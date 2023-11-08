Black Friday Flocked Christmas Tree Deals 2023: Early Artificial, Pre-Lit, Frosted, Under 6 ft., 6-6.5 ft., 7-7.5 ft. & More Christmas Tree Deals Monitored by Deal Stripe

Compare the latest early flocked Christmas tree deals for Black Friday, featuring the best offers at Walmart, Balsam Hill, Michael's & King of Christmas

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / November 7, 2023 / Black Friday deals experts at Deal Stripe are monitoring the top early flocked Christmas tree deals for Black Friday 2023, featuring the top offers on a wide range of flocked Christmas trees in various sizes including 8-9 ft., 10-14 ft., 15-30 ft. and more. Access the best deals listed below.

Best Flocked Christmas Tree Deals:

Save up to $900 on Balsam Hill flocked trees (BalsamHill.com)

Save up to 60% on Walmart flocked Christmas trees (artificial, pre-lit, frosted & more) (Walmart.com)

Save up to 65% on Michael's flocked Christmas trees (Michaels.com)

Save up to $400 on King of Christmas flocked Christmas trees (under 6ft to 30ft) (KingofChristmas.com)

Save up to 65% on a wide range of Wayfair flocked artificial trees (Wayfair.com)

Best Walmart Christmas Tree Deals by Height:

Save up to 58% on Christmas trees under 6 ft. (Walmart.com)

Save up to 78% on 6 - 8 ft. Christmas trees (Walmart.com)

Save up to 58% on 8 - 10 ft. Christmas trees (Walmart.com)

Save up to $140 on 10 - 12 ft. Christmas trees (Walmart.com)

Save up to $380 on Christmas trees 12 ft. and over (Walmart.com)

Best Balsam Hill Christmas Tree Deals by Height:

Save up to $500 on Balsam Hill under 6 ft. Christmas trees (BalsamHill.com)

Save up to 40% on Balsam Hill 6 - 6.5 ft. Christmas trees (BalsamHill.com)

Save up to 40% on Balsam Hill 7 - 7.5 ft. Christmas trees (BalsamHill.com)

Save up to 60% on Balsam Hill 8 - 9 ft. Christmas trees (BalsamHill.com)

Save up to 40% on Balsam Hill 10 - 14 ft. Christmas trees (BalsamHill.com)

Save up to $3,000 on Balsam Hill 15 - 30 ft. Christmas trees (BalsamHill.com)

Flocked Christmas trees, a popular choice during the holiday season, offer a delightful and festive ambiance for buyers' home. These artificial trees are carefully coated with a layer of artificial snow or flocking material to mimic the look of freshly fallen snow. The result is a charming, winter wonderland effect that can elevate holiday decor.

One of the advantages of flocked Christmas trees is their versatility. They come in various sizes and styles, making it easy to find one that suits one's space and aesthetic preferences. Moreover, flocked trees eliminate the need for messy and time-consuming real tree maintenance. They are also reusable year after year, providing a cost-effective and eco-friendly alternative.

