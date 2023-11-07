Anzeige
WKN: 928906 | ISIN: US00971T1016 | Ticker-Symbol: AK3
Tradegate
08.11.23
09:08 Uhr
105,70 Euro
+3,92
+3,85 %
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
104,94105,8409:28
104,88105,8009:28
PR Newswire
07.11.2023 | 22:00
40 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Akamai Technologies, Inc.: Akamai Reports Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Third quarter revenue of $965 million, up 9% year-over-year and when adjusted for foreign exchange*

Security and compute revenue represented 61% of total revenue in the third quarter and combined grew 20% year-over-year and 19% when adjusted for foreign exchange*

GAAP diluted EPS of $1.04, up 33% year-over-year and up 31% when adjusted for foreign exchange*, and non-GAAP diluted EPS* of $1.63, up 29% year-over-year and up 28% when adjusted for foreign exchange*

Guidance increased for full-year revenue and non-GAAP diluted EPS*

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKAM), the cloud company that powers and protects life online, today reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023.

"We are very pleased with our excellent third quarter performance on both revenue and profitability," said Dr. Tom Leighton, Akamai's Chief Executive Officer. "Security and cloud computing revenue growth accelerated and together now account for 61% of our total revenue. In addition, our cost savings initiatives helped improve margins while we continue to invest in key growth areas."

Akamai delivered the following results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023:

Revenue: Revenue was $965 million, a 9% increase over third quarter 2022 revenue of $882 million and a 9% increase when adjusted for foreign exchange.*

Revenue by solution:

  • Security revenue was $456 million, up 20% year-over-year and up 19% when adjusted for foreign exchange*
  • Delivery revenue was $379 million, down 4% year-over-year and when adjusted for foreign exchange*
  • Compute revenue was $130 million, up 19% year-over-year and when adjusted for foreign exchange*

Revenue by geography:

  • U.S. revenue was $499 million, up 8% year-over-year
  • International revenue was $467 million, up 11% year-over-year and up 9% when adjusted for foreign exchange*

Income from operations: GAAP income from operations was $176 million, a 10% increase from third quarter 2022. GAAP operating margin for the third quarter was 18%, flat from the same period last year.

Non-GAAP income from operations* was $296 million, a 22% increase from third quarter 2022. Non-GAAP operating margin* for the third quarter was 31%, up 3 percentage points from the same period last year.

Net income: GAAP net income was $161 million, a 30% increase from third quarter 2022. Non-GAAP net income* was $251 million, a 26% increase from third quarter 2022.

EPS: GAAP net income per diluted share was $1.04, a 33% increase from third quarter 2022 and a 31% increase when adjusted for foreign exchange.* Non-GAAP net income per diluted share* was $1.63, a 29% increase from third quarter 2022 and a 28% increase when adjusted for foreign exchange.*

Adjusted EBITDA*: Adjusted EBITDA* was $418 million, a 13% increase from third quarter 2022.

Supplemental cash information: Cash from operations for the third quarter of 2023 was $359 million, or 37% of revenue. Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities was $2.1 billion as of September 30, 2023.

Share repurchases: The Company spent $113 million in the third quarter of 2023 to repurchase 1.1 million shares of its common stock at an average price of $101.54 per share. The Company had 151 million shares of common stock outstanding as of September 30, 2023.

Financial guidance: The Company reports the following financial guidance for the fourth quarter and full-year 2023:


Three Months Ended

December 31, 2023


Year Ended

December 31, 2023


Low End


High End


Low End


High End

Revenue (in millions)

$ 985


$ 1,005


$ 3,802


$ 3,822

Non-GAAP operating margin*

29 %


29 %


29 %


29 %

Non-GAAP net income per diluted share*

$ 1.57


$ 1.62


$ 6.08


$ 6.13

Non-GAAP tax rate*

17 %


17 %


17 %


17 %

Shares used in non-GAAP per diluted share calculations* (in millions)

155


155


155


155

Capex as a percentage of revenue*

15 %


15 %


19 %


19 %

This guidance includes the impact of the following items:

  • incremental revenue of $17 million to $20 million and $21 million to $24 million for the fourth quarter and full-year, respectively, from customer contracts acquired from StackPath LLC and Lumen Technologies, Inc;
  • incremental cost of revenue of $13 million to $14 million and $18 million to $19 million for the fourth quarter and full-year, respectively, for transition service agreements related to the acquired customer contracts; and
  • negative impact to revenue of $8 million for the fourth quarter as compared to the third quarter and negative impact of $18 million for the full-year related to foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations.

