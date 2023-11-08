

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's leading index declined in September after recovering in August, preliminary data from the Cabinet Office showed on Wednesday.



The leading index, which measures future economic activity, fell to 108.7 in September from 109.2 in the previous month. The reading was slightly below economists' forecast of 108.8.



On the other hand, the coincident index that measures the current economic situation edged up to 114.7 from 114.6 a month ago.



Data showed that the lagging index weakened to 105.7 from 105.9 in August.



