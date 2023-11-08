Regulatory News:
Consolidated statement of income
2
Consolidated statement of comprehensive income
2
Consolidated balance sheet
3
Consolidated statement of cash flows
5
Notes to the consolidated financial statements
6
Consolidated statement of income
9 months ended
(in millions)
September 30, 2023
September 30, 2022
Net sales
6,307.3
6,153.7
Operating expenses
Cost of sales
(3,004.2)
(3,109.6)
Administrative and selling expenses
(1,615.1)
(1,513.4)
Research and development costs
(276.9)
(261.0)
Other operating income (expenses)
(137.3)
(105.0)
Operating profit
1,273.8
1,164.7
Financial expenses
(66.0)
(63.6)
Financial income
59.1
9.3
Exchange gains (losses)
0.4
2.0
Financial profit (loss)
(6.5)
(52.3)
Profit before tax
1,267.3
1,112.4
Income tax expense
(329.8)
(300.4)
Share of profits (losses) of equity-accounted entities
0.0
0.0
Profit for the period
937.5
812.0
Of which:
- Net profit attributable to the Group
937.2
811.7
- Minority interests
0.3
0.3
Basic earnings per share (euros)
3.528
3.045
Diluted earnings per share (euros)
3.503
3.024
Consolidated statement of comprehensive income
9 months ended
(in millions)
September 30, 2023
September 30, 2022
Profit for the period
937.5
812.0
Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss
Translation reserves
9.3
763.0
Other
(3.9)
58.5
Income tax relating to components of other comprehensive income
0.4
11.4
Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss
Actuarial gains and losses after deferred taxes
(0.1)
17.9
Other
0.0
0.0
Comprehensive income for the period
943.2
1,662.8
Of which:
- Comprehensive income attributable to the Group
942.9
1,662.2
- Minority interests
0.3
0.6
Consolidated balance sheet
(in millions)
September 30, 2023
December 31, 2022
Non-current assets
Intangible assets
2,456.1
2,534.7
Goodwill
5,656.0
5,567.4
Property, plant and equipment
774.0
746.0
Right-of-use assets
267.5
266.2
Other investments
2.0
1.9
Other non-current assets
146.5
62.1
Deferred tax assets
136.6
133.6
TOTAL NON CURRENT ASSETS
9,438.7
9,311.9
Current assets
Inventories (Note 4)
1,305.1
1,357.4
Trade receivables (Note 5)
1,015.2
958.1
Income tax receivables
152.7
120.5
Other current assets
291.1
255.4
Other current financial assets
3.7
65.1
Cash and cash equivalents
3,172.2
2,346.8
TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS
5,940.0
5,103.3
TOTAL ASSETS
15,378.7
14,415.2
(in millions)
September 30, 2023
December 31, 2022
Equity
Share capital (Note 6)
1,060.3
1,067.3
Retained earnings
6,063.5
5,900.3
Translation reserves
(321.1)
(330.4)
Equity attributable to equity holders of Legrand
6,802.7
6,637.2
Minority interests
2.3
5.6
TOTAL EQUITY
6,805.0
6,642.8
Non-current liabilities
Long-term provisions
201.9
217.4
Provisions for post-employment benefits
127.0
130.1
Long-term borrowings (Note 7)
4,138.8
4,014.4
Deferred tax liabilities
960.0
914.6
TOTAL NON-CURRENT LIABILITES
5,427.7
5,276.5
Current liabilities
Trade payables
885.2
852.5
Income tax payables
79.1
48.6
Short-term provisions
147.0
146.4
Other current liabilities
846.0
795.1
Short-term borrowings (Note 7)
1,187.1
651.3
Other current financial liabilities
1.6
2.0
TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES
3,146.0
2,495.9
TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
15,378.7
14,415.2
Consolidated statement of cash flows
9 months ended
(in millions)
September 30, 2023
September 30, 2022
Profit for the period
937.5
812.0
Adjustments for non-cash movements in assets and liabilities:
Depreciation and impairment of tangible assets
92.3
93.3
Amortization and impairment of intangible assets
86.8
79.1
Amortization and impairment of capitalized development costs
22.4
20.2
Amortization and impairment of right-of-use assets
56.0
54.4
Amortization of financial expenses
2.8
2.7
Impairment of goodwill
0.0
0.0
Changes in long-term deferred taxes
38.8
45.9
Changes in other non-current assets and liabilities
