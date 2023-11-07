Vaughan, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 7, 2023) - Delota Corp. (CSE: LOTA) (FSE: S62) ("Delota" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has, pursuant to a previously entered non-exclusive issuer trading services agreement (the "Trading Agreement") with Independent Trading Group, Inc. ("ITG"), amended the Trading Agreement which provides for market making services and contributes to the market liquidity of the Company's common shares in accordance with Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") policies (the "Services") for an amended term of three months.

Effective February 12, 2021, the Company engaged ITG to provide the Services for an open-ended term which has not been terminated to date. Pursuant to an amendment agreement dated November 1, 2023, ITG will be compensated in the amount of $7,000 per month for November 2023, December 2023, and January 2024 and will thereafter be compensated in the amount of $5,000 per month unless terminated in accordance with the provisions of the Trading Agreement.

ITG did not and will not receive shares or options as compensation, however, ITG and its clients may have or may acquire a direct interest in the securities of the Company. The Company and ITG are unrelated and unaffiliated entities. ITG is a member of the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) and can access all Canadian stock exchanges and alternative trading systems. The capital and securities required for any trade undertaken by ITG as principal will be provided by ITG.

About Independent Trading Group Inc.

Independent Trading Group Inc. (ITG) is Canada's only brokerage firm dedicated specifically to professional trading. As Canada's foremost market making firm, ITG provides market making and liquidity provider services that are objective and focused. ITG employs real traders and provides real liquidity, with an underlying emphasis on integrity and success.

About Delota Corp.

Delota Corp. is a nicotine vape enterprise that spearheads the smoke-free revolution in Canada, catering to adult consumers seeking alternative to traditional combustible tobacco. With a strong emphasis on delivering exceptional retail experiences and carefully curated product offerings, the Company is dedicated to redefining the way people transition away from smoking. The Company's flagship brand, 180 Smoke Vape Store, stands as Ontario's largest specialty omnichannel vape retailer, fueling innovation, growth, and leadership in the retail vape space.

