contact Person: Aleshin Pavel

Website: https://wednesdayinu.org/

Email: support@wednesdayinu.org

City: Pretoria

Country: South Africa

SOURCE: Wednesday

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/800766/wednesday-token-a-game-changer-on-binance-blockchain-with-web-30-technologies-nft-and-burn-function