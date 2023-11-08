

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Sportswear maker adidas AG (ADDYY.PK) Wednesday reported profit from continuing operations of 270 million euros or 1.40 euros per basic share for the third quarter, significantly higher than 66 million euros or 0.34 euros per share a year ago.



Revenue for the quarter, however, declined 6% to 5.999 billion euros from 6.408 billion euros last year.



On a currency-neutral basis, revenue was up 1% driven by growth in all regions except North America. Currency-neutral sales in North America decreased 9% during the quarter.



For the full year, the company expects currency-neutral revenues to decline at a low-single-digit rate.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Die Top 3 Dividendenaktien 2024 In diesem Report stellen wir Ihnen 3 Top-Aktien aus dem Energie-Sektor vor, die Sie unbedingt auf Ihre Watchlist setzen müssen. Lassen Sie sich diese kostenlose Analyse nicht entgehen! Hier klicken