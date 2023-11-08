FirstGroup Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, November 08
FirstGroup plc
Transaction in own shares
FirstGroup plc ("FirstGroup") announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme (the "Programme") announced on 8 June 2023, it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 5 pence each ("Ordinary Shares") through RBC Europe Limited.
Date of Purchase
7 November 2023
Number of ordinary shares purchased
216,709
Weighted average price paid (p)
158.26
Highest price paid (p)
158.80
Lowest price paid (p)
156.90
Following the above purchase, FirstGroup holds 88,255,361 Ordinary Shares in treasury. The total number of Ordinary Shares in issue excluding shares held as treasury shares is 662,439,654 FirstGroup initially intends to hold the purchased shares as treasury shares but may cancel them in the due course.
The total number of voting rights in FirstGroup, excluding treasury shares as at 7 November 2023 is 662,439,654. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, FirstGroup under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.
Contacts at FirstGroup:
Contacts at Brunswick PR:
Contacts at Liberum Capital Limited:
Contacts at RBC Europe Limited:
Transaction details
Issuer name: FirstGroup PLC
LEI: 549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93
ISIN: GB0003452173
Classification: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Intermediary name: RBC Europe Limited
Intermediary Code: ROYCGB22
Timezone: GMT
Currency: GBp
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), a breakdown of the individual trades made by RBC Europe Limited on behalf of FirstGroup as part of the Programme is detailed below:
Aggregate information:
Venue
Weighted average price (pence per share)
Aggregated volume
XLON
158.40
160,338
BATE
157.56
1,583
CHIX
157.87
54,644
Aquis
158.60
144
Individual transactions:
Transaction Time
Volume
Price (GBp)
Platform
8:05:56
3
158.20
CHIX
8:23:56
1367
158.60
CHIX
8:41:29
1,096
158.60
CHIX
8:41:29
271
158.60
CHIX
8:41:31
1111
158.20
CHIX
9:04:05
256
158.20
CHIX
9:25:37
1,367
158.10
CHIX
9:39:57
144
158.60
Aquis
9:40:01
1,367
158.00
CHIX
10:05:36
1,367
158.40
CHIX
10:08:17
1,367
158.30
CHIX
10:32:18
270
158.80
XLON
10:32:18
1,097
158.80
XLON
10:32:18
812
158.80
CHIX
10:32:18
500
158.80
CHIX
10:32:18
55
158.80
CHIX
10:32:22
1,367
158.80
CHIX
10:34:19
973
158.60
CHIX
10:34:19
394
158.60
CHIX
10:39:43
1,367
158.60
CHIX
10:40:08
1367
158.40
CHIX
10:42:24
180
158.30
CHIX
10:51:50
694
158.30
CHIX
10:51:50
493
158.30
CHIX
11:05:44
261
157.90
CHIX
11:05:44
1000
157.90
CHIX
11:05:44
106
157.90
CHIX
11:26:59
1,357
157.40
CHIX
11:26:59
10
157.40
CHIX
11:30:18
1,367
157.80
CHIX
12:45:25
1,367
157.60
CHIX
13:14:46
1367
157.60
CHIX
13:24:42
1367
157.70
CHIX
13:46:06
1,367
157.80
CHIX
13:47:07
1367
157.70
CHIX
14:01:16
1367
157.80
CHIX
14:15:36
1,367
157.60
CHIX
14:30:48
1,367
157.80
CHIX
14:32:25
1,367
157.70
CHIX
14:41:34
882
157.60
BATE
14:41:34
485
157.60
BATE
14:42:42
1,367
157.60
CHIX
14:45:41
1367
157.40
CHIX
14:54:44
1367
157.40
CHIX
14:58:03
1,367
157.40
CHIX
15:00:47
1,367
156.90
CHIX
15:51:14
322
158.00
CHIX
15:51:14
1,006
158.00
CHIX
15:52:16
1,367
158.10
CHIX
15:55:56
1,367
158.00
CHIX
15:57:06
1,315
157.70
CHIX
16:00:32
52
157.70
CHIX
16:02:19
1367
157.60
CHIX
16:06:50
1367
157.40
CHIX
16:10:16
908
157.30
CHIX
16:14:02
459
157.30
CHIX
16:16:09
903
157.30
CHIX
16:16:09
427
157.30
CHIX
16:16:09
37
157.30
CHIX
16:16:13
1,103
157.20
CHIX
16:16:13
264
157.20
CHIX
16:23:17
615
157.30
CHIX
16:24:34
614
157.30
CHIX
16:26:28
138
157.30
CHIX
16:29:45
158
157.30
BATE
16:29:46
58
157.30
BATE
16:35:10
12212
158.40
XLON
16:35:10
10,691
158.40
XLON
16:35:10
293
158.40
XLON
16:35:10
3739
158.40
XLON
16:35:10
2,245
158.40
XLON
16:35:10
3,364
158.40
XLON
16:35:10
2,398
158.40
XLON
16:35:10
1907
158.40
XLON
16:35:10
1,326
158.40
XLON
16:35:10
21,470
158.40
XLON
16:35:10
831
158.40
XLON
16:35:10
3,572
158.40
XLON
16:35:10
2,452
158.40
XLON
16:35:10
53
158.40
XLON
16:35:10
1,231
158.40
XLON
16:35:10
695
158.40
XLON
16:35:10
2,631
158.40
XLON
16:35:10
1,445
158.40
XLON
16:35:10
3,169
158.40
XLON
16:35:10
2722
158.40
XLON
16:35:10
2817
158.40
XLON
16:35:10
6039
158.40
XLON
16:35:10
3,207
158.40
XLON
16:35:10
2,452
158.40
XLON
16:35:10
695
158.40
XLON
16:35:10
4,684
158.40
XLON
16:35:10
695
158.40
XLON
16:35:10
21,937
158.40
XLON
16:35:10
125
158.40
XLON
16:35:10
4,684
158.40
XLON
16:35:10
7938
158.40
XLON
16:35:10
9,525
158.40
XLON
16:35:10
3695
158.40
XLON
16:35:10
2,795
158.40
XLON
16:35:10
694
158.40
XLON
16:35:10
5,891
158.40
XLON
16:35:10
695
158.40
XLON
16:35:10
1,957
158.40
XLON