Amdocs Management Limited: VodafoneZiggo Extends Multi-Year Managed Services Agreement with Amdocs to Elevate Operational Excellence

Collaboration will strengthen cooperation and commitment to deliver an improved customer experience

JERSEY CITY, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / November 7, 2023 / Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX), a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, today announced that VodafoneZiggo, one of the Netherlands' leading communications service providers, has extended its collaboration with Amdocs, signing a multi-year managed services extension agreement. Under the agreement, Amdocs will take responsibility for VodafoneZiggo's business systems operations, which provide VodafoneZiggo's fixed-line and mobile customers with an improved experience and a more unified user journey across all lines of business.

"Our renewed partnership with Amdocs is a strategic move towards transforming our operational landscape and implementing an agile application development approach," said Candice Dillon, Chief Information Officer at VodafoneZiggo. "Together, we are focused on enhancing customer experiences, streamlining our operations, and expediting our time-to-market. We are committed to delivering unmatched value to our customers."

"We are pleased to extend our relationship with VodafoneZiggo as we work to deliver unique and engaging experiences for their customers," said Anthony Goonetilleke, Group President of Technology and Head of Strategy at Amdocs. "Delivering truly digital customer experiences is an important pillar in VodafoneZiggo's strategy, and we're thrilled to help them bring those experiences to market more quickly and efficiently."

About Amdocs

Amdocs helps those who build the future to make it amazing. With our market-leading portfolio of software products and services, we unlock our customers' innovative potential, empowering them to provide next-generation communication and media experiences for both the individual end user and enterprise customers. Our approximately 30,000 employees around the globe are here to accelerate service providers' migration to the cloud, enable them to differentiate in the 5G era, and digitalize and automate their operations. Listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, Amdocs had revenue of $4.89 billion in fiscal 2023. For more information, visit www.amdocs.com

Amdocs' Forward-Looking Statement

This press release includes information that constitutes forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements about Amdocs' growth and business results in future quarters and years. Although we believe the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, we can give no assurance that our expectations will be obtained or that any deviations will not be material. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ from those anticipated. These risks include, but are not limited to, the effects of general macro-economic conditions, prevailing level of macroeconomic, business and operational uncertainty, including as a result of geopolitical events or other global or regional events such as the recent attacks in Israel and evolving conflict and the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the current inflationary environment, and the effects of these conditions on the company's customers' businesses and levels of business activity, including the effect of the current economic uncertainty and industry pressure on the spending decisions of the company's customers, Amdocs' ability to grow in the business markets that it serves, Amdocs' ability to successfully integrate acquired businesses, adverse effects of market competition, rapid technological shifts that may render the Company's products and services obsolete, potential loss of a major customer, our ability to develop long-term relationships with our customers, our ability to successfully and effectively implement artificial intelligence and Generative AI in the company's offerings and operations and risks associated with operating businesses in the international market. Amdocs may elect to update these forward looking statements at some point in the future; however, Amdocs specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These and other risks are discussed at greater length in Amdocs' filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2022 filed on December 13, 2022 and our Form 6-K furnished for the first quarter of fiscal 2023 on February 13, 2023, for the second quarter of fiscal 2023 on May 22, 2023, and for the third quarter of fiscal 2023 on August 14, 2023.