12.8
46.6
Unrealized exchange (gains)/losses
16.3
2.4
Share of (profits) losses of equity-accounted entities
0.0
0.0
Other adjustments
0.2
(0.9)
Net (gains)/losses on sales of assets
1.4
0.1
Changes in working capital requirement:
Inventories (Note 4)
43.9
(196.6)
Trade receivables (Note 5)
(32.8)
(229.5)
Trade payables
7.3
24.0
Other operating assets and liabilities
61.1
(36.4)
Net cash from operating activities
1,346.8
717.3
Net proceeds from sales of fixed and financial assets
1.0
2.4
Capital expenditure
(111.3)
(82.1)
Capitalized development costs
(22.4)
(20.7)
Changes in non-current financial assets and liabilities
(65.0)
1.5
Acquisitions and disposals of subsidiaries, net of cash
(99.7)
(233.2)
Net cash from investing activities
(297.4)
(332.1)
Proceeds from issues of share capital and premium (Note 6)
0.0
0.0
Net sales (buybacks) of treasury shares and transactions under the liquidity contract (Note 6)
(228.5)
(45.9)
Dividends paid to equity holders of Legrand
(504.0)
(439.3)
Dividends paid by Legrand subsidiaries
0.0
0.0
Proceeds from long-term financing
704.1
100.0
Repayment of long-term financing* (Note 7)
(42.2)
(474.7)
Debt issuance costs
(3.2)
0.0
Increase (reduction) in short-term financing
(144.7)
(176.2)
Acquisitions of ownership interests with no gain of control
(9.2)
0.0
Net cash from financing activities
(227.7)
(1,036.1)
Translation net change in cash and cash equivalents
3.7
86.3
Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
825.4
(564.6)
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period
2,346.8
2,788.3
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period
3,172.2
2,223.7
Items included in cash flows:
Interest paid during the period**
51.5
69.2
Income taxes paid during the period
291.7
226.9
* Of which €55.0 million corresponding to lease financial liabilities repayment for the 9 months ended September 30, 2023 (€54.7 million for the 9 months ended September 30, 2022).
** Interest paid is included in the net cash from operating activities; of which €6.5 million interests on lease financial liabilities for the 9 months ended September 30, 2023 (€5.3 million for the 9 months ended September 30, 2022).
Notes to the consolidated financial statements
KEY FIGURES
7
NOTE 1 INTRODUCTION
8
NOTE 2 SIGNIFICANT TRANSACTIONS AND EVENTS FOR THE PERIOD
8
NOTE 3 CHANGES IN THE SCOPE OF CONSOLIDATION
8
NOTE 4 INVENTORIES
9
NOTE 5 TRADE RECEIVABLES
9
NOTE 6 SHARE CAPITAL
10
NOTE 7 LONG-TERM AND SHORT-TERM BORROWINGS
10
NOTE 8 SEGMENT INFORMATION
12
NOTE 9 SUBSEQUENT EVENTS
14
KEY FIGURES
(in millions)
9 months 2023
9 months 2022
Net sales
6,307.3
6,153.7
Adjusted operating profit
1,363.5
1,240.3
As of net sales
21.6%
20.2%
21.9 before acquisitions
(1)
Operating profit
1,273.8
1,164.7
As of net sales
20.2%
18.9%
Net profit attributable to the Group
937.2
811.7
As of net sales
14.9%
13.2%
Normalized free cash flow
1,112.9
1,000.0
As of net sales
17.6%
16.3%
Free cash flow
1,214.1
616.9
As of net sales
19.2%
10.0%
Net financial debt at September 30
2,153.7
2,660.0
(1) At 2022 scope of consolidation, excluding Russia and related impacts.
Adjusted operating profit is defined as operating profit adjusted for: i) amortization and depreciation of revaluation of assets at the time of acquisitions and for other P&L impacts relating to acquisitions, ii) assets impairment in Russia and, iii) where applicable, for impairment of goodwill.
Normalized free cash flow is defined as the sum of net cash from operating activities based on a working capital requirement representing 10% of the last 12 months' sales and whose change at constant scope of consolidation and exchange rates is adjusted for the period considered and net proceeds of sales from fixed and financial assets, less capital expenditure and capitalized development costs.
Free cash flow is defined as the sum of net cash from operating activities and net proceeds from sales of fixed and financial assets, less capital expenditure and capitalized development costs.
