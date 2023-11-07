Anzeige
PR Newswire
07.11.2023 | 22:05
86 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ePlus Reports Second Quarter and First Half Financial Results

Second Quarter Net Sales Growth of 19%

Builds on Strong First Quarter Performance-

HERNDON, Va., Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2024

  • Net sales increased 19.0% to $587.6 million from last year's quarter; technology business net sales increased 21.3% to $571.9 million ; professional services and managed services revenues increased 9.0% to $71.0 million .
  • Technology business gross billings increased 7.4% to $856.5 million .
  • Consolidated gross profit increased 8.3% to $144.4 million .
  • Consolidated gross margin was 24.6%, compared with 27.0% last year.
  • Net earnings increased 14.7% to $32.7 million .
  • Adjusted EBITDA increased 6.5% to $53.6 million .
  • Diluted earnings per share increased 14.0% to $1.22 . Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share increased 8.5% to $1.40 .

First Half Fiscal Year 2024

  • Net sales increased 22.0% to $1,161.8 million ; technology business net sales increased 23.6% to $1,137.6 million ; professional services and managed services revenues increased 8.0% to $138.5 million .
  • Technology business gross billings increased 12.2% to $1,698.5 million .
  • Consolidated gross profit increased 16.1% to $286.6 million .
  • Consolidated gross margin was 24.7%, compared with 25.9% last year.
  • Net earnings increased 30.9% to $66.5 million .
  • Adjusted EBITDA increased 21.3% to $107.4 million .
  • Diluted earnings per share increased 30.4% to $2.49 . Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share increased 23.2% to $2.81 .

ePlus inc. (NASDAQ: PLUS), a leading provider of technology and financing solutions, today announced financial results for the three months and six months ended September 30, 2023 .

Management Comment

"Our second quarter financial results underscore the advantages of our diversified solutions and end markets," said Mark Marron, president and CEO of ePlus. "Net sales improved 19%, driven by growth in most customer segments and key verticals along with solid growth in networking, collaboration and managed services. We continued to see supply chain and lead times improve throughout the quarter, reducing our open orders and inventory levels. We achieved significant margin improvement in managed services, with gross margin in this business expanding 460 basis points, driven by enhanced scale and greater operating efficiency. A significant improvement in sales of networking equipment reduced the proportion of revenue recorded on a net basis which drove down gross margin in the product segment. Diluted earnings per share increased 14% to $1.22, marking our fourth consecutive quarter of double-digit EPS growth compared to the prior year periods.

Mr. Marron continued, "We continued to expand our capabilities to achieve successful business outcomes for our customers. As our customers' IT needs evolve in a dynamic and complex market, ePlus remains a trusted partner backed by our unwavering commitment to innovation and our diverse network of more than 1,500 vendor partnerships."

Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Results

For the second quarter ended September 30, 2023, as compared to the second quarter ended September 30, 2022 :

Consolidated net sales increased 19.0% to $587.6 million, from $493.7 million .

Technology business net sales increased 21.3% to $571.9 million, from $471.5 million primarily due to higher sales of product and managed services. Technology business gross billings increased 7.4% to $856.5 million from $797.7 million .

Product sales grew 23.3% to $500.9 million due to an increase in product availability, customer demand, as well as the acquisition of Network Solutions Group (NSG), a division of CCI Systems, Inc. on April 30, 2023 . Product margin was 20.9%, down from 23.2% last year due to lower proportion of third-party maintenance and services sold in the current quarter which are recorded on a net basis.

Professional service revenues had a slight increase from last year to $38.3 million . Gross margins increased to 41.3% from 38.6% last year due to the change in mix between project services and staff augmentation.

Managed service revenues increased 20.7% to $32.7 million due to ongoing growth in these offerings, including Enhanced Maintenance Support, Service Desk, and Security Operations Center services. Gross profit from managed services increased 41.8% from last year due to the scaled growth in these services resulting in a 460-bps gross margin improvement.