This guidance is provided on a non-GAAP basis and cannot be reconciled to the closest GAAP measures without unreasonable effort because of the unpredictability of the amounts and timing of events affecting the items we exclude from non-GAAP measures. For example, stock-based compensation is unpredictable for Akamai's performance-based awards, which can fluctuate significantly based on current expectations of the future achievement of performance-based targets. Amortization of intangible assets, acquisition-related costs and restructuring costs are all impacted by the timing and size of potential future actions, which are difficult to predict. In addition, from time to time, Akamai excludes certain items that occur infrequently, which are also inherently difficult to predict and estimate. It is also difficult to predict the tax effect of the items we exclude and to estimate certain discrete tax items, such as the resolution of tax audits or changes to tax laws. As such, the costs that are being excluded from non-GAAP guidance are difficult to predict and a reconciliation or a range of results could lead to disclosure that would be imprecise or potentially misleading. Material changes to any one of the exclusions could have a significant effect on our guidance and future GAAP results.

* See Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures below for definitions

Quarterly Conference Call
Akamai will host a conference call today at 4:30 p.m. ET that can be accessed through 1-833-634-5020 (or 1-412-902-4238 for international calls) and using passcode Akamai Technologies Call. A live webcast of the call may be accessed at www.akamai.com in the Investor Relations section. In addition, a replay of the call will be available for two weeks following the conference by calling 1-877-344-7529 (or 1-412-317-0088 for international calls) and using passcode 5384917. The archived webcast of this event may be accessed through the Akamai website.

About Akamai
Akamai powers and protects life online. Leading companies worldwide choose Akamai to build, deliver, and secure their digital experiences - helping billions of people live, work, and play every day. Akamai Connected Cloud, a massively distributed edge and cloud platform, puts apps and experiences closer to users and keeps threats farther away. Learn more about Akamai's cloud computing, security, and content delivery solutions at akamai.com and akamai.com/blog, or follow Akamai Technologies on X, formerly known as Twitter, and LinkedIn.

AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS


(in thousands)

September 30,
2023


December 31,
2022

ASSETS




Current assets:




Cash and cash equivalents

$ 459,907


$ 542,337

Marketable securities

479,355


562,979

Accounts receivable, net

713,382


679,206

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

214,737


185,040

Total current assets

1,867,381


1,969,562

Marketable securities

1,208,797


320,531

Property and equipment, net

1,786,355


1,540,182

Operating lease right-of-use assets

883,686


813,372

Acquired intangible assets, net

465,203


441,716

Goodwill

2,843,020


2,763,838

Deferred income tax assets

405,251


337,677

Other assets

122,395


116,522

Total assets

$ 9,582,088


$ 8,303,400

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY




Current liabilities:




Accounts payable

$ 144,466


$ 145,420

Accrued expenses

329,354


367,017

Deferred revenue

124,394


105,109

Operating lease liabilities

205,090


196,094

Other current liabilities

7,187


5,228

Total current liabilities

810,491


818,868

Deferred revenue

26,991


22,117

Deferred income tax liabilities

20,935


18,400

Convertible senior notes

3,536,342


2,285,258

Operating lease liabilities

760,653


693,265

Other liabilities

102,472


105,305

Total liabilities

5,257,884


3,943,213

Total stockholders' equity

4,324,204


4,360,187

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 9,582,088


$ 8,303,400

AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME



Three Months Ended


Nine Months Ended

(in thousands, except per share data)

September 30,
2023


June 30,
2023


September 30,

2022 (3)


September 30,
2023


September 30,

2022 (3)

Revenue

$ 965,484


$ 935,721


$ 881,896


$ 2,816,903


$ 2,688,875

Costs and operating expenses:










Cost of revenue (1) (2)

383,075


373,275


346,450


1,117,666


1,025,851

Research and development (1)

105,942


99,041


94,047


296,846


286,052

Sales and marketing (1)

132,309


136,554


123,935


397,970


373,319

General and administrative (1) (2)

147,326


151,811


139,425


445,276


433,906

Amortization of acquired intangible assets

18,108


15,898


17,374


49,918


47,990

Restructuring charge

2,595


9,357


227


56,675


12,958

Total costs and operating expenses

789,355


785,936


721,458


2,364,351


2,180,076

Income from operations

176,129


149,785


160,438


452,552


508,799

Interest and marketable securities income (loss), net

11,412


4,509


782


21,213


(1,760)

Interest expense

(4,987)


(3,157)


(2,785)


(10,825)


(8,412)

Other expense, net

(3,161)


(1,130)


(275)


(6,654)


(9,024)

Income before provision for income taxes

179,393


150,007


158,160


456,286


489,603

Provision for income taxes

(20,326)


(21,191)


(34,466)


(71,297)


(87,058)

Gain (loss) from equity method investment

1,475


-


-


1,475


(7,635)

Net income

$ 160,542


$ 128,816


$ 123,694


$ 386,464


$ 394,910











Net income per share:










Basic

$ 1.06


$ 0.85


$ 0.78


$ 2.53


$ 2.47

Diluted

$ 1.04


$ 0.84


$ 0.78


$ 2.50


$ 2.45











Shares used in per share calculations:










Basic

151,359


152,064


158,715


153,020


159,749

Diluted

154,976


153,454


159,068


154,855


161,472



(1)

Includes stock-based compensation (see supplemental table for figures)

(2)

Includes depreciation and amortization (see supplemental table for figures)

(3)

Provision for income taxes, net income and basic and diluted net income per share for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 have been revised to reflect the correction of an error of provision for income taxes related to an intercompany sale of intellectual property that occurred in 2022.

AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS



Three Months Ended


Nine Months Ended

(in thousands)

September 30,
2023


June 30,
2023


September 30,

2022 (1)


September 30,
2023


September 30,

2022 (1)

Cash flows from operating activities:










Net income

$ 160,542


$ 128,816


$ 123,694


$ 386,464


$ 394,910

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:










Depreciation and amortization

148,560


139,125


150,985


423,142


444,184

Stock-based compensation

87,017


87,444


50,702


236,344


158,811

Benefit for deferred income taxes

(10,172)


(4,516)


(6,623)


(9,763)


(82,603)

Amortization of debt issuance costs

1,404


1,098


1,086


3,600


3,296

(Gain) loss on investments

(110)


(27)


-


(311)


15,895

Other non-cash reconciling items, net

6,548


17,052


2,451


45,202


25,094

Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects of acquisitions:










Accounts receivable

(23,484)


2,473


30,796


(46,262)


26,849

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

1,994


7,912


(4,739)


(16,103)


(42,871)

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

23,615


13,478


(4,752)


(60,170)


(64,727)

Deferred revenue

(12,905)


602


(2,675)


24,146


23,503

Other current liabilities

(13,855)


(9,689)


2,093


2,290


(3,808)

Other non-current assets and liabilities

(9,718)


(17,457)


26,278


(29,333)


34,645

Net cash provided by operating activities

359,436


366,311


369,296


959,246


933,178

Cash flows from investing activities:










Cash received (paid) for business acquisitions, net of cash acquired

155


(86,256)


8


(106,171)


(872,091)

Cash paid for asset acquisition

(36,348)


-


-


(36,348)


-

Cash received from equity method investment

1,475


-


-


1,475


-

Purchases of property and equipment and capitalization of internal-use software development costs

(197,619)


(176,289)


(97,988)


(596,153)


(347,514)

Purchases of short- and long-term marketable securities

(1,435,016)


(630)


-


(1,569,837)


-

Proceeds from sales, maturities and redemptions of short- and long-term marketable securities

491,330


15,319


2,248


783,535


695,955

Other, net

11,860


(498)


203


(8,906)


(4,003)

Net cash used in investing activities

(1,164,163)


(248,354)


(95,529)


(1,532,405)


(527,653)



(1)

Net income and benefit for deferred income taxes for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 have been revised to reflect the correction of an error of provision for income taxes related to an intercompany sale of intellectual property that occurred in 2022.

AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS, continued



Three Months Ended


Nine Months Ended

(in thousands)

September 30,
2023


June 30,
2023


September 30,
2022


September 30,
2023


September 30,
2022

Cash flows from financing activities:










Proceeds from borrowings under revolving credit facility

-


90,000


-


90,000


-

Repayment of borrowings under revolving credit facility

(20,000)


(70,000)


(75,000)


(90,000)


-

Proceeds from the issuance of convertible senior notes, net of issuance costs

1,247,388


-


-


1,247,388


-

Proceeds from the issuance of warrants related to convertible senior notes

90,195


-


-


90,195


-

Purchase of note hedge related to convertible senior notes

(236,555)


-


-


(236,555)


-

Proceeds from the issuance of common stock under stock plans

18,222


10,074


16,844


49,553


45,989

Employee taxes paid related to net share settlement of stock-based awards

(11,304)


(9,712)


(8,514)


(50,910)


(71,656)

Repurchases of common stock

(113,197)


(137,358)


(162,627)


(599,155)


(430,269)

Other, net

(104)


(204)


(177)


(360)


(281)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

974,645


(117,200)


(229,474)


500,156


(456,217)

Effects of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(7,019)


(3,007)


(11,977)


(7,729)


(27,237)

Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

162,899


(2,250)


32,316


(80,732)


(77,929)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period

299,391


301,641


427,506


543,022


537,751

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period

$ 462,290


$ 299,391


$ 459,822


$ 462,290


$ 459,822

AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

SUPPLEMENTAL REVENUE DATA - REVENUE BY SOLUTION



Three Months Ended


Nine Months Ended

(in thousands)

