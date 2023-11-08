Anzeige
Mittwoch, 08.11.2023
Mega-Coup! Akquisition von drei starken Lithium Projekten
WKN: 896516 | ISIN: GB0003452173 | Ticker-Symbol: FGR
Tradegate
03.11.23
08:07 Uhr
1,900 Euro
+0,078
+4,28 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
PR Newswire
08.11.2023 | 08:06
FirstGroup Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 08

FirstGroup plc

Transaction in own shares

FirstGroup plc ("FirstGroup") announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme (the "Programme") announced on 8 June 2023, it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 5 pence each ("Ordinary Shares") through RBC Europe Limited.

Date of Purchase

7 November 2023

Number of ordinary shares purchased

216,709

Weighted average price paid (p)

158.26

Highest price paid (p)

158.80

Lowest price paid (p)

156.90

Following the above purchase, FirstGroup holds 88,255,361 Ordinary Shares in treasury. The total number of Ordinary Shares in issue excluding shares held as treasury shares is 662,439,654 FirstGroup initially intends to hold the purchased shares as treasury shares but may cancel them in the due course.

The total number of voting rights in FirstGroup, excluding treasury shares as at 7 November 2023 is 662,439,654. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, FirstGroup under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

Contacts at FirstGroup:


Marianna Bowes, Head of Investor Relations
David Blizzard, Company Secretary
corporate.comms@firstgroup.co.uk
Tel: +44 (0) 20 7725 3354

Contacts at Brunswick PR:


Andrew Porter / Simone Selzer
Tel: +44 (0) 20 7404 5959

Contacts at Liberum Capital Limited:


Nicholas How / John Fishley
Tel: +44 (0) 20 3100 2000

Contacts at RBC Europe Limited:


James Agnew / Jack Wood
Tel: +44 (0) 20 7653 4000

Transaction details

Issuer name: FirstGroup PLC

LEI: 549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93

ISIN: GB0003452173

Classification: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares

Intermediary name: RBC Europe Limited

Intermediary Code: ROYCGB22

Timezone: GMT

Currency: GBp

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), a breakdown of the individual trades made by RBC Europe Limited on behalf of FirstGroup as part of the Programme is detailed below:

Aggregate information:

Venue

Weighted average price (pence per share)

Aggregated volume

XLON

158.40

160,338

BATE

157.56

1,583

CHIX

157.87

54,644

Aquis

158.60

144

Individual transactions:

Transaction Time

Volume

Price (GBp)

Platform

8:05:56

3

158.20

CHIX

8:23:56

1367

158.60

CHIX

8:41:29

1,096

158.60

CHIX

8:41:29

271

158.60

CHIX

8:41:31

1111

158.20

CHIX

9:04:05

256

158.20

CHIX

9:25:37

1,367

158.10

CHIX

9:39:57

144

158.60

Aquis

9:40:01

1,367

158.00

CHIX

10:05:36

1,367

158.40

CHIX

10:08:17

1,367

158.30

CHIX

10:32:18

270

158.80

XLON

10:32:18

1,097

158.80

XLON

10:32:18

812

158.80

CHIX

10:32:18

500

158.80

CHIX

10:32:18

55

158.80

CHIX

10:32:22

1,367

158.80

CHIX

10:34:19

973

158.60

CHIX

10:34:19

394

158.60

CHIX

10:39:43

1,367

158.60

CHIX

10:40:08

1367

158.40

CHIX

10:42:24

180

158.30

CHIX

10:51:50

694

158.30

CHIX

10:51:50

493

158.30

CHIX

11:05:44

261

157.90

CHIX

11:05:44

1000

157.90

CHIX

11:05:44

106

157.90

CHIX

11:26:59

1,357

157.40

CHIX

11:26:59

10

157.40

CHIX

11:30:18

1,367

157.80

CHIX

12:45:25

1,367

157.60

CHIX

13:14:46

1367

157.60

CHIX

13:24:42

1367

157.70

CHIX

13:46:06

1,367

157.80

CHIX

13:47:07

1367

157.70

CHIX

14:01:16

1367

157.80

CHIX

14:15:36

1,367

157.60

CHIX

14:30:48

1,367

157.80

CHIX

14:32:25

1,367

157.70

CHIX

14:41:34

882

157.60

BATE

14:41:34

485

157.60

BATE

14:42:42

1,367

157.60

CHIX

14:45:41

1367

157.40

CHIX

14:54:44

1367

157.40

CHIX

14:58:03

1,367

157.40

CHIX

15:00:47

1,367

156.90

CHIX

15:51:14

322

158.00

CHIX

15:51:14

1,006

158.00

CHIX

15:52:16

1,367

158.10

CHIX

15:55:56

1,367

158.00

CHIX

15:57:06

1,315

157.70

CHIX

16:00:32

52

157.70

CHIX

16:02:19

1367

157.60

CHIX

16:06:50

1367

157.40

CHIX

16:10:16

908

157.30

CHIX

16:14:02

459

157.30

CHIX

16:16:09

903

157.30

CHIX

16:16:09

427

157.30

CHIX

16:16:09

37

157.30

CHIX

16:16:13

1,103

157.20

CHIX

16:16:13

264

157.20

CHIX

16:23:17

615

157.30

CHIX

16:24:34

614

157.30

CHIX

16:26:28

138

157.30

CHIX

16:29:45

158

157.30

BATE

16:29:46

58

157.30

BATE

16:35:10

12212

158.40

XLON

16:35:10

10,691

158.40

XLON

16:35:10

293

158.40

XLON

16:35:10

3739

158.40

XLON

16:35:10

2,245

158.40

XLON

16:35:10

3,364

158.40

XLON

16:35:10

2,398

158.40

XLON

16:35:10

1907

158.40

XLON

16:35:10

1,326

158.40

XLON

16:35:10

21,470

158.40

XLON

16:35:10

831

158.40

XLON

16:35:10

3,572

158.40

XLON

16:35:10

2,452

158.40

XLON

16:35:10

53

158.40

XLON

16:35:10

1,231

158.40

XLON

16:35:10

695

158.40

XLON

16:35:10

2,631

158.40

XLON

16:35:10

1,445

158.40

XLON

16:35:10

3,169

158.40

XLON

16:35:10

2722

158.40

XLON

16:35:10

2817

158.40

XLON

16:35:10

6039

158.40

XLON

16:35:10

3,207

158.40

XLON

16:35:10

2,452

158.40

XLON

16:35:10

695

158.40

XLON

16:35:10

4,684

158.40

XLON

16:35:10

695

158.40

XLON

16:35:10

21,937

158.40

XLON

16:35:10

125

158.40

XLON

16:35:10

4,684

158.40

XLON

16:35:10

7938

158.40

XLON

16:35:10

9,525

158.40

XLON

16:35:10

3695

158.40

XLON

16:35:10

2,795

158.40

XLON

16:35:10

694

158.40

XLON

16:35:10

5,891

158.40

XLON

16:35:10

695

158.40

XLON

16:35:10

1,957

158.40

XLON


© 2023 PR Newswire
