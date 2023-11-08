

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Marks and Spencer Group Plc (MAKSY.PK, MAKSF.PK, MKS.L) reported statutory profit before tax of 325.6 million pounds for 26 weeks ended 30 September 2023 compared to 208.5 million pounds, last year. Earnings per share was 10.0 pence compared to 8.3 pence. Profit before tax and adjusting items was 360.2 million pounds compared to 205.5 million pounds. Adjusted earnings per share increased to 12.0 pence from 7.7 pence.



First half Group sales were 6.16 billion pounds, an increase of 10.8% from last year, driven by Food sales up 14.7%, Clothing & Home sales up 5.7%, and International sales up 3.0%. Statutory revenue was 6.13 billion pounds, an increase of 10.8%.



Looking forward, Marks and Spencer Group Plc said it is increasing investment in the reshaping of M&S in the second half. Therefore, against more challenging comparatives, the Group expects profit before tax and adjusting items to be weighted towards the first half.



The Board restored a modest dividend to shareholders, starting with an interim dividend of 1 pence per share, payable on 12 January 2024.