Financing business segment net sales decreased 29.5% to $15.7 million, from $22.2 million due to decreases in post-contract earnings and transactional gains. Gross profit in the financing business segment was lower by $3.4 million due to the decline in net sales.

Consolidated gross profit increased 8.3% to $144.4 million, from $133.3 million . Consolidated gross margin was 24.6%, compared with last year of 27.0%.

Operating expenses were $99.5 million, up 11.6% from $89.2 million last year, primarily due to increases in salaries and benefits from additional headcount, as well as increases in acquisition-related depreciation and amortization expenses. Our headcount at the end of the quarter was 1,877, up 148 from a year ago, partially due to the NSG acquisition. Of the 148 additional employees, 118 were customer facing employees.

Consolidated operating income increased 1.7% to $44.9 million ; however, earnings before tax increased 11.8% to $45.0 million as last year's foreign exchange losses did not replicate.

Our effective tax rate for the current quarter was 27.4%, lower than the prior year quarter of 29.3%, due to lower state and local income taxes and non-deductible executive compensation.

Net earnings increased 14.7% to $32.7 million .

Adjusted EBITDA in the technology business rose 17.1% and declined 26.2% in the financing business segment, and when combined, resulted in an increase of 6.5% to $53.6 million .

Diluted earnings per share was $1.22, compared with $1.07 in the prior year quarter. Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share was $1.40, compared with $1.29 last year.

First Half Fiscal Year 2024 Results

For the six months ended September 30, 2023, as compared to the six months ended September 30, 2022 :

Consolidated net sales increased 22.0% to $1,161.8 million, from $952.1 million .

Technology business net sales increased 23.6% to $1,137.6 million, from $920.3 million due to higher sales of product and managed services, offset by a decline in professional services. Technology business gross billings increased 12.2% to $1,698.5 million from $1,514.0 million .

Product sales grew 26.2% to $999.1 million due to an increase in customer demand, as well as the acquisition of NSG on April 30, 2023 . Gross profit from sales of product increased 21.7% to $216.1 million due to higher sales combined with a shift in customer mix that resulted in higher margins.

Professional service revenues declined 1.9% due to lower staff augmentation services from softer demand. Gross margins increased due to the change in mix between project services and staff augmentation.

Managed service revenues increased 21.9% to $64.7 million due to ongoing growth in these offerings, including Enhanced Maintenance Support, Security Operations Center, and Service Desk services. Gross profit from managed services increased 36.8% to $20.0 million due to the scaled growth in these services combined with a 330-bps improvement in gross margin.

Financing business segment net sales decreased 24.0% to $24.2 million, from $31.8 million and gross profit declined $4.9 million due to lower post-contract earnings and transactional gains.

Consolidated gross profit increased 16.1% to $286.6 million, from $246.8 million . Consolidated gross margin was 24.7%, compared with last year of 25.9% last year, as higher service margins were offset by lower product margins and lower gross profit in the financing business segment.

Operating expenses were $195.4 million, up 15.3% from $169.5 million last year, primarily due to increases in salaries and benefits as a result of additional organic and acquisition-related headcount of 148, variable compensation stemming from higher gross profit, and acquisition related amortization and expenses.

Consolidated operating income increased 18.0% to $91.2 million . Earnings before tax increased 28.4% to $91.5 million .

Our effective tax rate for the current year period was 27.3%, lower than last year's 28.7%, due to lower state effective tax rates and less non-deductible executive compensation in the current period.

Net earnings increased 30.9% to $66.5 million .

Adjusted EBITDA increased 21.3% to $107.4 million .

Diluted earnings per share was $2.49, compared with $1.91 in the prior year. Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share was $2.81, compared with $2.28 last year.

Balance Sheet Highlights

As of September 30, 2023, ePlus had cash and cash equivalents of $82.5 million, compared with $103.1 million as of March 31, 2023, primarily due to working capital needs, the acquisition of NSG and the repurchases of our common stock. Inventory decreased 8.7% to $222.1 million compared with $243.3 million as of March 31, 2023. Accounts receivable-trade, net increased 28.9% to $650.0 million from March 31, 2023 due to an increase in gross billings. Total stockholders' equity was $845.7 million, compared with $782.3 million as of March 31, 2023. Total shares outstanding were 26.9 million on both September 30, 2023 and March 31, 2023 .

