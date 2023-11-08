Anzeige
Mittwoch, 08.11.2023
Mega-Coup! Akquisition von drei starken Lithium Projekten
08.11.2023 | 08:31
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) 
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 
08-Nov-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
08 November 2023 
 
Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") 
Transaction in own shares 
 
 
The Company announces that on 07 November 2023 it purchased a total of 100,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each 
(the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities 
Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 
 
                            Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           50,000     50,000 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.174     GBP1.022 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.146     GBP0.996 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.153674    GBP1.007163

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 658,195,373 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltd 
Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX 
Timezone     GMT 
Currency     EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin 
Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
6973       1.146         XDUB      08:42:34      00067647921TRLO0 
2500       1.146         XDUB      09:51:05      00067650725TRLO0 
936       1.146         XDUB      09:51:05      00067650726TRLO0 
2500       1.146         XDUB      09:51:05      00067650727TRLO0 
991       1.146         XDUB      09:51:05      00067650728TRLO0 
4822       1.146         XDUB      09:51:05      00067650729TRLO0 
1886       1.148         XDUB      09:51:05      00067650730TRLO0 
3390       1.154         XDUB      13:17:18      00067656277TRLO0 
879       1.154         XDUB      13:17:18      00067656278TRLO0 
3390       1.154         XDUB      13:22:18      00067656480TRLO0 
1500       1.154         XDUB      13:22:18      00067656481TRLO0 
6421       1.156         XDUB      14:31:18      00067658763TRLO0 
4822       1.158         XDUB      14:31:18      00067658764TRLO0 
3966       1.158         XDUB      14:31:18      00067658765TRLO0 
1080       1.174         XDUB      15:19:42      00067660352TRLO0 
1021       1.174         XDUB      15:37:26      00067660733TRLO0 
842       1.174         XDUB      15:48:19      00067661089TRLO0 
375       1.174         XDUB      15:48:19      00067661090TRLO0 
130       1.174         XDUB      15:54:03      00067661468TRLO0 
641       1.174         XDUB      15:57:03      00067661618TRLO0 
632       1.172         XDUB      15:59:34      00067661710TRLO0 
303       1.166         XDUB      16:03:32      00067661818TRLO0

London Stock Exchange 

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
133       99.60         XLON      08:42:33      00067647919TRLO0 
4632       99.60         XLON      08:42:34      00067647920TRLO0 
5303       99.60         XLON      10:32:13      00067652411TRLO0 
4566       99.60         XLON      10:45:13      00067652875TRLO0 
92        100.00        XLON      13:15:15      00067656233TRLO0 
3152       100.00        XLON      13:22:45      00067656489TRLO0 
2103       100.00        XLON      13:33:05      00067656700TRLO0 
3377       100.00        XLON      13:33:05      00067656701TRLO0 
2069       100.00        XLON      13:33:10      00067656702TRLO0 
855       99.90         XLON      13:33:10      00067656703TRLO0 
3085       100.20        XLON      14:24:16      00067658360TRLO0 
4495       101.80        XLON      15:23:29      00067660409TRLO0 
2448       101.80        XLON      15:32:29      00067660587TRLO0 
2096       101.80        XLON      15:32:29      00067660588TRLO0 
384       102.20        XLON      15:48:36      00067661104TRLO0 
1300       102.20        XLON      15:48:36      00067661105TRLO0 
6700       102.20        XLON      15:48:36      00067661106TRLO0 
194       102.00        XLON      15:59:27      00067661697TRLO0 
3016       102.00        XLON      15:59:27      00067661698TRLO0

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  283329 
EQS News ID:  1767539 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1767539&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 08, 2023 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
