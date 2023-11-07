ePlus Reports Second Quarter and First Half Financial Results

Second Quarter Net Sales Growth of 19%
Builds on Strong First Quarter Performance-
Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2024
- Net sales increased 19.0% to $587.6 million from last year's quarter; technology business net sales increased 21.3% to $571.9 million ; professional services and managed services revenues increased 9.0% to $71.0 million .
- Technology business gross billings increased 7.4% to $856.5 million .
- Consolidated gross profit increased 8.3% to $144.4 million .
- Consolidated gross margin was 24.6%, compared with 27.0% last year.
- Net earnings increased 14.7% to $32.7 million .
- Adjusted EBITDA increased 6.5% to $53.6 million .
- Diluted earnings per share increased 14.0% to $1.22 . Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share increased 8.5% to $1.40 .
First Half Fiscal Year 2024
- Net sales increased 22.0% to $1,161.8 million ; technology business net sales increased 23.6% to $1,137.6 million ; professional services and managed services revenues increased 8.0% to $138.5 million .
- Technology business gross billings increased 12.2% to $1,698.5 million .
- Consolidated gross profit increased 16.1% to $286.6 million .
- Consolidated gross margin was 24.7%, compared with 25.9% last year.
- Net earnings increased 30.9% to $66.5 million .
- Adjusted EBITDA increased 21.3% to $107.4 million .
- Diluted earnings per share increased 30.4% to $2.49 . Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share increased 23.2% to $2.81 .
ePlus inc. (NASDAQ: PLUS), a leading provider of technology and financing solutions, today announced financial results for the three months and six months ended September 30, 2023 .
Management Comment
"Our second quarter financial results underscore the advantages of our diversified solutions and end markets," said Mark Marron, president and CEO of ePlus. "Net sales improved 19%, driven by growth in most customer segments and key verticals along with solid growth in networking, collaboration and managed services. We continued to see supply chain and lead times improve throughout the quarter, reducing our open orders and inventory levels. We achieved significant margin improvement in managed services, with gross margin in this business expanding 460 basis points, driven by enhanced scale and greater operating efficiency. A significant improvement in sales of networking equipment reduced the proportion of revenue recorded on a net basis which drove down gross margin in the product segment. Diluted earnings per share increased 14% to $1.22, marking our fourth consecutive quarter of double-digit EPS growth compared to the prior year periods.
Mr. Marron continued, "We continued to expand our capabilities to achieve successful business outcomes for our customers. As our customers' IT needs evolve in a dynamic and complex market, ePlus remains a trusted partner backed by our unwavering commitment to innovation and our diverse network of more than 1,500 vendor partnerships."
Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Results
For the second quarter ended September 30, 2023, as compared to the second quarter ended September 30, 2022 :
Consolidated net sales increased 19.0% to $587.6 million, from $493.7 million .
Technology business net sales increased 21.3% to $571.9 million, from $471.5 million primarily due to higher sales of product and managed services. Technology business gross billings increased 7.4% to $856.5 million from $797.7 million .
Product sales grew 23.3% to $500.9 million due to an increase in product availability, customer demand, as well as the acquisition of Network Solutions Group (NSG), a division of CCI Systems, Inc. on April 30, 2023 . Product margin was 20.9%, down from 23.2% last year due to lower proportion of third-party maintenance and services sold in the current quarter which are recorded on a net basis.
Professional service revenues had a slight increase from last year to $38.3 million . Gross margins increased to 41.3% from 38.6% last year due to the change in mix between project services and staff augmentation.
Managed service revenues increased 20.7% to $32.7 million due to ongoing growth in these offerings, including Enhanced Maintenance Support, Service Desk, and Security Operations Center services. Gross profit from managed services increased 41.8% from last year due to the scaled growth in these services resulting in a 460-bps gross margin improvement.
Financing business segment net sales decreased 29.5% to $15.7 million, from $22.2 million due to decreases in post-contract earnings and transactional gains. Gross profit in the financing business segment was lower by $3.4 million due to the decline in net sales.