Fiscal Year Guidance

ePlus is maintaining fiscal year 2024 revenue guidance of $2.23 billion to $2.33 billion, and an adjusted EBITDA range of $200 million to $215 million, representing a margin of 9.0% to 9.2%. This guidance assumes, in part, continued improvement in the supply chain that will enable previously delayed customer projects. The Company cannot predict with reasonable certainty and without unreasonable effort, the ultimate outcome of unusual gains and losses, the occurrence of matters creating GAAP tax impacts, fluctuations in interest expense and share-based compensation, and acquisition-related expenses. These items are uncertain, depend on various factors, and could be material to the Company's results computed in accordance with GAAP. Accordingly, the Company is unable to provide a reconciliation of GAAP net earnings to adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin for the full year 2024 forecast.

Summary and Outlook

"Despite an uncertain macroeconomic environment, ePlus generated strong financial results through the first half of this fiscal year. Our performance reflects the continued successful execution of our strategy, which targets higher-growth focus areas with a comprehensive portfolio of solutions and value-added services.

Mr. Marron concluded, "As we look toward the second half of our fiscal 2024, we anticipate that our customers are likely to remain disciplined in their IT spending, prioritizing mission-critical and cybersecurity-focused projects, with a new focus on AI, which is becoming a strategic focus for us. We believe ePlus remains well-positioned in this environment, underpinned by the capabilities of our talented team and our range of innovative solutions that align with our customers' needs."

Recent Corporate Developments/Recognitions

In the month of October:

  • Launched its proprietary Compromise Nothing security program to facilitate customers' business resilience.

In the month of August:

  • Achieved five new Cisco Powered Service Designations.
  • Named NetApp's North America FlexPod Partner of the Year.
  • Achieved VMware Cross-Cloud Managed Service Provider Designation.

Conference Call Information

ePlus will hold a conference call and webcast at 4:30 p.m. ET on November 7, 2023 :

Audio Webcast (Live & Replay):

https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/611599109



Live Call:

(888) 330-2469 (toll-free/domestic)


(240) 789-2740 (international)



Archived Call:

(800) 770-2030 (toll-free/domestic)


(647) 362-9199 (international)



Passcode:

5403833 (live call and replay)

A replay of the call will be available approximately two hours after the call through November 14, 2023. A transcript of the call will also be available on the ePlus Investor Relations website at https://www.eplus.com/investors.

About ePlus inc.

ePlus has an unwavering and relentless focus on leveraging technology to create inspired and transformative business outcomes for its customers. Offering a robust portfolio of solutions, as well as a full set of consultative and managed services across the technology spectrum, ePlus has proudly achieved more than 30 years of success in the business, carrying customers forward through adversity, rapidly changing environments, and other obstacles. ePlus is a trusted advisor, bringing expertise, credentials, talent and a thorough understanding of innovative technologies, spanning security, cloud, networking, collaboration and emerging solutions, to organizations across all industry segments. With complete lifecycle management services and flexible payment solutions, ePlus' more than 1,850 associates are focused on cultivating positive customer experiences and are dedicated to their craft, harnessing new knowledge while applying decades of proven experience. ePlus is headquartered in Virginia, with offices in the United States, UK, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. For more information, visit www.eplus.com, call 888-482-1122, or email [email protected] . Connect with ePlus on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

ePlus, Where Technology Means More®.

ePlus® and ePlus products referenced herein are either registered trademarks or trademarks of ePlus inc. in the United States and/or other countries. The names of other companies and products mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

