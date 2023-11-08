

MUNICH (dpa-AFX) - Munich Re (0KFE.L), on Wednesday, reported a net result of €1,169 million in Q3 2023, and €3,593 million in the first three quarters. Consequently, Munich Re closed a third consecutive quarter with a net result surpassing the pro-rata guidance.



Christoph Jurecka, CFO of Munich Re, said, 'Munich Re's outstanding business performance continued seamlessly in the third quarter. Unlike last year, we benefited from a comparatively mild hurricane season in the North Atlantic. Accordingly, major-loss expenditure in property-casualty reinsurance was lower than expected, despite various other natural catastrophes. Strong performance in our other operating segments rounded out the positive results.'



Further, the company stated that it is confident of surpassing its previously communicated annual target of €4.0 billion and has raised the guidance to €4.5 billion.



In the reinsurance field of business, Munich Re now expects a profit of around €3.8 billion versus the prior outlook of €3.3 billion and, due to currency effects, insurance revenue of around €38 billion versus the prior outlook of €39 billion for the 2023 financial year.



In life and health reinsurance, a total technical result is now projected to be around €1.4 billion, and in property-casualty reinsurance, Munich Re anticipates a combined ratio of 85%. In the ERGO field of business, insurance revenue is projected to be around €20 billion.



