

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Akamai Technologies Inc (AKAM) released earnings for its third quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $160.54 million, or $1.04 per share. This compares with $123.69 million, or $0.78 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Akamai Technologies Inc reported adjusted earnings of $251.07 million or $1.63 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.50 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.5% to $965.48 million from $881.90 million last year.



Akamai Technologies Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.57 - $1.62 Next quarter revenue guidance: $985 - $1005 Mln Full year EPS guidance: $6.08 - $6.13 Full year revenue guidance: $3802 - $3822 Mln