Forward-looking statements

Statements in this press release that are not historical facts may be deemed to be "forward-looking statements," including, among other things, statements regarding the future financial performance of ePlus (including the guidance for the full year FY 2024). Actual and anticipated future results may vary materially due to certain risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, significant adverse changes in, reductions in, or loss of one or more of our larger volume customers or vendors; supply chain issues, including a shortage of Information Technology ("IT") products, may increase our costs or cause a delay in fulfilling customer orders, or increase our need for working capital, or completing professional services, or purchasing IT products or services needed to support our internal infrastructure or operations, resulting in an adverse impact on our financial results; maintaining and increasing advanced professional services by recruiting and retaining highly skilled, competent personnel, and vendor certifications; our ability to secure our own and our customers' electronic and other confidential information, while maintaining compliance with evolving data privacy and regulatory laws and regulations; ongoing remote work trends, and the increase in cybersecurity attacks that have occurred while employees work remotely; our ability to raise capital, maintain or increase as needed our lines of credit with vendors or floor planning facility, obtain debt for our financing transactions, or the effect of those changes on our common stock price; reliance on third-parties to perform some of our service obligations to our customers, and the reliance on a small number of key vendors in our supply chain with whom we do not have long-term supply agreements, guaranteed price agreements, or assurance of stock availability; the possibility of a reduction of vendor incentives provided to us; our ability to remain secure during a cybersecurity attack, including both disruptions in our or our vendors' IT systems and data and audio communication networks; our ability to identify acquisition candidates, or perform sufficient due diligence prior to completing an acquisition, or failure to integrate a completed acquisition may affect our earnings; national and international political instability fostering uncertainty and volatility in the global economy including exposure to fluctuation in foreign currency rates, interest rates, and inflation, including increases in our costs and our ability to increase prices to our customers which may result in adverse changes in our gross profit; significant and rapid inflation may cause price, wage, and interest rate increases, as well as increases in operating costs that may impact the arrangements that have pricing commitments over the term of the agreement; a possible decrease in the capital spending budgets of our customers or a decrease in purchases from us; changes in the IT industry and/or rapid changes in product offerings, including the proliferation of the cloud, infrastructure as a service, software as a service and platform as a service; our ability to implement comprehensive plans for the integration of sales forces, cost containment, asset rationalization, systems integration, and other key strategies; and other risks or uncertainties detailed in our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All information set forth in this press release is current as of the date of this release and ePlus undertakes no duty or obligation to update this information.

ePlus inc. AND SUBSIDIARIES





UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS





(in thousands, except per share amounts)












September 30, 2023


March 31, 2023

ASSETS










Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents


$82,498


$103,093

Accounts receivable-trade, net


650,017


504,122

Accounts receivable-other, net


73,264


55,508

Inventories


222,122


243,286

Financing receivables-net, current


136,294


89,829

Deferred costs


44,258


44,191

Other current assets


60,775


55,101

Total current assets


1,269,228


1,095,130






Financing receivables and operating leases-net


68,582


84,417

Deferred tax asset


3,682


3,682

Property, equipment and other assets


72,153


70,447

Goodwill


158,199


136,105

Other intangible assets-net


46,942


25,045

TOTAL ASSETS


$1,618,786


$1,414,826






LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY










LIABILITIES










Current liabilities:





Accounts payable


$295,855


$220,159

Accounts payable-floor plan


168,601


134,615

Salaries and commissions payable


38,607


37,336

Deferred revenue


118,910


114,028

Recourse notes payable-current


2,016


5,997

Non-recourse notes payable-current


41,824


24,819

Other current liabilities


34,555


24,372

Total current liabilities


700,368


561,326






Non-recourse notes payable-long-term


9,717


9,522

Deferred tax liability


721


715

Other liabilities


62,284


60,998

TOTAL LIABILITIES


773,090


632,561






COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES










STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Preferred stock, $0.01 per share par value; 2,000 shares
authorized; none outstanding


-


-

Common stock, $0.01 per share par value; 50,000 shares
authorized; 26,942 outstanding at September 30, 2023 and
26,905 outstanding at March 31, 2023


274


272

Additional paid-in capital


173,318


167,303

Treasury stock, at cost, 424 shares at September 30, 2023 and





261 shares at March 31, 2023


(22,375)


(14,080)