September 30,
2023


June 30,
2023


September 30,
2022


September 30,
2023


September 30,
2022

Security

$ 455,792


$ 432,946


$ 379,509


$ 1,294,290


$ 1,141,740

Delivery

379,304


379,698


393,248


1,153,386


1,254,074

Compute

130,388


123,077


109,139


369,227


293,061

Total revenue

$ 965,484


$ 935,721


$ 881,896


$ 2,816,903


$ 2,688,875

Revenue growth rates year-over-year:










Security

20 %


14 %


13 %


13 %


18 %

Delivery

(4)


(9)


(15)


(8)


(11)

Compute

19


16


72


26


60

Total revenue

9 %


4 %


3 %


5 %


5 %

Revenue growth rates year-over-year, adjusted for the impact of foreign exchange rates (1):










Security

19 %


14 %


19 %


14 %


22 %

Delivery

(4)


(8)


(11)


(7)


(8)

Compute

19


17


77


27


64

Total revenue

9 %


4 %


7 %


6 %


9 %

AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

SUPPLEMENTAL REVENUE DATA - REVENUE BY GEOGRAPHY



Three Months Ended


Nine Months Ended

(in thousands)

September 30,
2023


June 30,
2023


September 30,
2022


September 30,
2023


September 30,
2022

U.S.

$ 498,536


$ 480,062


$ 461,087


$ 1,452,431


$ 1,419,248

International

466,948


455,659


420,809


1,364,472


1,269,627

Total revenue

$ 965,484


$ 935,721


$ 881,896


$ 2,816,903


$ 2,688,875

Revenue growth rates year-over-year:










U.S.

8 %


1 %


3 %


2 %


4 %

International

11


7


2


7


6

Total revenue

9 %


4 %


3 %


5 %


5 %

Revenue growth rates year-over-year, adjusted for the impact of foreign exchange rates (1):










U.S.

8 %


1 %


3 %


2 %


4 %

International

9


8


12


9


14

Total revenue

9 %


4 %


7 %


6 %


9 %



(1)

See Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures below for a definition

AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

SUPPLEMENTAL OPERATING EXPENSE DATA



Three Months Ended


Nine Months Ended

(in thousands)

September 30,
2023


June 30,
2023


September 30,
2022


September 30,
2023


September 30,
2022

General and administrative expenses:










Payroll and related costs

$ 55,030


$ 51,817


$ 53,712


$ 164,537


$ 160,003

Stock-based compensation

25,125


26,124


13,392


68,414


46,716

Depreciation and amortization

16,197


16,231


18,682


49,149


56,783

Facilities-related costs

21,805


22,883


26,093


68,677


79,492

(Benefit) provision for doubtful accounts

(1,500)


1,991


1,179


408


2,996

Acquisition-related costs

1,716


1,271


2,890


7,690


16,304

Software and related service costs

13,516


13,526


12,368


40,913


36,875

Other expenses

15,437


17,968


11,109


45,488


34,737

Total general and administrative expenses

$ 147,326


$ 151,811


$ 139,425


$ 445,276


$ 433,906











General and administrative expenses-functional (1):

Global functions

$ 61,187


$ 62,058


$ 49,553


$ 180,195


$ 156,129

As a percentage of revenue

6 %


7 %


6 %


6 %


6 %

Infrastructure

85,923


86,491


85,803


256,983


258,449

As a percentage of revenue

9 %


9 %


10 %


9 %


10 %

Other

216


3,262


4,069


8,098


19,328

Total general and administrative expenses

$ 147,326


$ 151,811


$ 139,425


$ 445,276


$ 433,906

As a percentage of revenue

15 %


16 %


16 %


16 %


16 %











Stock-based compensation:










Cost of revenue

$ 11,236


$ 11,339


$ 7,237


$ 31,904


$ 20,604

Research and development

33,366


32,258


18,698


87,468


56,338

Sales and marketing

17,290


17,723


11,375


48,558


35,153

General and administrative

25,125


26,124


13,392


68,414


46,716

Total stock-based compensation

$ 87,017


$ 87,444


$ 50,702


$ 236,344


$ 158,811



(1)

Global functions expense includes payroll, stock-based compensation and other employee-related costs for administrative functions, including finance, purchasing, order entry, human resources, legal, information technology and executive personnel, as well as third-party professional service fees. Infrastructure expense includes payroll, stock-based compensation and other employee-related costs for our network infrastructure functions, as well as facility rent expense, depreciation and amortization of facility- and IT-related assets, software and related service costs, business insurance and taxes. Our network infrastructure function is responsible for network planning, sourcing, architecture evaluation and platform security. Other expense includes acquisition-related costs and (benefit) provision for doubtful accounts.

AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

OTHER SUPPLEMENTAL DATA



Three Months Ended


Nine Months Ended

(in thousands, except end of period statistics)

September 30,
2023


June 30,
2023


September 30,
2022


September 30,
2023


September 30,
2022

Depreciation and amortization:










Network-related depreciation

$ 60,887


$ 55,212


$ 65,984


$ 168,275


$ 194,094

Capitalized internal-use software development amortization

45,030


44,249


41,687


132,756


123,514

Other depreciation and amortization

15,709


15,747


18,180


47,689


55,246

Depreciation of property and equipment

121,626


115,208


125,851


348,720


372,854

Capitalized stock-based compensation amortization (1)

8,710


7,926


7,642


24,170


22,993

Capitalized interest expense amortization (1)

116


93


118


334


347

Amortization of acquired intangible assets

18,108


15,898


17,374


49,918


47,990

Total depreciation and amortization

$ 148,560


$ 139,125


$ 150,985


$ 423,142


$ 444,184











Capital expenditures, excluding stock-based compensation and interest expense (2) (3):










Purchases of property and equipment

$ 86,382


$ 134,847


$ 62,063


$ 378,759


$ 182,031

Capitalized internal-use software development costs

65,895


64,112


48,665


196,271


148,938

Total capital expenditures, excluding stock-based compensation and interest expense

$ 152,277


$ 198,959


$ 110,728


$ 575,030


$ 330,969

Capex as a percentage of revenue (3)

16 %


21 %


13 %


20 %


12 %











End of period statistics:










Number of employees

10,111


10,100


9,631







(1)

Amortization of capitalized stock-based compensation and interest expense in this table excludes amortization of capitalized stock-based compensation and interest expense capitalized as part of the implementation of cloud-computing arrangements and contract fulfillment costs. However, the amounts are included in our total amortization of capitalized stock-based compensation and interest expense that is excluded from our non-GAAP measures (see reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP measures).

(2)

Capital expenditures presented in this table are reported on an accrual basis, which differs from the cash-basis presentation in the statements of cash flows. The primary difference between the two is the change in purchases of property and equipment and capitalization of internal-use software development costs accrued for, but not paid, at period end versus prior periods.

(3)

See Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures below for a definition

AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP INCOME FROM OPERATIONS, NET INCOME AND TAX RATE



Three Months Ended


Nine Months Ended

(in thousands)

September 30,
2023


June 30,
2023


September 30,

2022 (1)


September 30,
2023


September 30,

2022 (1)

Income from operations

$ 176,129


$ 149,785


$ 160,438


$ 452,552


$ 508,799

GAAP operating margin

18 %


16 %


18 %


16 %


19 %

Amortization of acquired intangible assets

18,108


15,898


17,374


49,918


47,990

Stock-based compensation

87,017


87,444


50,702


236,344


158,811

Amortization of capitalized stock-based compensation and capitalized interest expense

9,077


8,217


7,967


25,207


23,982

Restructuring charge

2,595


9,357


227


56,675


12,958

Acquisition-related costs

3,048


2,340


5,896


12,156


22,610

Operating adjustments

119,845


123,256


82,166


380,300


266,351

Non-GAAP income from operations

$ 295,974


$ 273,041


$ 242,604


$ 832,852


$ 775,150

Non-GAAP operating margin

31 %


29 %


28 %


30 %


29 %











Net income

$ 160,542


$ 128,816


$ 123,694


$ 386,464


$ 394,910

Operating adjustments (from above)

119,845


123,256


82,166


380,300


266,351

Amortization of debt issuance costs

1,404


1,098


1,086


3,600


3,296

(Gain) loss on investments

(110)


(27)


-


(311)


8,260

(Gain) loss from equity method investment

(1,475)


-


-


(1,475)


7,635

Income tax effect of above non-GAAP adjustments and certain discrete tax items

(29,135)


(25,152)


(6,922)


(71,202)


(39,189)

Non-GAAP net income

$ 251,071


$ 227,991


$ 200,024


$ 697,376


$ 641,263











GAAP tax rate

11 %


14 %


22 %


16 %


18 %

Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments and certain discrete tax items

5


3


(5)


1


(2)

Non-GAAP tax rate

16 %


17 %


17 %


17 %


16 %



(1)

Net income, income tax effect of above non-GAAP adjustments and certain discrete tax items and GAAP tax rate for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 have been revised to reflect the correction of an error of provision for income taxes related to an intercompany sale of intellectual property that occurred in 2022.

AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE



Three Months Ended


Nine Months Ended

(in thousands, except per share data)

September 30,
2023


June 30,
2023


September 30,

2022 (1)


September 30,
2023


September 30,

2022 (1)

GAAP net income per diluted share

$ 1.04


$ 0.84


$ 0.78


$ 2.50


$ 2.45

Adjustments to net income:










Amortization of acquired intangible assets

0.12


0.10


0.11


0.32


0.30

Stock-based compensation

0.56


0.57


0.32


1.53


0.98

Amortization of capitalized stock-based compensation and capitalized interest expense

0.06


0.05


0.05


0.16


0.15

Restructuring charge

0.02


0.06


-


0.37


0.08

Acquisition-related costs

0.02


0.02


0.04


0.08


0.14

Amortization of debt issuance costs

0.01


0.01


0.01


0.02


0.02

(Gain) loss on investments

-


-


-


-


0.05

(Gain) loss from equity method investment

(0.01)


-


-


(0.01)


0.05

Income tax effect of above non-GAAP adjustments and certain discrete tax items

(0.19)


(0.16)


(0.04)


(0.46)


(0.24)

Adjustment for shares (2)

0.01


-


-


0.01


0.03

Non-GAAP net income per diluted share

$ 1.63


$ 1.49


$ 1.26


$ 4.51


$ 4.00











Shares used in GAAP per diluted share calculations

154,976


153,454


159,068


154,855


161,472

Impact of benefit from note hedge transactions (2)

(544)


-


-


(181)


(960)

Shares used in non-GAAP per diluted share calculations (2)

154,432


153,454


159,068


154,674


160,512



(1)

GAAP net income per diluted share and per share adjustment for income tax effect of above non-GAAP adjustments and certain discrete tax items for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 have been revised to reflect the correction of an error of provision for income taxes related to an intercompany sale of intellectual property that occurred in 2022.

(2)

Shares used in non-GAAP per diluted share calculations have been adjusted for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 and for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 for the benefit of Akamai's note hedge transactions. During those periods, Akamai's average stock price was in excess of $95.10, which is the initial conversion price of Akamai's convertible senior notes due in 2025. See Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures below for further definition.

AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED EBITDA



Three Months Ended


Nine Months Ended

(in thousands)

September 30,
2023


June 30,
2023


September 30,

2022 (1)


September 30,
2023


September 30,

2022 (1)

Net income

$ 160,542


$ 128,816


$ 123,694


$ 386,464


$ 394,910

Net income margin

17 %


14 %


14 %


14 %


15 %

Interest and marketable securities (income) loss, net

(11,412)


(4,509)


(782)


(21,213)


1,760

Provision for income taxes

20,326


21,191


34,466


71,297


87,058

Depreciation and amortization

121,626


115,208


125,851


348,721


372,854

Amortization of capitalized stock-based compensation and capitalized interest expense

9,077


8,217


7,967


25,207


23,982

Amortization of acquired intangible assets

18,108


15,898


17,374


49,918


47,990

Stock-based compensation

87,017


87,444


50,702


236,344


158,811

Restructuring charge

2,595


9,357


227


56,675


12,958

Acquisition-related costs

3,048


2,340


5,896


12,156


22,610

Interest expense

4,987


3,157


2,785


10,825


8,412

(Gain) loss on investments

(110)


(27)


-


(311)


8,260

(Gain) loss from equity method investment

(1,475)


-


-


(1,475)


7,635

Other expense, net

3,271


1,157


275


6,965


764

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 417,600


$ 388,249


$ 368,455


$ 1,181,573


$ 1,148,004

Adjusted EBITDA margin

43 %


41 %


42 %


42 %


43 %



(1)

Net income, net income margin and provision for income taxes for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 have been revised to reflect the correction of an error of provision for income taxes related to an intercompany sale of intellectual property that occurred in 2022.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to providing financial measurements based on generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America (GAAP), Akamai provides additional financial metrics that are not prepared in accordance with GAAP (non-GAAP financial measures). Management uses non-GAAP financial measures, in addition to GAAP financial measures, to understand and compare operating results across accounting periods, for financial and operational decision making, for planning and forecasting purposes, to measure executive compensation and to evaluate Akamai's financial performance. These non-GAAP financial measures are non-GAAP income from operations, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP net income per diluted share, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, non-GAAP tax rate, capital expenditures and impact of foreign currency exchange rates, as discussed below.

Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures reflect Akamai's ongoing business in a manner that allows for meaningful comparisons and analysis of trends in the business, as they facilitate comparison of financial results across accounting periods and to those of our peer companies. Management also believes that these non-GAAP financial measures enable investors to evaluate Akamai's operating results and future prospects in the same manner as management. These non-GAAP financial measures may exclude expenses and gains that may be unusual in nature, infrequent or not reflective of Akamai's ongoing operating results.

The non-GAAP financial measures do not replace the presentation of Akamai's GAAP financial measures and should only be used as a supplement to, not as a substitute for, Akamai's financial results presented in accordance with GAAP. Akamai has provided a reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure used in its financial reporting and investor presentations to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. This reconciliation captioned "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures" can be found on the Investor Relations section of Akamai's website.

