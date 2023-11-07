Anzeige
Mittwoch, 08.11.2023
Mega-Coup! Akquisition von drei starken Lithium Projekten
WKN: A142VP | ISIN: US40434L1052 | Ticker-Symbol: 7HP
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
07.11.2023 | 22:18
55 Leser

(0)

HP Inc. Declares Dividend

PALO ALTO, Calif., Nov. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) has declared a cash dividend of $0.2756 per share on the company's common stock, representing an increase of approximately 5% from the prior dividend.

The dividend, the first in HP's fiscal year 2024, is payable on January 3, 2024, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on December 13, 2023. HP has approximately 1.0 billion shares of common stock outstanding.

About HP Inc.

HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) is a global technology leader and creator of solutions that enable people to bring their ideas to life and connect to the things that matter most. Operating in more than 170 countries, HP delivers a wide range of innovative and sustainable devices, services and subscriptions for personal computing, printing, 3D printing, hybrid work, gaming, and more. For more information, please visit: http://www.hp.com.

HP Inc. Media Relations

MediaRelations@hp.com		HP Inc. Investor Relations

InvestorRelations@hp.com
www.hp.com/go/newsroom



© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
