Walmart Playstation 5 Black Friday Deals 2023: Early PS5 Console, Controllers, Games & Bundle Deals Highlighted by Spending Lab

Early Black Friday Walmart PS5 deals for 2023. Compare all the top PS5 console Disc Version & Digital Edition offers on this page

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / November 7, 2023 / A comparison of the top early Walmart Playstation 5 deals for Black Friday 2023, including all the best savings on PS5 bundles, controllers & games. Links to the best deals are listed below.

Best Sony PS5 Console & Bundle Deals:

Save up to $100 on PS5 Digital Edition & Disc Version consoles & bundles (Walmart.com)

Save up to 20% on PS5 Disc Version consoles (Walmart.com)

Save up to 30% on PlayStation 5 Digital Edition consoles (Walmart.com)

Save up to $50 on PS5 God of War Ragnarok bundles (Walmart.com)

Save up to 25% on PlayStation 5 Marvel's Spider-Man bundles (Walmart.com)

Save up to $110 on PS5 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare bundles (Walmart.com)

Best Sony PS5 Games & Accessories Deals:

Save up to 50% on a wide selection of PS5 games (Walmart.com)

Save up to 30% on PS5 DualSense, DualSense Edge & 3rd party controllers (Walmart.com)

Save up to 40% on PS5 Call of Duty games (Modern Warfare, Black Ops & more) (Walmart.com)

Save up to 40% on PlayStation 5 Spider-Man games (Spider-Man 2, Miles Morales) (Walmart.com)

Save up to 50% on Madden NFL 24 for PS5 (Walmart.com)

Best PS5 Controller Deals:

Save up to 30% on PlayStation 5 controllers (DualSense & 3rd party) (Walmart.com)

Save up to $27 on PS5 DualSense controllers in various colors (Walmart.com)

Save on the PlayStation 5 DualSense Edge Pro controller (Walmart.com)

For more savings, click here to shop the latest deals at Walmart. Spending Lab earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

For gamers eagerly awaiting the next generation of console gaming, the PS5 has certainly delivered on its promises. Its backward compatibility allows for a seamless transition from the PlayStation 4, letting players enjoy their existing game library. Moreover, with the addition of new exclusive titles and gameplay enhancements, the PS5 experience feels refreshingly innovative and deeply immersive.

The confluence of Black Friday and PlayStation has always attracted significant attention. With Black Friday 2023 set for November 24, the buzz surrounding potential PlayStation deals is palpable. Social media platforms and gaming forums are rife with speculations and wish-lists, a testament to the unwavering popularity of PlayStation products during these major sales events.

About Spending Lab: Spending Lab research and report on online sales events. As an affiliate Spending Lab earns from qualifying purchases.

Contact Information

Andy Mathews

Director, Nicely Network

andy@nicelynetwork.com

SOURCE: Spending Lab

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/800621/walmart-playstation-5-black-friday-deals-2023-early-ps5-console-controllers-games-bundle-deals-highlighted-by-spending-lab