

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Patterson UTI-Energy (PTEN):



Earnings: $0.05 million in Q3 vs. $61.45 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.00 in Q3 vs. $0.28 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Patterson UTI-Energy reported adjusted earnings of $55.50 million or $0.20 per share for the period.



Analysts projected $0.24 per share Revenue: $1.01 billion in Q3 vs. $0.73 billion in the same period last year.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Die Top 3 Dividendenaktien 2024 In diesem Report stellen wir Ihnen 3 Top-Aktien aus dem Energie-Sektor vor, die Sie unbedingt auf Ihre Watchlist setzen müssen. Lassen Sie sich diese kostenlose Analyse nicht entgehen! Hier klicken