Net financial debt is defined as the sum of short-term borrowings and long-term borrowings, less cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities.
The reconciliation of consolidated key figures with the financial statements is available in the appendices to the first nine months 2023 results press release.
NOTE 1 INTRODUCTION
This unaudited consolidated financial information is presented for the nine months ended September 30, 2023. It does not include all the information required by International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) and it should be read in conjunction with consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2022 such as established in the Registration Document deposited under visa no D.23-0262 with the French Financial Markets Authority (AMF) on April 12, 2023.
All the amounts are presented in millions of euros unless otherwise indicated. Some totals may include rounding differences.
The unaudited consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) and International Financial Reporting Interpretations Committee (IFRIC) interpretations adopted by the European Union and applicable or authorized for early adoption from January 1, 2023.
None of the IFRS standards issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB) that have not been adopted for use in the European Union are applicable to the Group.
NOTE 2 SIGNIFICANT TRANSACTIONS AND EVENTS FOR THE PERIOD
Legrand announced in January 2023 its intention to disengage from its Russian operations and has reviewed options for transferring their control in a timely and orderly manner.
For more details, please refer to note 9 at the end of this document.
NOTE 3 CHANGES IN THE SCOPE OF CONSOLIDATION
The contributions to the Group's consolidated financial statements of companies acquired since the end of 2021 were as follows:
2022
March 31
June 30
September 30
December 31
Full consolidation method
Geiger
Balance sheet only
6 months' profit
9 months' profit
12 months' profit
Emos
Balance sheet only
Balance sheet only
Balance sheet only
9 months' profit
Usystems
Balance sheet only
Balance sheet only
7 months' profit
Voltadis
Balance sheet only
Balance sheet only
A. H. Meyer
Balance sheet only
Balance sheet only
Power Control
Balance sheet only
Balance sheet only
Encelium
Balance sheet only
2023
March 31
June 30
September 30
Full consolidation method
Geiger
3 months' profit
6 months' profit
9 months' profit
Emos
3 months' profit
6 months' profit
9 months' profit
Usystems
3 months' profit
6 months' profit
9 months' profit
Voltadis
Balance sheet only
6 months' profit
9 months' profit
A. H. Meyer
Balance sheet only
6 months' profit
9 months' profit
Power Control
Balance sheet only
Balance sheet only
9 months' profit
Encelium
Balance sheet only
6 months' profit
9 months' profit
Clamper
Balance sheet only
Balance sheet only
Balance sheet only
Teknica
Balance sheet only
During the first nine months of 2023, the Group acquired:
- Clamper, Brazilian leader in surge protection devices, used in particular for photovoltaic infrastructures. Based in Belo Horizonte, Clamper has over 600 employees and annual sales of nearly €40 million; and
- Teknica, a Chilean specialist notably in UPS (integrated solutions, equipment, services and maintenance) used in particular in datacenter and infrastructure solutions. Based in Santiago de Chile, Teknica has nearly 400 employees and generates annual sales of almost €45 million.
NOTE 4 INVENTORIES
Inventories are as follows:
(in millions)
September 30, 2023
December 31, 2022
Purchased raw materials and components
596.1
619.2
Sub-assemblies, work in progress
141.6
137.4
Finished products
839.4
842.7
Gross value at the end of the period
1,577.1
1,599.3
Impairment
(272.0)
(241.9)
NET VALUE AT THE END OF THE PERIOD
1,305.1
1,357.4
NOTE 5 TRADE RECEIVABLES
Trade receivables are as follows:
(in millions)
September 30, 2023
December 31, 2022
Trade receivables
1,118.6
1,058.7
Impairment
(103.4)
(100.6)
NET VALUE AT THE END OF THE PERIOD
1,015.2
958.1
NOTE 6 SHARE CAPITAL
Share capital as of September 30, 2023 amounted to €1,060,318,980 represented by 265,079,745 ordinary shares with a par value of €4 each, for 265,079,745 theoretical voting rights and 264,538,699 exercisable voting rights (after subtracting shares held in treasury by the Group as of this date).
