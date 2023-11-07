'Tis the Season for North Texas' Favorite Holiday Menu at Soulman's Bar-B-Que

Soulman's Signature Southern Cooking Comes Home for the Holidays

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / November 7, 2023 / Soulman's Bar-B-Que brings the holidays home by doing the cooking for you this year. Soulman's hassle-free holiday menu is available at all 19 North Texas Locations. Those who choose to enjoy the holidays stress-free can pre-order from their award-winning holiday menu that showcases two (2) holiday heat and serve options.

"We know first-hand how the holiday season can be deeply rooted in tradition. At Soulman's we are committed to cooking our meats low and slow over hickory in our time-honored tradition. For almost 50 years we have used our signature recipes passed down from generation to generation to usher in the holidays, from Thanksgiving through Christmas and beyond." says Brett Randle, CEO of North Texas-based Soulman's Bar-B-Que. "North Texas families and companies come to us year after year to help bring in the holiday feast, whether it be for a big seasonal event or family dinner at home, without having to turn on the oven. This year, we have partnered with King's Hawaiian to offer the perfectly sweet flavor and soft fluffy texture that their rolls are known for, in every holiday meal from Soulman's Bar-B Que."

This holiday season, North Texans can choose Soulman's traditional holiday meal, including bone-in hickory-smoked turkey, or the spiral sliced holiday ham, mouth-watering sides including cornbread dressing, green beans, mashed potatoes, King's Hawaiian dinner rolls, and traditional cranberry sauce. The family meal serves approximately 10-12 people for $179.99. The Soulful Holiday Meal features Soulman's sliced brisket and sausage with baked mac & cheese, ranch house beans, dinner rolls, and Soulman's signature Bar-B-Que sauce for $169.99 to serve 10-12 people. For dessert, Soulman's has homemade buttermilk and pecan pies available to make any holiday meal complete for $19.99.

Orders for Thanksgiving must be received by November 17th and Christmas orders must be received by December 18th.

Soulman's is also tailoring holiday offerings for savings in two additional ways. They can bundle traditional and soulful holiday meals to feed 20 people for $299.99, saving $50 on the larger holiday gatherings. Guests can add a half-smoked ham or half-boneless smoked turkey to any holiday meal for $49.99. Preorders are required at https://soulmans.com/holiday-menu/.

"Soulman's Bar-B-Que celebrates the family and friends, tried-and-true traditions, and abundant gratitude for the delicious food that we all enjoy throughout the season. We hope to put more peace of mind and soul back home this holiday season by letting us do the cookin'," says Randle.

About Soulman's Bar-B-Que

For almost 50 years, Soulman's Bar-B-Que has satisfied the hardest to please bar-b-que lovers….Texans! Founded in Pleasant Grove, Texas in 1974, Soulman's had only a few simple goals-serve great Texas-style BBQ and offer friendly, sincere service. Soulman's original family recipes are still the foundation for the company's success from their 8 different types of meat that are smoked "low & slow" over only hickory wood to their famous homemade sides, including Ranch house beans and Texas style cream corn! Throughout the years, this family-owned and operated company has remained true to its original strive for success and customer satisfaction and is honored to be considered one of the Top Bar-B-Que Chains in America (2018) and Best Bar-B-Que in Dallas for Takeout & Delivery (2020).

Soulman's currently owns and operates 19 North and East Texas locations in Allen, Cedar Hill, Forney, Fort Worth, Garland, Greenville, Hurst, Lancaster, Lewisville, Mansfield, Mesquite, Quinlan, Red Oak, Rockwall I-30, Rockwall Goliad, Royse City, Sulphur Springs, Terrell and Van. To learn more about Soulman's Bar-B-Que, visit them online at http://www.soulmans.com or on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/soulmansbbq.