Retained earnings


693,713


627,202

Accumulated other comprehensive income-foreign currency





translation adjustment


766


1,568

Total Stockholders' Equity


845,696


782,265

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY


$1,618,786


$1,414,826

ePlus inc. AND SUBSIDIARIES

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands, except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended September 30,


Six Months Ended September 30,


2023


2022


2023


2022









Net sales








Product

$516,609


$428,545


$1,023,265


$823,795

Services

71,002


65,161


138,521


128,270

Total

587,611


493,706


1,161,786


952,065









Cost of sales








Product

398,234


317,127


787,138


621,337

Services

45,012


43,275


88,010


83,901

Total

443,246


360,402


875,148


705,238









Gross profit

144,365


133,304


286,638


246,827









Selling, general, and administrative

92,652


84,704


182,950


161,471

Depreciation and amortization

5,630


3,568


10,422


6,778

Interest and financing costs

1,220


925


2,071


1,288

Operating expenses

99,502


89,197


195,443


169,537









Operating income

44,863


44,107


91,195


77,290









Other income (expense), net

117


(3,866)


307


(6,019)









Earnings before taxes

44,980


40,241


91,502


71,271









Provision for income taxes

12,316


11,772


24,991


20,463









Net earnings

$32,664


$28,469


$66,511


$50,808









Net earnings per common share-basic

$1.23


$1.07


$2.50


$1.91

Net earnings per common share-diluted

$1.22


$1.07


$2.49


$1.91









Weighted average common shares outstanding-basic

26,624


26,578


26,588


26,546

Weighted average common shares outstanding-diluted

26,679


26,623


26,659


26,671

Technology Business


Three Months Ended September 30,




Six Months Ended September 30,




2023


2022


Change


2023


2022


Change


(in thousands)




(in thousands)















Net sales












Product

$500,937


$406,317


23.3 %


$999,103


$791,993


26.2 %

Professional services

38,270


38,050


0.6 %


73,826


75,218


(1.9 %)

Managed services

32,732


27,111


20.7 %


64,695


53,052


21.9 %

Total

571,939


471,478


21.3 %


1,137,624


920,263


23.6 %













Gross profit












Product

104,749


94,389


11.0 %


216,140


177,557


21.7 %

Professional services

15,796


14,697


7.5 %


30,520


29,752


2.6 %

Managed services

10,194


7,189


41.8 %


19,991


14,617


36.8 %

Total

130,739


116,275


12.4 %


266,651


221,926


20.2 %













Selling, general, and administrative

88,593


80,161


10.5 %


175,693


153,273


14.6 %

Depreciation and amortization

5,602


3,540


58.2 %


10,366


6,722


54.2 %

Interest and financing costs

661


671


(1.5 %)


1,211


809


49.7 %

Operating expenses

94,856


84,372


12.4 %


187,270


160,804


16.5 %













Operating income

$35,883


$31,903


12.5 %


$79,381


$61,122


29.9 %

Gross billings

$856,495


$797,697


7.4 %


$1,698,465


$1,513,960


12.2 %

Adjusted EBITDA

$44,496


$38,012


17.1 %


$95,445


$72,266


32.1 %


Technology Business Gross Billings by Type


Three Months Ended September 30,




Six Months Ended September 30,




2023


2022


Change


2023


2022


Change


(in thousands)




(in thousands)















Cloud

$200,637


$220,279


(8.9 %)


$459,561


$473,616


(3.0 %)

Networking

311,671


196,426


58.7 %


588,316


362,052


62.5 %

Security

143,340


170,026


(15.7 %)


290,683


315,375


(7.8 %)

Collaboration

51,770


38,099


35.9 %


73,931


72,874


1.5 %

Other

78,571


95,791


(18.0 %)


148,332


144,800


2.4 %

Product gross billings

785,989


720,621


9.1 %


1,560,823


1,368,717


14.0 %

Service gross billings

70,506


77,076


(8.5 %)


137,642


145,243


(5.2 %)

