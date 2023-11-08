Anzeige
Mittwoch, 08.11.2023

WKN: A3DCSM | ISIN: GB00BP2C3V08 | Ticker-Symbol: WQ5
Frankfurt
07.11.23
11:05 Uhr
0,018 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
ACCESSWIRE
08.11.2023 | 08:02
80 Leser
Genflow Biosciences PLC Announces Appointment of Joint Broker

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / November 8, 2023 / The Company (LSE:GNF)(OTCQB:GENFF), is pleased to announces today that it has appointed Capital Plus Partners Ltd to act as Joint Broker, alongside Clear Capital Markets, with immediate effect.

The information communicated in this announcement is inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation 596/2014.

For further information please contact:

Genflow Biosciences Plc


Dr Eric Leire

Chief Executive Officer

+32 477 495 881

Clear Capital Markets

Joint Corporate Broker

Bob Roberts

+44 203 869 6080

Capital Plus Partners Ltd

Joint Corporate Broker

Dominic Berger

+44 203 821 6167

About Genflow Biosciences

Genflow is a UK-based biotechnology company established in 2020. The Company is developing gene therapies designed to target the aging process and to reduce and delay the incidence of age-related diseases. This will be done through novel therapeutics targeting aging in humans by using adeno-associated virus ("AAV") vectors to deliver copies of the Sirtuin-6 ("SIRT6") gene variant that is found in centenarians into cells.

Its mission is to increase our understanding of the factors that control and impact lifespan. Genflow researches, develops, and commercialises therapeutic solutions to lengthen health span, the amount of time we live in good health, creating biological interventions that enable longer and healthier lives. Genflow is dedicated to the development and commercialisation of novel therapeutics targeting aging in dogs and humans. By treating aging, Genflow can contribute to a decrease in healthcare costs and lessen the emotional and societal burden that comes with an aging population.

To learn more visit www.genflowbio.com

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Genflow Biosciences PLC

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/800997/genflow-biosciences-plc-announces-appointment-of-joint-broker

