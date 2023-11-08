Anzeige
Mittwoch, 08.11.2023
1,00-€-Aktie jetzt auf dem Weg zurück zum 13,20-€-Hoch?
ACCESSWIRE
08.11.2023 | 02:02
111 Leser
The Best PS5 Controller Black Friday Deals: Early PlayStation 5 Wireless Controller Savings Reviewed by Consumer Walk

Black Friday experts share the best early PS5 controller deals for Black Friday 2023, featuring the top deals on DualSense & DualSense Edge controllers

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / November 7, 2023 / Black Friday experts are reviewing the top early PS5 controller deals for Black Friday 2023, including all the best deals on Sony PlayStation DualSense wireless controllers, DualSense Edge pro controllers and third-party controllers. Browse the latest deals in the list below.

Best PS5 Controller Deals:

  • Save up to 30% on PlayStation 5 controllers (DualSense & 3rd party) (Walmart.com)
  • Save up to $27 on PS5 DualSense controllers in various colors (Walmart.com)
  • Save on the PlayStation 5 DualSense Edge Pro controller (Walmart.com)
  • Save on Backbone One PlayStation Edition controllers for PS remote play (Lightning & USB-C) (PlayBackbone.com)

Best Sony PS5 Console & Bundle Deals:

  • Save up to $100 on PS5 Digital Edition & Disc Version consoles & bundles (Walmart.com)
  • Save up to 20% on PS5 Disc Version consoles (Walmart.com)
  • Save up to 30% on PlayStation 5 Digital Edition consoles (Walmart.com)

Best Sony PS5 Games & Accessories Deals:

  • Save up to 50% on PS5 games and shop Minecraft Legends for PS5 (BestBuy.com)
  • Save up to 50% on kids PS5 games and shop Fortnite for PS5 (BestBuy.com)
  • Save up to 50% on a wide selection of PS5 games (Walmart.com)

The PlayStation 5 (PS5) controllers represent a significant leap in gaming technology. Known as the DualSense wireless controllers, they incorporate advanced haptic feedback and adaptive triggers to offer an immersive gaming experience.

These features provide players with tactile sensations that correspond to in-game actions, enhancing gameplay and overall enjoyment. Additionally, the built-in microphone and speaker further enrich the gaming experience by allowing seamless communication with fellow players. The sleek and ergonomic design ensures comfortable handling during extended gaming sessions, making the PS5 controller a worthy investment for gamers seeking cutting-edge technology.

Black Friday, scheduled for November 24, 2023, is just around the corner, and consumers are preparing for a day of unparalleled retail discounts. Among the highly coveted items this year, the PlayStation 5 (PS5) controller takes the spotlight. Noted for its ergonomic design and advanced features, the PS5 controller has garnered a devoted following among gaming enthusiasts.

About Consumer Walk: Consumer Walk reports the latest online retail news. As an affiliate, Consumer Walk earns from qualifying purchases.

Contact Information

Andy Mathews
Director, Nicely Network
andy@nicelynetwork.com

SOURCE: Consumer Walk

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/800618/the-best-ps5-controller-black-friday-deals-2023-early-playstation-5-wireless-controller-savings-reviewed-by-consumer-walk