Total gross billings

$856,495


$797,697


7.4 %


$1,698,465


$1,513,960


12.2 %


Technology Business Net Sales by Type


Three Months Ended September 30,




Six Months Ended September 30,




2023


2022


Change


2023


2022


Change


(in thousands)




(in thousands)















Cloud

$135,068


$148,992


(9.3 %)


$307,112


$313,725


(2.1 %)

Networking

268,636


165,896


61.9 %


513,824


308,537


66.5 %

Security

51,886


48,517


6.9 %


97,682


96,512


1.2 %

Collaboration

27,083


19,187


41.2 %


40,039


32,167


24.5 %

Other

18,264


23,725


(23.0 %)


40,446


41,052


(1.5 %)

Total product

500,937


406,317


23.3 %


999,103


791,993


26.2 %

Professional services

38,270


38,050


0.6 %


73,826


75,218


(1.9 %)

Managed services

32,732


27,111


20.7 %


64,695


53,052


21.9 %

Total net sales

$571,939


$471,478


21.3 %


$1,137,624


$920,263


23.6 %


Technology Business Net Sales by Customer End Market


Three Months Ended September 30,




Six Months Ended September 30,




2023


2022


Change


2023


2022


Change


(in thousands)




(in thousands)















Telecom, Media, & Entertainment

$124,306


$118,454


4.9 %


$265,641


$246,731


7.7 %

Technology

110,948


96,160


15.4 %


184,351


166,021


11.0 %

SLED

94,906


70,491


34.6 %


204,311


135,092


51.2 %

Healthcare

72,022


66,959


7.6 %


158,678


135,471


17.1 %

Financial Services

69,885


37,611


85.8 %


135,575


70,910


91.2 %

All other

99,872


81,803


22.1 %


189,068


166,038


13.9 %

Total net sales

$571,939


$471,478


21.3 %


$1,137,624


$920,263


23.6 %


Financing Business Segment


Three Months Ended September 30,




Six Months Ended September 30,




2023


2022


Change


2023


2022


Change


(in thousands)




(in thousands)















Portfolio earnings

$3,339


$2,888


15.6 %


$6,412


$5,561


15.3 %

Transactional gains

6,949


8,109


(14.3 %)


8,228


9,944


(17.3 %)

Post-contract earnings

5,038


10,519


(52.1 %)


8,672


15,245


(43.1 %)

Other

346


712


(51.4 %)


850


1,052


(19.2 %)

Net sales

15,672


22,228


(29.5 %)


24,162


31,802


(24.0 %)













Gross profit

13,626


17,029


(20.0 %)


19,987


24,901


(19.7 %)













Selling, general, and administrative

4,059


4,543


(10.7 %)


7,257


8,198


(11.5 %)

Depreciation and amortization

28


28


0.0 %


56


56


0.0 %

Interest and financing costs

559


254


120.1 %


860


479


79.5 %

Operating expenses

4,646


4,825


(3.7 %)


8,173


8,733


(6.4 %)













Operating income

$8,980


$12,204


(26.4 %)


$11,814


$16,168


(26.9 %)

Adjusted EBITDA

$9,072


$12,292


(26.2 %)


$12,002


$16,342


(26.6 %)

ePlus inc. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP INFORMATION

We included reconciliations below for the following non-GAAP financial measures: (i) Adjusted EBITDA, (ii) Adjusted EBITDA for business segments, (iii) non-GAAP Net Earnings and (iv) non-GAAP Net Earnings per Common Share - Diluted.

We define Adjusted EBITDA as net earnings calculated in accordance with US GAAP, adjusted for the following: interest expense, depreciation and amortization, share-based compensation, acquisition and integration expenses, provision for income taxes, and other income. Adjusted EBITDA presented for the technology business segments and the financing business segment is defined as operating income calculated in accordance with US GAAP, adjusted for interest expense, share-based compensation, acquisition and integration expenses, and depreciation and amortization. We consider the interest on notes payable from our financing business segment and depreciation expense presented within cost of sales, which includes depreciation on assets financed as operating leases, to be operating expenses. As such, they are not included in the amounts added back to net earnings in the Adjusted EBITDA calculation.