Consolidated gross profit increased 8.3% to $144.4 million, from $133.3 million . Consolidated gross margin was 24.6%, compared with last year of 27.0%.
Operating expenses were $99.5 million, up 11.6% from $89.2 million last year, primarily due to increases in salaries and benefits from additional headcount, as well as increases in acquisition-related depreciation and amortization expenses. Our headcount at the end of the quarter was 1,877, up 148 from a year ago, partially due to the NSG acquisition. Of the 148 additional employees, 118 were customer facing employees.
Consolidated operating income increased 1.7% to $44.9 million ; however, earnings before tax increased 11.8% to $45.0 million as last year's foreign exchange losses did not replicate.
Our effective tax rate for the current quarter was 27.4%, lower than the prior year quarter of 29.3%, due to lower state and local income taxes and non-deductible executive compensation.
Net earnings increased 14.7% to $32.7 million .
Adjusted EBITDA in the technology business rose 17.1% and declined 26.2% in the financing business segment, and when combined, resulted in an increase of 6.5% to $53.6 million .
Diluted earnings per share was $1.22, compared with $1.07 in the prior year quarter. Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share was $1.40, compared with $1.29 last year.
First Half Fiscal Year 2024 Results
For the six months ended September 30, 2023, as compared to the six months ended September 30, 2022 :
Consolidated net sales increased 22.0% to $1,161.8 million, from $952.1 million .
Technology business net sales increased 23.6% to $1,137.6 million, from $920.3 million due to higher sales of product and managed services, offset by a decline in professional services. Technology business gross billings increased 12.2% to $1,698.5 million from $1,514.0 million .
Product sales grew 26.2% to $999.1 million due to an increase in customer demand, as well as the acquisition of NSG on April 30, 2023 . Gross profit from sales of product increased 21.7% to $216.1 million due to higher sales combined with a shift in customer mix that resulted in higher margins.
Professional service revenues declined 1.9% due to lower staff augmentation services from softer demand. Gross margins increased due to the change in mix between project services and staff augmentation.
Managed service revenues increased 21.9% to $64.7 million due to ongoing growth in these offerings, including Enhanced Maintenance Support, Security Operations Center, and Service Desk services. Gross profit from managed services increased 36.8% to $20.0 million due to the scaled growth in these services combined with a 330-bps improvement in gross margin.
Financing business segment net sales decreased 24.0% to $24.2 million, from $31.8 million and gross profit declined $4.9 million due to lower post-contract earnings and transactional gains.
Consolidated gross profit increased 16.1% to $286.6 million, from $246.8 million . Consolidated gross margin was 24.7%, compared with last year of 25.9% last year, as higher service margins were offset by lower product margins and lower gross profit in the financing business segment.
Operating expenses were $195.4 million, up 15.3% from $169.5 million last year, primarily due to increases in salaries and benefits as a result of additional organic and acquisition-related headcount of 148, variable compensation stemming from higher gross profit, and acquisition related amortization and expenses.
Consolidated operating income increased 18.0% to $91.2 million . Earnings before tax increased 28.4% to $91.5 million .
Our effective tax rate for the current year period was 27.3%, lower than last year's 28.7%, due to lower state effective tax rates and less non-deductible executive compensation in the current period.
Net earnings increased 30.9% to $66.5 million .
Adjusted EBITDA increased 21.3% to $107.4 million .
Diluted earnings per share was $2.49, compared with $1.91 in the prior year. Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share was $2.81, compared with $2.28 last year.
Balance Sheet Highlights
As of September 30, 2023, ePlus had cash and cash equivalents of $82.5 million, compared with $103.1 million as of March 31, 2023, primarily due to working capital needs, the acquisition of NSG and the repurchases of our common stock. Inventory decreased 8.7% to $222.1 million compared with $243.3 million as of March 31, 2023. Accounts receivable-trade, net increased 28.9% to $650.0 million from March 31, 2023 due to an increase in gross billings. Total stockholders' equity was $845.7 million, compared with $782.3 million as of March 31, 2023. Total shares outstanding were 26.9 million on both September 30, 2023 and March 31, 2023 .
