StoneX Group Inc.: StoneX Announces a Three-for-Two Stock Split

NEW YORK, Nov. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SNEX) announced today that its Board of Directors has approved a three-for-two split of its common stock to make stock ownership more accessible to employees and investors. The stock split will be effected as a stock dividend entitling each stockholder of record to receive one additional share of common stock for every two shares owned. Additional shares issued as a result of the stock dividend will be distributed after close of trading on November 24, 2023, to stockholders of record at the close of business on November 17, 2023. Cash will be distributed in lieu of fractional shares based on the opening price of a share of common stock on November 20, 2023. Trading will begin on a stock split-adjusted basis on November 27, 2023.



Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding the expected timing and impact of the stock dividend are "forward-looking statements" that are subject to risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations. Various important factors could cause actual results to differ materially, including the risks identified in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2022. StoneX disclaims any obligation to update this information.

About StoneX Group Inc.

StoneX Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders and investors to the global market ecosystem through a unique blend of digital platforms, end-to-end clearing and execution services, high touch service and deep expertise. The Company strives to be the one trusted partner to its clients, providing its network, product and services to allow them to pursue trading opportunities, manage their market risks, make investments and improve their business performance. A Fortune-500 company headquartered in New York City and listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (NASDAQ:SNEX), StoneX Group Inc. and its over 3,800 employees serve more than 54,000 commercial, institutional, and global payments clients, and more than 400,000 retail accounts, from more than 40 offices spread across five continents. Further information on the Company is available at www.stonex.com.

Investor inquiries:

Kevin Murphy

(212) 403 - 7296

kevin.murphy@stonex.com

SNEX-G