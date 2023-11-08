

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - U.K.-headquartered broadcasting business ITV plc (ITV) on Wednesday said that total group revenue recorded a growth of 1% for the nine months to 30 September 2023.



Total revenue increased to 2.975 billion pounds versus 2.948 billion pounds in the prior-year period.



Total external revenue for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 stood at 2.53 billion pounds as compared with 2.52 billion pounds in the year-ago period.



Advertising revenue declined 7 percent whereas non-advertising revenue increased 8 percent.



The company said it is on track to deliver 15 million pounds of cost savings in 2023, as part of the previously announced cost saving target of 50 million pounds between 2023 and 2026.