Fiscal Year Guidance
ePlus is maintaining fiscal year 2024 revenue guidance of $2.23 billion to $2.33 billion, and an adjusted EBITDA range of $200 million to $215 million, representing a margin of 9.0% to 9.2%. This guidance assumes, in part, continued improvement in the supply chain that will enable previously delayed customer projects. The Company cannot predict with reasonable certainty and without unreasonable effort, the ultimate outcome of unusual gains and losses, the occurrence of matters creating GAAP tax impacts, fluctuations in interest expense and share-based compensation, and acquisition-related expenses. These items are uncertain, depend on various factors, and could be material to the Company's results computed in accordance with GAAP. Accordingly, the Company is unable to provide a reconciliation of GAAP net earnings to adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin for the full year 2024 forecast.
Summary and Outlook
"Despite an uncertain macroeconomic environment, ePlus generated strong financial results through the first half of this fiscal year. Our performance reflects the continued successful execution of our strategy, which targets higher-growth focus areas with a comprehensive portfolio of solutions and value-added services.
Mr. Marron concluded, "As we look toward the second half of our fiscal 2024, we anticipate that our customers are likely to remain disciplined in their IT spending, prioritizing mission-critical and cybersecurity-focused projects, with a new focus on AI, which is becoming a strategic focus for us. We believe ePlus remains well-positioned in this environment, underpinned by the capabilities of our talented team and our range of innovative solutions that align with our customers' needs."
Recent Corporate Developments/Recognitions
In the month of October:
- Launched its proprietary Compromise Nothing security program to facilitate customers' business resilience.
In the month of August:
- Achieved five new Cisco Powered Service Designations.
- Named NetApp's North America FlexPod Partner of the Year.
- Achieved VMware Cross-Cloud Managed Service Provider Designation.
ePlus inc. AND SUBSIDIARIES
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
September 30, 2023
March 31, 2023
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$82,498
$103,093
Accounts receivable-trade, net
650,017
504,122
Accounts receivable-other, net
73,264
55,508
Inventories
222,122
243,286
Financing receivables-net, current
136,294
89,829
Deferred costs
44,258
44,191
Other current assets
60,775
55,101
Total current assets
1,269,228
1,095,130
Financing receivables and operating leases-net
68,582
84,417
Deferred tax asset
3,682
3,682
Property, equipment and other assets
72,153
70,447
Goodwill
158,199
136,105
Other intangible assets-net
46,942
25,045
TOTAL ASSETS
$1,618,786
$1,414,826
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
LIABILITIES
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$295,855
$220,159
Accounts payable-floor plan
168,601
134,615
Salaries and commissions payable
38,607
37,336
Deferred revenue
118,910
114,028
Recourse notes payable-current
2,016
5,997
Non-recourse notes payable-current
41,824
24,819
Other current liabilities
34,555
24,372
Total current liabilities
700,368
561,326
Non-recourse notes payable-long-term
9,717
9,522
Deferred tax liability
721
715
Other liabilities
62,284
60,998
TOTAL LIABILITIES
773,090
632,561
COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Preferred stock, $0.01 per share par value; 2,000 shares
-
-
Common stock, $0.01 per share par value; 50,000 shares
274
272
Additional paid-in capital
173,318
167,303
Treasury stock, at cost, 424 shares at September 30, 2023 and
261 shares at March 31, 2023
(22,375)
(14,080)
Retained earnings
693,713
627,202
Accumulated other comprehensive income-foreign currency
translation adjustment
766
1,568
Total Stockholders' Equity
845,696
782,265
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
$1,618,786
$1,414,826
ePlus inc. AND SUBSIDIARIES
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
Three Months Ended September 30,
Six Months Ended September 30,
2023
2022
2023
2022
Net sales
Product
$516,609
$428,545
$1,023,265
$823,795
Services
71,002
65,161
138,521
128,270
Total
587,611
493,706
1,161,786
952,065
Cost of sales
Product
398,234
317,127
787,138
621,337
Services
45,012
43,275
88,010
83,901
Total
443,246
360,402
875,148
705,238
Gross profit
144,365
133,304
286,638
246,827
Selling, general, and administrative
92,652
84,704
182,950
161,471
Depreciation and amortization
5,630
3,568
10,422
6,778
Interest and financing costs
1,220
925
2,071
1,288
Operating expenses
99,502
89,197
195,443
169,537
Operating income
44,863
44,107
91,195
77,290
Other income (expense), net
117
(3,866)
307
(6,019)
Earnings before taxes
44,980
40,241
91,502
71,271
Provision for income taxes
12,316
11,772
24,991
20,463
Net earnings
$32,664
$28,469
$66,511
$50,808
Net earnings per common share-basic
$1.23
$1.07
$2.50
$1.91
Net earnings per common share-diluted
$1.22
$1.07
$2.49
$1.91
Weighted average common shares outstanding-basic
26,624
26,578
26,588
26,546
Weighted average common shares outstanding-diluted
26,679
26,623
26,659
26,671
Technology Business
Three Months Ended September 30,
Six Months Ended September 30,
2023
2022
Change
2023
2022
Change
(in thousands)
(in thousands)
Net sales
Product
$500,937
$406,317
23.3 %
$999,103
$791,993
26.2 %
Professional services
38,270
38,050
0.6 %
73,826
75,218
(1.9 %)
Managed services
32,732
27,111
20.7 %
64,695
53,052
21.9 %
Total
571,939
471,478
21.3 %
1,137,624
920,263
23.6 %
Gross profit
Product
104,749
94,389
11.0 %
216,140
177,557
21.7 %
Professional services
15,796
14,697
7.5 %
30,520
29,752
2.6 %
Managed services
10,194
7,189
41.8 %
19,991
14,617
36.8 %
Total
130,739
116,275
12.4 %
266,651
221,926
20.2 %
Selling, general, and administrative
88,593
80,161
10.5 %
175,693
153,273
14.6 %
Depreciation and amortization
5,602
3,540
58.2 %
10,366
6,722
54.2 %
Interest and financing costs
661
671
(1.5 %)
1,211
809
49.7 %
Operating expenses
94,856
84,372
12.4 %
187,270
160,804
16.5 %
Operating income
$35,883
$31,903
12.5 %
$79,381
$61,122
29.9 %
Gross billings
$856,495
$797,697
7.4 %
$1,698,465
$1,513,960
12.2 %
Adjusted EBITDA
$44,496
$38,012
17.1 %
$95,445
$72,266
32.1 %
Technology Business Gross Billings by Type
Three Months Ended September 30,
Six Months Ended September 30,
2023
2022
Change
2023
2022
Change
(in thousands)
(in thousands)
Cloud
$200,637
$220,279
(8.9 %)
$459,561
$473,616
(3.0 %)
Networking
311,671
196,426
58.7 %
588,316
362,052
62.5 %
Security
143,340
170,026
(15.7 %)
290,683
315,375
(7.8 %)
Collaboration
51,770
38,099
35.9 %
73,931
72,874
1.5 %
Other
78,571
95,791
(18.0 %)
148,332
144,800
2.4 %
Product gross billings
785,989
720,621
9.1 %
1,560,823
1,368,717
14.0 %
Service gross billings
70,506
77,076
