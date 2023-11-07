Anzeige
Mittwoch, 08.11.2023
Mega-Coup! Akquisition von drei starken Lithium Projekten
07.11.2023 | 23:55
S&P Dow Jones Indices: Alpha Metallurgical Resources Set to Join S&P SmallCap 600

NEW YORK, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc. (NYSE: AMR) will replace Avid Technology Inc. (NASD: AVID) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Friday, November 10 . Symphony Technology Group acquired Avid Technology in a transaction that was completed today.

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:

Effective Date

Index Name

Action

Company Name

Ticker

GICS Sector

November 10, 2023

S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

Alpha Metallurgical Resources

AMR

Materials


S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

Avid Technology

AVID

Information Technology

For more information about S&P Dow Jones Indices, please visit www.spdji.com

ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has been innovating and developing indices across the spectrum of asset classes helping to define the way investors measure and trade the markets.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spdji.com.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

S&P Dow Jones Indices
 [email protected]

Media Inquiries
 [email protected]

SOURCE S&P Dow Jones Indices

© 2023 PR Newswire
