

GEA (dpa-AFX) - GEA Group (GEAGF.PK, GEAGY.PK) said its Executive Board resolved that the company will acquire own GEA shares with a value of up to 400 million euros in the period from November 2023 to the beginning of 2025 via the stock exchange using the authorization granted by the Annual General Meeting on 27 April 2023.



The program is scheduled to start in November 2023 with a first tranche of up to 150 million euros and to be completed within six months.



At the same time, the Executive Board resolved that the shares to be newly acquired under the share buyback program as well as the 8.16 million treasury shares currently held by the company shall be cancelled without reducing the company's share capital. The shares were acquired as part of the 2021/2022 share buyback. The volume of the buyback at that time totaled around 300.5 million euros.



