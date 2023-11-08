Roundup highlights B2B partners that support startups across all business functions and empower growth.

Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - November 8, 2023) - This past week, Ascend Agency announced they have been named one of Inc.'s 2023 Power Partners. This comes after Inc. Business Media released the results of their much anticipated second annual Power Partner Awards, honoring B2B organizations across the globe that have proven track records supporting entrepreneurs and helping startups grow. The list recognizes 389 firms in marketing and advertising, health and wellness, financial services, legal, logistics, productivity, and other business areas.

All 389 companies received top marks from clients for helping leadership navigate the dynamic world of startups. These B2B partners support entrepreneurs across various facets of the business, including hiring, compliance, infrastructure development, cloud migration, fundraising, etc., allowing founders to focus on their core missions.

"We are honored to be named one of Inc.'s 2023 Power Partners. Our team has worked tremendously hard to continue to shock our competitors, forge relationships with industry-leading publishers, and carry out our mission to share our clients' inspirational and unique stories with people worldwide," says founder Jonathan Jadali.

Over the past three years, Ascend Agency has forged a path for people accessing Public Relations services. Typically, PR agencies have a standard quota or a retainer package, with timelines of three to six months for client publication, during which these agencies pitch to established publications, trying to get their clients featured. This approach has become less and less effective as the ratio of agencies to publishers has grown.

Ascend Agency has stepped away from this traditional model and has created a new, a la carte version of these services with no retainer or limiting timeframes. Ascend's innovative model has allowed for a higher level of accessibility for companies and professionals to utilize PR services they may not have previously been able to.

About Ascend Agency:

Ascend Agency is an award-winning PR, marketing, and advertorial firm in Southern California. Founded in 2020, Ascend specializes in helping influencers, public figures, artists, and entrepreneurs across various industries grow their audiences. Ascend is committed to moving brands forward through the power of storytelling and meaningful conversations.