Changes in share capital in the first nine months of 2023 were as follows:
Number of shares
Par value
Share capital (euros
Premiums (euros
As of December 31, 2022
266,817,746
4
1,067,270,984
491,756,928
Cancellation of shares
(1,738,001)
4
(6,952,004)
(142,784,798)
As of September 30, 2023
265,079,745
4
1,060,318,980
348,972,130
As of September 30, 2023, the Group held 541,046 shares in treasury, versus 149,515 shares as of December 31, 2022, i.e. 391,531 additional shares corresponding to:
- the net acquisition of 2,694,251 shares outside of the liquidity contract at a cost of €233.8 million;
- the transfer of 502,172 shares to employees under performance share plans;
- the cancellation of 1,738,001 shares;
- the net sale of 62,547 shares under the liquidity contract that led to a cash inflow of €5.3 million.
As of September 30, 2023, among the 541,046 shares held in treasury by the Group, 51,113 shares have been allocated for performance share plans, 441,250 shares have been allocated for reduction of capital, and 48,683 shares are held under the liquidity contract.
As part of its share buyback program, and under the authorization granted by the Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of May 25, 2022 and of May 31, 2023, Legrand announced the signing of contracts with investment services providers as of March 30, June 9, and September 14, 2023 for three first tranches.
The first two tranches were implemented for an amount of €150 million and related shares cancelled.
The third tranche, for up to €90 million, ends on or before October 31, 2023. Those shares will be cancelled.
NOTE 7 LONG-TERM AND SHORT-TERM BORROWINGS
7.1 LONG-TERM BORROWINGS
Long-term borrowings can be analyzed as follows:
(in millions)
September 30, 2023
December 31, 2022
Negotiable commercial paper
50.0
165.0
Bonds
3,500.0
3,300.0
Yankee bonds
293.9
291.6
Lease financial liabilities
227.5
207.5
Other borrowings
83.4
66.1
Long-term borrowings excluding debt issuance costs
4,154.8
4,030.2
Debt issuance costs
(16.0)
(15.8)
TOTAL
4,138.8
4,014.4
7.2 SHORT-TERM BORROWINGS
Short-term borrowings can be analyzed as follows:
(in millions)
September 30, 2023
December 31, 2022
Negotiable commercial paper
115.0
155.0
Bonds
900.0
400.0
Lease financial liabilities
68.9
68.8
Other borrowings
103.2
27.5
TOTAL
1,187.1
651.3
7.3 CHANGES IN LONG-TERM AND SHORT-TERM BORROWINGS
Changes in long-term and short-term borrowings can be analyzed as follows:
Variations not impacting cash flows
(in millions)
September 30,
2023
Cash
flows
Acquisitions
Reclassifications
Translation
adjustments
Other
December 31,
2022
Long-term borrowings
4,138.8
709.9
37.8
(705.9)
2.7
79.9
4,014.4
Short-term borrowings
1,187.1
(195.9)
(25.1)
705.9
(1.3)
52.2
651.3
Gross financial debt
5,325.9
514.0
12.7
0.0
1.4
132.1
4,665.7
NOTE 8 SEGMENT INFORMATION
In accordance with IFRS 8, operating segments are determined based on the reporting made available to the chief operating decision maker of the Group and to the Group's management.
Given that Legrand activities are carried out locally, the Group is organized for management purposes by countries or groups of countries which have been allocated for internal reporting purposes into three operating segments:
- Europe, including France, Italy and Rest of Europe (mainly including Benelux, Germany, Iberia (including Portugal and Spain), Poland, Turkey, and the United Kingdom);
- North and Central America, including Canada, Mexico, the United States, and Central American countries; and
- Rest of the world, mainly including Australia, China, India and South America (of which particularly Brazil, Chile and Colombia).
These three operating segments are under the responsibility of three segment managers who are directly accountable to the chief operating decision maker of the Group.
The economic models of subsidiaries within these segments are quite similar. Indeed, their sales are made up of electrical and digital building infrastructure products in particular to electrical installers, sold mainly through third-party distributors.
