

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Persimmon Plc (PSN.L), on Wednesday, said it has appointed Andrew Duxbury as Chief Financial Officer. Andrew will join the Board as an Executive Director, with his start date to be confirmed in due course.



Dean Finch, Group Chief Executive, will continue to hold interim responsibility for the finance function, supported by Mike Smith, Group Financial Controller, until Andrew joins.



The company stated that Andrew has significant financial experience within the construction and housebuilding sectors. He joins Persimmon from Galliford Try where he has worked in various finance roles for over ten years, latterly as Group Finance Director since March 2019. Prior to Galliford Try, Andrew spent 16 years at PWC, leading a portfolio of significant clients for the firm.