Non-GAAP net earnings and non-GAAP net earnings per common share - diluted are based on net earnings calculated in accordance with GAAP, adjusted to exclude other income (expense), share based compensation, and acquisition related amortization expense, and the related tax effects.

We use the above non-GAAP financial measures as supplemental measures of our performance to gain insight into our operating performance and performance trends. We believe that such non-GAAP financial measures provide management and investors a useful measure for period-to-period comparisons of our business and operating results by excluding items that management believes are not reflective of our underlying operating performance. Accordingly, we believe that such non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our operating results.

Our use of non-GAAP information as analytical tools has limitations, and you should not consider them in isolation or as substitutes for analysis of our financial results as reported under GAAP. In addition, other companies, including companies in our industry, might calculate adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP net earnings and non-GAAP net earnings per common share or similarly titled measures differently, which may reduce their usefulness as comparative measures.


Three Months Ended September 30,


Six Months Ended September 30,


2023


2022


2023


2022


(in thousands)

Consolidated
















Net earnings

$32,664


$28,469


$66,511


$50,808

Provision for income taxes

12,316


11,772


24,991


20,463

Depreciation and amortization [1]

5,630


3,568


10,422


6,778

Share based compensation

2,414


1,958


4,619


3,731

Interest and financing costs

661


671


1,211


809

Other expense, net [2]

(117)


3,866


(307)


6,019

Adjusted EBITDA

$53,568


$50,304


$107,447


$88,608









Technology Business Segment








Operating income

$35,883


$31,903


$79,381


$61,122

Depreciation and amortization [1]

5,602


3,540


10,366


6,722

Share based compensation

2,350


1,898


4,487


3,613

Interest and financing costs

661


671


1,211


809

Adjusted EBITDA

$44,496


$38,012


$95,445


$72,266









Financing Business Segment








Operating income

$8,980


$12,204


$11,814


$16,168

Depreciation and amortization [1]

28


28


56


56

Share based compensation

64


60


132


118

Adjusted EBITDA

$9,072


$12,292


$12,002


$16,342










Three Months Ended September 30,


Six Months Ended September 30,


2023


2022


2023


2022


(in thousands)

GAAP: Earnings before taxes

$44,980


$40,241


$91,502


$71,271

Share based compensation

2,414


1,958


4,619


3,731

Acquisition related amortization expense [3]

4,023


2,494


7,492


4,677

Other (income) expense [2]

(117)


3,866


(307)


6,019

Non-GAAP: Earnings before provision for income taxes

51,300


48,559


103,306


85,698









GAAP: Provision for income taxes

12,316


11,772


24,991


20,463

Share based compensation

665


572


1,272


1,080

Acquisition related amortization expense [3]

1,106


720


2,058


1,337

Other (income) expense, net [2]

(32)


1,128


(84)


1,744

Tax benefit (expense) on restricted stock

79


(29)


216


165

Non-GAAP: Provision for income taxes

14,134


14,163


28,453


24,789









Non-GAAP: Net earnings

$37,166


$34,396


$74,853


$60,909










Three Months Ended September 30,


Six Months Ended September 30,


2023


2022


2023


2022









GAAP: Net earnings per common share - diluted

$1.22


$1.07


$2.49


$1.91









Share based compensation

0.07


0.05


0.13


0.09

Acquisition related amortization expense [3]

0.11


0.07


0.20


0.13

Other (income) expense, net [2]

-


0.10


-


0.16

Tax benefit (expense) on restricted stock

-


-


(0.01)


(0.01)

Total non-GAAP adjustments - net of tax

0.18


0.22


0.32


0.37









Non-GAAP: Net earnings per common share - diluted

$1.40


$1.29


$2.81


$2.28


[1] Amount consists of depreciation and amortization for assets used internally.

[2] Legal settlement, interest income and foreign currency transaction gains and losses.

[3] Amount consists of amortization of intangible assets from acquired businesses.

SOURCE EPLUS INC.

© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.