(8.5 %)
137,642
145,243
(5.2 %)
Total gross billings
$856,495
$797,697
7.4 %
$1,698,465
$1,513,960
12.2 %
|
Technology Business Net Sales by Type
Three Months Ended September 30,
Six Months Ended September 30,
2023
2022
Change
2023
2022
Change
(in thousands)
(in thousands)
Cloud
$135,068
$148,992
(9.3 %)
$307,112
$313,725
(2.1 %)
Networking
268,636
165,896
61.9 %
513,824
308,537
66.5 %
Security
51,886
48,517
6.9 %
97,682
96,512
1.2 %
Collaboration
27,083
19,187
41.2 %
40,039
32,167
24.5 %
Other
18,264
23,725
(23.0 %)
40,446
41,052
(1.5 %)
Total product
500,937
406,317
23.3 %
999,103
791,993
26.2 %
Professional services
38,270
38,050
0.6 %
73,826
75,218
(1.9 %)
Managed services
32,732
27,111
20.7 %
64,695
53,052
21.9 %
Total net sales
$571,939
$471,478
21.3 %
$1,137,624
$920,263
23.6 %
Three Months Ended September 30,
Six Months Ended September 30,
2023
2022
Change
2023
2022
Change
(in thousands)
(in thousands)
Telecom, Media, & Entertainment
$124,306
$118,454
4.9 %
$265,641
$246,731
7.7 %
Technology
110,948
96,160
15.4 %
184,351
166,021
11.0 %
SLED
94,906
70,491
34.6 %
204,311
135,092
51.2 %
Healthcare
72,022
66,959
7.6 %
158,678
135,471
17.1 %
Financial Services
69,885
37,611
85.8 %
135,575
70,910
91.2 %
All other
99,872
81,803
22.1 %
189,068
166,038
13.9 %
Total net sales
$571,939
$471,478
21.3 %
$1,137,624
$920,263
23.6 %
Financing Business Segment
Three Months Ended September 30,
Six Months Ended September 30,
2023
2022
Change
2023
2022
Change
(in thousands)
(in thousands)
Portfolio earnings
$3,339
$2,888
15.6 %
$6,412
$5,561
15.3 %
Transactional gains
6,949
8,109
(14.3 %)
8,228
9,944
(17.3 %)
Post-contract earnings
5,038
10,519
(52.1 %)
8,672
15,245
(43.1 %)
Other
346
712
(51.4 %)
850
1,052
(19.2 %)
Net sales
15,672
22,228
(29.5 %)
24,162
31,802
(24.0 %)
Gross profit
13,626
17,029
(20.0 %)
19,987
24,901
(19.7 %)
Selling, general, and administrative
4,059
4,543
(10.7 %)
7,257
8,198
(11.5 %)
Depreciation and amortization
28
28
0.0 %
56
56
0.0 %
Interest and financing costs
559
254
120.1 %
860
479
79.5 %
Operating expenses
4,646
4,825
(3.7 %)
8,173
8,733
(6.4 %)
Operating income
$8,980
$12,204
(26.4 %)
$11,814
$16,168
(26.9 %)
Adjusted EBITDA
$9,072
$12,292
(26.2 %)
$12,002
$16,342
(26.6 %)
ePlus inc. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP INFORMATION
We included reconciliations below for the following non-GAAP financial measures: (i) Adjusted EBITDA, (ii) Adjusted EBITDA for business segments, (iii) non-GAAP Net Earnings and (iv) non-GAAP Net Earnings per Common Share - Diluted.
We define Adjusted EBITDA as net earnings calculated in accordance with US GAAP, adjusted for the following: interest expense, depreciation and amortization, share-based compensation, acquisition and integration expenses, provision for income taxes, and other income. Adjusted EBITDA presented for the technology business segments and the financing business segment is defined as operating income calculated in accordance with US GAAP, adjusted for interest expense, share-based compensation, acquisition and integration expenses, and depreciation and amortization. We consider the interest on notes payable from our financing business segment and depreciation expense presented within cost of sales, which includes depreciation on assets financed as operating leases, to be operating expenses. As such, they are not included in the amounts added back to net earnings in the Adjusted EBITDA calculation.