9 months ended September 30, 2023
(in millions)
Europe
North and
Central
America
Rest of the
world
Total
Net sales to third parties
2,757.5
(1)
2,497.6
(2)
1,052.2
6,307.3
Cost of sales
(1,262.3)
(1,175.3)
(566.6)
(3,004.2)
Administrative and selling expenses, R&D costs
(806.2)
(822.2)
(263.6)
(1,892.0)
Other operating income (expenses)
(62.3)
(60.8)
(14.2)
(137.3)
Operating profit
626.7
439.3
207.8
1,273.8
of which i/ acquisition-related amortization, expenses and income and ii/ assets impairment in Russia
accounted for in administrative and selling expenses, R&D costs
(18.3)
(59.1)
(4.0)
(81.4)
accounted for in other operating income (expenses)
(8.3)
(8.3)
of which goodwill impairment
0.0
Adjusted operating profit
653.3
498.4
211.8
1,363.5
of which depreciation and impairment of tangible assets
(54.9)
(19.4)
(17.8)
(92.1)
of which amortization and impairment of intangible assets
(10.3)
(2.0)
(1.1)
(13.4)
of which amortization and impairment of development costs
(21.6)
0.0
(0.8)
(22.4)
of which amortization and impairment of right-of-use assets
(21.4)
(19.9)
(14.7)
(56.0)
of which restructuring costs
(21.3)
(10.2)
(8.2)
(39.7)
Capital expenditure
(72.6)
(20.1)
(18.6)
(111.3)
Capitalized development costs
(21.5)
0.0
(0.9)
(22.4)
Net tangible assets
482.6
160.3
131.1
774.0
Total current assets
3,661.0
1,404.1
874.9
5,940.0
Total current liabilities
2,144.2
543.7
458.1
3,146.0
(1) Of which France: €948.0 million.
(2) Of which United States: €2,306.8 million.
9 months ended September 30, 2022
(in millions)
Europe
North and
Central
America
Rest of the
world
Total
Net sales to third parties
2,561.2
(1)
2,537.4
(2)
1,055.1
6,153.7
Cost of sales
(1,205.1)
(1,306.0)
(598.5)
(3,109.6)
Administrative and selling expenses, R&D costs
(753.0)
(777.5)
(243.9)
(1,774.4)
Other operating income (expenses)
(70.7)
(23.8)
(10.5)
(105.0)
Operating profit
532.4
430.1
202.2
1,164.7
of which i/ acquisition-related amortization, expenses and income and ii/ assets impairment in Russia
accounted for in administrative and selling expenses, R&D costs
(13.7)
(57.5)
(4.4)
(75.6)
accounted for in other operating income (expenses)
0.0
of which goodwill impairment
0.0
Adjusted operating profit
546.1
487.6
206.6
1,240.3
of which depreciation and impairment of tangible assets
(54.4)
(20.1)
(18.5)
(93.0)
of which amortization and impairment of intangible assets
(5.4)
(1.8)
(0.9)
(8.1)
of which amortization and impairment of development costs
(19.4)
0.0
(0.8)
(20.2)
of which amortization and impairment of right-of-use assets
(20.0)
(18.5)
(15.9)
(54.4)
of which restructuring costs
(16.1)
(5.2)
(4.6)
(25.9)
Capital expenditure
(52.6)
(15.9)
(13.6)
(82.1)
Capitalized development costs
(19.7)
0.0
(1.0)
(20.7)
Net tangible assets
444.0
165.1
131.4
740.5
Total current assets
2,874.4
1,414.5
996.7
5,285.6
Total current liabilities
1,292.6
547.5
478.2
2,318.3
(1) Of which France: €933.6 million.
(2) Of which United States: €2,349.5 million.
NOTE 9 SUBSEQUENT EVENTS
Impacts of the sale of Legrand's Russian activities
Following its decision to disengage from Russia as communicated on January 25, 2023, and after examining various options, Legrand announced the sale of its Russian operations to a local industrial player, effective October 4, 2023.
Following this divestiture, Legrand no longer has any operations in the Russian market.
Legrand's activities in Russia accounted for approximately 1.5% of full-year sales in 2022. As of December 31, 2022, the Group's balance sheet exposure to Russia, including currency translation reserves, amounted to approximately €200 million. Of this amount, €148 million in asset impairment has been recognized in the 2022 consolidated financial statements, mainly in other operating income and expenses.
As of September 30, the remaining net Group's balance sheet exposure includes mainly translation reserves. The translation reserves (unrealized loss of €48 million as of September 30, 2023) will be reclassified in the income statement at the time of the actual disposal in the fourth quarter of 2023, without any cash impact.
The impacts related to the sale in 2023 are estimated to be:
- a loss of around €45 million on net income and,
- a positive cash impact of around €15 million.
External growth
The Group announces the acquisition of ZPE Systems, Inc. in the United States1
ZPE Systems is a leading American specialist in serial console servers that enable remote access and management of network IT equipment in datacenters.
Based in Fremont, California, ZPE Systems employs over 140 people, reporting annual sales of more than $80 million.
______________________________
1Subject to standard conditions precedent.