The non-GAAP adjustments, and Akamai's basis for excluding them from non-GAAP financial measures, are outlined below:

  • Amortization of acquired intangible assets - Akamai has incurred amortization of intangible assets, included in its GAAP financial statements, related to various acquisitions Akamai has made. The amount of an acquisition's purchase price allocated to intangible assets and term of its related amortization can vary significantly and is unique to each acquisition; therefore, Akamai excludes amortization of acquired intangible assets from its non-GAAP financial measures to provide investors with a consistent basis for comparing pre- and post-acquisition operating results.
  • Stock-based compensation and amortization of capitalized stock-based compensation - Although stock-based compensation is an important aspect of the compensation paid to Akamai's employees, the grant date fair value varies based on the stock price at the time of grant, varying valuation methodologies, subjective assumptions and the variety of award types. This makes the comparison of Akamai's current financial results to previous and future periods difficult to interpret; therefore, Akamai believes it is useful to exclude stock-based compensation and amortization of capitalized stock-based compensation from its non-GAAP financial measures in order to highlight the performance of Akamai's core business and to be consistent with the way many investors evaluate its performance and compare its operating results to peer companies.
  • Acquisition-related costs - Acquisition-related costs include transaction fees, advisory fees, due diligence costs and other direct costs associated with strategic activities, as well as certain additional compensation costs payable to employees acquired from the Linode acquisition if employed for a certain period of time. The additional compensation cost was initiated by and determined by the seller, and is in addition to normal levels of compensation, including retention programs, offered by Akamai. Acquisition-related costs are impacted by the timing and size of the acquisitions, and Akamai excludes acquisition-related costs from its non-GAAP financial measures to provide a useful comparison of operating results to prior periods and to peer companies because such amounts vary significantly based on the magnitude of the acquisition transactions and do not reflect Akamai's core operations.
  • Restructuring charge - Akamai has incurred restructuring charges from programs that have significantly changed either the scope of the business undertaken by the Company or the manner in which that business is conducted. These charges include severance and related expenses for workforce reductions, impairments of long-lived assets that will no longer be used in operations (including right-of-use assets, other facility-related property and equipment and internal-use software) and termination fees for any contracts cancelled as part of these programs. Akamai excludes these items from its non-GAAP financial measures when evaluating its continuing business performance as such items vary significantly based on the magnitude of the restructuring action and do not reflect expected future operating expenses. In addition, these charges do not necessarily provide meaningful insight into the fundamentals of current or past operations of its business.
  • Amortization of debt issuance costs and amortization of capitalized interest expense - Akamai has convertible senior notes outstanding that mature in 2029, 2027 and 2025. The issuance costs of the convertible senior notes are amortized to interest expense and are excluded from Akamai's non-GAAP results because management believes the non-cash amortization expense is not representative of ongoing operating performance.
  • Gains and losses on investments - Akamai has recorded gains and losses from the disposition, changes to fair value and impairment of certain investments. Akamai believes excluding these amounts from its non-GAAP financial measures is useful to investors as the types of events giving rise to these gains and losses are not representative of Akamai's core business operations and ongoing operating performance.
  • Income and losses from equity method investment - Akamai records income or losses on its share of earnings and losses from its equity method investment, and any gains from returns of investments or impairments. Akamai excludes such income and losses because it does not have direct control over the operations of the investment and the related income and losses are not representative of its core business operations.
  • Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments and certain discrete tax items - The non-GAAP adjustments described above are reported on a pre-tax basis. The income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments is the difference between GAAP and non-GAAP income tax expense. Non-GAAP income tax expense is computed on non-GAAP pre-tax income (GAAP pre-tax income adjusted for non-GAAP adjustments) and excludes certain discrete tax items (such as recording or releasing of valuation allowances), if any. Akamai believes that applying the non-GAAP adjustments and their related income tax effect allows Akamai to highlight income attributable to its core operations.

Akamai's definitions of its non-GAAP financial measures are outlined below:

Non-GAAP income from operations - GAAP income from operations adjusted for the following items: amortization of acquired intangible assets; stock-based compensation; amortization of capitalized stock-based compensation; amortization of capitalized interest expense; acquisition-related costs; restructuring charges; and other non-recurring or unusual items that may arise from time to time.

Non-GAAP operating margin - Non-GAAP income from operations stated as a percentage of revenue.

Non-GAAP net income - GAAP net income adjusted for the following tax-affected items: amortization of acquired intangible assets; stock-based compensation; amortization of capitalized stock-based compensation; acquisition-related costs; restructuring charges; amortization of debt issuance costs; amortization of capitalized interest expense; certain gains and losses on investments; income and losses from equity method investment; and other non-recurring or unusual items that may arise from time to time.

Non-GAAP tax rate - GAAP tax rate excluding the tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments and certain discrete tax items.

