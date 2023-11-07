

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Accuray Incorporated (ARAY) reported Loss for first quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled -$2.97 million, or -$0.03 per share. This compares with -$5.45 million, or -$0.06 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.05 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.7% to $103.89 million from $96.49 million last year.



Accuray Incorporated earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): -$2.97 Mln. vs. -$5.45 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): -$0.03 vs. -$0.06 last year. -Analyst Estimates: -$0.05 -Revenue (Q1): $103.89 Mln vs. $96.49 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $460 - $470 Mln



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Die Top 3 Dividendenaktien 2024 In diesem Report stellen wir Ihnen 3 Top-Aktien aus dem Energie-Sektor vor, die Sie unbedingt auf Ihre Watchlist setzen müssen. Lassen Sie sich diese kostenlose Analyse nicht entgehen! Hier klicken