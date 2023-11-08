Anzeige
Mittwoch, 08.11.2023

WKN: 851908 | ISIN: NO0005052605 | Ticker-Symbol: NOH1
Tradegate
08.11.23
09:14 Uhr
5,144 Euro
-0,016
-0,31 %
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
OBX
EURONEXT-100
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
08.11.2023 | 08:11
136 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Norsk Hydro: Status share buyback program

Please see below information about transactions made under the share buyback program for Norsk Hydro ASA.

Announcement date of the share buyback program: September 22, 2023
End date of the share buyback program: February 29, 2024

Overview of transactions:

Date Aggregate daily volume (no. of shares) Average price (NOK) Total transaction value (NOK)
1.11.23 147 801 63.37 9 366 430
2.11.23 148 232 63.47 9 408 626
3.11.23 358 206 62.89 22 529 187
6.11.23 169 459 63.51 10 762 748
7.11.23 492 301 62.48 30 757 637
Previous transactions 6 425 867
Accumulated to date7 741 866 62.04480 341 290

Prior to the share buyback program Norsk Hydro ASA owned a total of 15 096 878 own shares. Following the above listed transactions, Norsk Hydro ASA owns a total of 22 838 744 shares, corresponding to 1.12% of Norsk Hydro ASA's share capital.

Attachment: An overview of all the completed transactions under the program for the dates specified above is attached to this notification and available on www.newsweb.no.

This is information that Norsk Hydro ASA is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


Investor contact:

Martine Rambøl Hagen
Head of Investor Relations
+47 91708918
Martine.Rambol.Hagen@hydro.com

Attachment

  • NHY Share buyback 07 11 2023 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/660f1d1d-b7a1-4ff9-a0a0-38353a52d853)

© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
