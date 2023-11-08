

COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Vestas Wind Systems A/S (VWDRY.PK) reported Wednesday that its third-quarter profit was 28 million euros, compared to last year's loss of 147 million euros.



Operating profit or EBIT was 69 million euros, compared to loss of 114 million euros in the prior year. Adjusted EBIT amounted to 70 million euros, compared to negative 127 million a year ago. Adjusted EBIT margin was 1.6 percent, compared to negative 3.2 percent in 2022.



Vestas generated revenue of 4.35 billion euros, an increase of 11.2 percent from last year's 3.91 billion euros. Revenues were driven by higher value of turbine deliveries, stable volumes and double-digit growth in Service.



Order intake was 4.5 GW, a 138 percent increase from third quarter 2022. Combined order backlog was 54.0 billion euros.



Looking ahead for fiscal 2023, the company narrowed its guidance. The company now expects revenue to range between 14.5 billion euros and 15.5 billion euros, compared to previously expected 14.0 billion euros to 15.5 billion euros.,



Service revenues is still expected to grow around 10 percent.



The outlook for EBIT margin before special items is narrowed to 0-2 percent, compared to previously expected negative 2 percent to positive 3 percent.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Die Top 3 Dividendenaktien 2024 In diesem Report stellen wir Ihnen 3 Top-Aktien aus dem Energie-Sektor vor, die Sie unbedingt auf Ihre Watchlist setzen müssen. Lassen Sie sich diese kostenlose Analyse nicht entgehen! Hier klicken