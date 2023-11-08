

HAMBURG (dpa-AFX) - Evotec SE (EVTCY.PK, EVOTF.PK), a German drug discovery and development company, reported Wednesday that its nine-month adjusted EBITDA increased 13 percent to 50.21 million euros from last year's 44.60 million euros.



Group revenues increased 14 percent to 580.11 million euros from 510.76 million euros in the prior year. Excluding fx-effects, revenues grew 19 percent.



Excluding a lower contribution from milestones, upfronts and license payments, Base business was at 575.3 million euros, a comparable growth of 14 percent.



Total EVT Execute revenues went up 3 percent to 543.4 million euros.



Due to the criminal cyber-attack discovered on April 6, productivity was affected in the second and third quarters.



For fiscal 2023, the company continues to expect group revenues in a range of 750 million euros to 790 million euros, higher than last year's 751 million euros.



The company still projects annual adjusted EBITDA to be between 60 million euros and 80 million euros, compared to last year's 102 million euros.



Further, the company maintained its mid-term goals 2025 of revenue growth to above 1 billion euros and adjusted EBITDA to be in line or above 300 million euros.