Non-GAAP net income per diluted share, or EPS - Non-GAAP net income divided by weighted average diluted common shares outstanding. Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding are adjusted in non-GAAP per share calculations for the shares that would be delivered to Akamai pursuant to the note hedge transactions entered into in connection with the issuances of $1,265 million of convertible senior notes due 2029 and the issuances of $1,150 million of convertible senior notes due 2027 and 2025, respectively. Under GAAP, shares delivered under hedge transactions are not considered offsetting shares in the fully-diluted share calculation until they are delivered. However, the Company would receive a benefit from the note hedge transactions and would not allow the dilution to occur, so management believes that adjusting for this benefit provides a meaningful view of operating performance. With respect to the convertible senior notes due in each of 2029, 2027 and 2025, unless Akamai's weighted average stock price is greater than $126.31, $116.18 and $95.10, respectively, the initial conversion price, there will be no difference between GAAP and non-GAAP diluted weighted average common shares outstanding.

Adjusted EBITDA - GAAP net income excluding the following items: interest and marketable securities income and losses; income taxes; depreciation and amortization of tangible and intangible assets; stock-based compensation; amortization of capitalized stock-based compensation; acquisition-related costs; restructuring charges; foreign exchange gains and losses; interest expense; amortization of capitalized interest expense; certain gains and losses on investments; income and losses on equity method investment; and other non-recurring or unusual items that may arise from time to time.

Adjusted EBITDA margin - Adjusted EBITDA stated as a percentage of revenue.

Capital expenditures, or capex, excluding stock-based compensation and interest expense - Purchases of property and equipment and capitalization of internal-use software development costs presented on an accrual basis, which differs from the cash-basis presentation included in the statements of cash flows. The primary difference between the two is the change in purchases of property and equipment and capitalization of internal-use software development costs accrued for, but not paid, at period end versus prior periods.

Capex as a percentage of revenue - Capital expenditures, or capex, excluding stock-based compensation and interest expense, stated as a percentage of revenue.

Impact of foreign currency exchange rate - Revenue and earnings from international operations have historically been

important contributors to Akamai's financial results. Consequently, Akamai's financial results have been impacted, and management expects they will continue to be impacted, by fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates. For example, when the local currencies of our foreign subsidiaries weaken, our consolidated results stated in U.S. dollars are negatively impacted.

Because exchange rates are a meaningful factor in understanding period-to-period comparisons, management believes the presentation of the impact of foreign currency exchange rates on revenue and earnings enhances the understanding of our financial results and evaluation of performance in comparison to prior periods. The dollar impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates presented is calculated by translating current period results using monthly average foreign currency exchange rates from the comparative period and comparing them to the reported amount. The percentage change at constant currency presented is calculated by comparing the prior period amounts as reported and the current period amounts translated using the same monthly average foreign currency exchange rates from the comparative period.

Akamai Statement Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act
This release and/or our quarterly earnings conference call scheduled for later today contain statements that are not statements of historical fact and constitute forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, statements about expected future financial performance, expectations, plans and prospects of Akamai. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors including, but not limited to, inability to continue to generate cash at the same level as prior years; failure of our investments in innovation to generate solutions that are accepted in the market; inability to increase our revenue at the same rate as in the past and keep our expenses from increasing at a greater rate than our revenues; effects of competition, including pricing pressure and changing business models; impact of macroeconomic trends, including economic uncertainty, turmoil in the financial services industry, the effects of inflation, rising and fluctuating interest rates, foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations, securities market volatility and monetary supply fluctuations; conditions and uncertainties in the geopolitical environment, including sanctions and disruptions resulting from the ongoing war in Ukraine ; continuing supply chain and logistics costs, constraints, changes or disruptions; defects or disruptions in our products or IT systems, including cyber-attacks, data breaches or malware; failure to realize the expected benefits of any of our acquisitions or reorganizations; changes to economic, political and regulatory conditions in the United States and internationally; our ability to attract and retain key personnel; impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; delay in developing or failure to develop new service offerings or functionalities, and if developed, lack of market acceptance of such service offerings and functionalities or failure of such solutions to operate as expected, and other factors that are discussed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and other documents filed with the SEC.

In addition, the statements in this press release and on our quarterly earnings conference call represent Akamai's expectations and beliefs as of the date of this press release. Akamai anticipates that subsequent events and developments may cause these expectations and beliefs to change. However, while Akamai may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, it specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Akamai's expectations or beliefs as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

Contacts:

Gina Sorice


Tom Barth

Media Relations


Investor Relations

Akamai Technologies


Akamai Technologies

646-320-4107


617-274-7130

[email protected]


[email protected]

SOURCE Akamai Technologies, Inc.

© 2023 PR Newswire
