DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 08-Nov-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 08 November 2023 Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") Transaction in own shares The Company announces that on 07 November 2023 it purchased a total of 100,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 50,000 50,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.174 GBP1.022 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.146 GBP0.996 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.153674 GBP1.007163

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 658,195,373 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltd Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 6973 1.146 XDUB 08:42:34 00067647921TRLO0 2500 1.146 XDUB 09:51:05 00067650725TRLO0 936 1.146 XDUB 09:51:05 00067650726TRLO0 2500 1.146 XDUB 09:51:05 00067650727TRLO0 991 1.146 XDUB 09:51:05 00067650728TRLO0 4822 1.146 XDUB 09:51:05 00067650729TRLO0 1886 1.148 XDUB 09:51:05 00067650730TRLO0 3390 1.154 XDUB 13:17:18 00067656277TRLO0 879 1.154 XDUB 13:17:18 00067656278TRLO0 3390 1.154 XDUB 13:22:18 00067656480TRLO0 1500 1.154 XDUB 13:22:18 00067656481TRLO0 6421 1.156 XDUB 14:31:18 00067658763TRLO0 4822 1.158 XDUB 14:31:18 00067658764TRLO0 3966 1.158 XDUB 14:31:18 00067658765TRLO0 1080 1.174 XDUB 15:19:42 00067660352TRLO0 1021 1.174 XDUB 15:37:26 00067660733TRLO0 842 1.174 XDUB 15:48:19 00067661089TRLO0 375 1.174 XDUB 15:48:19 00067661090TRLO0 130 1.174 XDUB 15:54:03 00067661468TRLO0 641 1.174 XDUB 15:57:03 00067661618TRLO0 632 1.172 XDUB 15:59:34 00067661710TRLO0 303 1.166 XDUB 16:03:32 00067661818TRLO0

London Stock Exchange

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 133 99.60 XLON 08:42:33 00067647919TRLO0 4632 99.60 XLON 08:42:34 00067647920TRLO0 5303 99.60 XLON 10:32:13 00067652411TRLO0 4566 99.60 XLON 10:45:13 00067652875TRLO0 92 100.00 XLON 13:15:15 00067656233TRLO0 3152 100.00 XLON 13:22:45 00067656489TRLO0 2103 100.00 XLON 13:33:05 00067656700TRLO0 3377 100.00 XLON 13:33:05 00067656701TRLO0 2069 100.00 XLON 13:33:10 00067656702TRLO0 855 99.90 XLON 13:33:10 00067656703TRLO0 3085 100.20 XLON 14:24:16 00067658360TRLO0 4495 101.80 XLON 15:23:29 00067660409TRLO0 2448 101.80 XLON 15:32:29 00067660587TRLO0 2096 101.80 XLON 15:32:29 00067660588TRLO0 384 102.20 XLON 15:48:36 00067661104TRLO0 1300 102.20 XLON 15:48:36 00067661105TRLO0 6700 102.20 XLON 15:48:36 00067661106TRLO0 194 102.00 XLON 15:59:27 00067661697TRLO0 3016 102.00 XLON 15:59:27 00067661698TRLO0

