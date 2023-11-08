

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Retail sales from the euro area and final inflation from Germany are due on Wednesday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.



At 2.00 am ET, Destatis is scheduled to issue Germany's final inflation data for October. The flash estimate showed that consumer price inflation eased to 3.8 percent from 4.5 percent in September. The statistical office is expected to confirm the preliminary estimate.



At 2.30 am ET, the Hungarian Central Statistical Office is set to publish foreign trade and retail sales figures. The surplus is forecast to rise to EUR 702 million in September from EUR 665 million in August.



At 2.45 am ET, foreign trade and current account figures are due from France. The trade deficit is seen at EUR 8.1 billion compared to EUR 8.2 billion shortfall in August.



At 4.00 am ET, Italy's ISTAT releases retail sales for September. Sales had declined 0.4 percent on month in August.



At 5.00 am ET, Eurostat is slated to issue euro area retail sales for September. Economists expect sales to fall 0.2 percent on month, slower than the 1.2 percent decrease in August.