Non-GAAP net earnings and non-GAAP net earnings per common share - diluted are based on net earnings calculated in accordance with GAAP, adjusted to exclude other income (expense), share based compensation, and acquisition related amortization expense, and the related tax effects.
We use the above non-GAAP financial measures as supplemental measures of our performance to gain insight into our operating performance and performance trends. We believe that such non-GAAP financial measures provide management and investors a useful measure for period-to-period comparisons of our business and operating results by excluding items that management believes are not reflective of our underlying operating performance. Accordingly, we believe that such non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our operating results.
Our use of non-GAAP information as analytical tools has limitations, and you should not consider them in isolation or as substitutes for analysis of our financial results as reported under GAAP. In addition, other companies, including companies in our industry, might calculate adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP net earnings and non-GAAP net earnings per common share or similarly titled measures differently, which may reduce their usefulness as comparative measures.
Three Months Ended September 30,
Six Months Ended September 30,
2023
2022
2023
2022
(in thousands)
Consolidated
Net earnings
$32,664
$28,469
$66,511
$50,808
Provision for income taxes
12,316
11,772
24,991
20,463
Depreciation and amortization [1]
5,630
3,568
10,422
6,778
Share based compensation
2,414
1,958
4,619
3,731
Interest and financing costs
661
671
1,211
809
Other expense, net [2]
(117)
3,866
(307)
6,019
Adjusted EBITDA
$53,568
$50,304
$107,447
$88,608
Technology Business Segment
Operating income
$35,883
$31,903
$79,381
$61,122
Depreciation and amortization [1]
5,602
3,540
10,366
6,722
Share based compensation
2,350
1,898
4,487
3,613
Interest and financing costs
661
671
1,211
809
Adjusted EBITDA
$44,496
$38,012
$95,445
$72,266
Financing Business Segment
Operating income
$8,980
$12,204
$11,814
$16,168
Depreciation and amortization [1]
28
28
56
56
Share based compensation
64
60
132
118
Adjusted EBITDA
$9,072
$12,292
$12,002
$16,342
Three Months Ended September 30,
Six Months Ended September 30,
2023
2022
2023
2022
(in thousands)
GAAP: Earnings before taxes
$44,980
$40,241
$91,502
$71,271
Share based compensation
2,414
1,958
4,619
3,731
Acquisition related amortization expense [3]
4,023
2,494
7,492
4,677
Other (income) expense [2]
(117)
3,866
(307)
6,019
Non-GAAP: Earnings before provision for income taxes
51,300
48,559
103,306
85,698
GAAP: Provision for income taxes
12,316
11,772
24,991
20,463
Share based compensation
665
572
1,272
1,080
Acquisition related amortization expense [3]
1,106
720
2,058
1,337
Other (income) expense, net [2]
(32)
1,128
(84)
1,744
Tax benefit (expense) on restricted stock
79
(29)
216
165
Non-GAAP: Provision for income taxes
14,134
14,163
28,453
24,789
Non-GAAP: Net earnings
$37,166
$34,396
$74,853
$60,909
Three Months Ended September 30,
Six Months Ended September 30,
2023
2022
2023
2022
GAAP: Net earnings per common share - diluted
$1.22
$1.07
$2.49
$1.91
Share based compensation
0.07
0.05
0.13
0.09
Acquisition related amortization expense [3]
0.11
0.07
0.20
0.13
Other (income) expense, net [2]
-
0.10
-
0.16
Tax benefit (expense) on restricted stock
-
-
(0.01)
(0.01)
Total non-GAAP adjustments - net of tax
0.18
0.22
0.32
0.37
Non-GAAP: Net earnings per common share - diluted
$1.40
$1.29
$2.81
$2.28
[1] Amount consists of depreciation and amortization for assets used internally.
[2] Legal settlement, interest income and foreign currency transaction gains and losses.
[3] Amount consists of amortization of intangible assets from acquired businesses.
