Pyxis Oncology Announces Initiatives to Prioritize Lead ADC Program; Reports Financial Results for Third-Quarter 2023 and Provides Corporate Update

PYX-201 (a novel first-in-concept and first-in-class tumor stroma targeting antibody-drug conjugate [ADC] product candidate) Phase 1 trial progressing with fifth dose cohort at 3.6 mg/kg; data expected 1H 2024.

PYX-106 (a fully human immunotherapy antibody candidate): Phase 1 trial now focusing on NSCLC and other tumor types; data expected 2H 2024.

Cash runway extended to early 2026 due to cost reductions and portfolio prioritization, allows for preliminary data readouts from PYX-201 and PYX-106 programs.

Balance sheet includes $134.4 million in cash, restricted cash, and short-term investments.

BOSTON, Nov. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (Nasdaq: PYXS), a clinical-stage company focused on developing antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) and immune-oncology (IO) therapeutics to target difficult-to-treat cancers, today announced initiatives to extend its cash runway, reported financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, and provided a corporate update. The company ended the third quarter of 2023 with approximately $134.4 million in cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments.

"We are excited to begin dosing in the fifth cohort of our Phase 1 trial of our lead asset PYX-201, a first-in-class and first-in-concept tumor stroma targeting ADC against EDB-fibronectin in tumor stroma. We believe the progress we are making through the dose escalation portion of our trial speaks to the potential safety profile of our ADC drug candidate. Moreover, based on data from Pfizer's HER2 ADC previously under development with the same linker and payload and our preclinical experiments, we believe that at 3.6 mg/kg and above, we are approaching biologically active dose levels," said Lara S. Sullivan, M.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Pyxis Oncology. "In order to maximize PYX-201's chances of success, as well as those of PYX-106, we are announcing a number of initiatives to extend our cash runway into 2026, which we believe is the responsible thing to do in the current funding environment. We believe the actions we are taking best position Pyxis Oncology for future success, with our current cash resources now taking us beyond important near-term 2024 readouts for our ongoing clinical trials."

Pam Connealy, COO and CFO of Pyxis Oncology added, "In addition to the cost reductions announced today, which include a 40% decrease in headcount, we are also seeking additional non-dilutive funding through the potential monetization of our acquired Apexigen royalty streams. Additionally, we are evaluating partnerships of several assets that we have chosen not to move into the clinic and potential antibody and ADC platform technology collaborations. We believe this increased focus on our lead and secondary assets, in addition to the changes we are making to the PYX-106 program, gives us the best chance for success in bringing our novel ADC and IO candidates to the patients who need them. We appreciate the contributions from our dedicated team members that have enabled us to reach this point in our clinical programs."

Corporate Updates

PYX-201: Fifth dose cohort open for enrollment in Phase 1 trial. To date, 15 subjects have been dosed with PYX-201 in the PYX-201-101 trial. The fifth dose cohort is expected to begin enrolling shortly and is planned to evaluate a 3.6 mg/kg dose administered once every three weeks. Management believes the efficient progression through dose escalation to date speaks to the potential safety profile of PYX-201, with preliminary Phase 1 data expected in 1H 2024.



Potential Upcoming Milestones

PYX-201 (ADC targeting various solid tumors): Report preliminary Phase 1 data and PK/PD results in 1H 2024.

PYX-106 (IO targeting various solid tumors): Report preliminary Phase 1 data and PK/PD results in 2H 2024.

Updates on additional non-dilutive funding efforts as appropriate.



Q3 2023 Financial Results

As of September 30, 2023, Pyxis Oncology had cash and cash equivalents, including restricted cash, and short-term investments of $134.4 million (unaudited), which is now expected to fund operations into early 2026 and reflects continued financial discipline.

Research and development expenses were $14.7 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023, compared to $19.0 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022. The period-over-period decline was primarily due to lower contract manufacturing and preclinical research costs, which were partially offset by increased clinical trial-related expenses for PYX-201 and PYX-106.

General and administrative expenses were $10.7 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023, compared to $9.4 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022. The period-over-period increase was primarily due to higher stock-based compensation expenses, which were partially offset by lower professional and consultant fees.

Net loss was $23.0 million, or $0.56 per common share, for the three months ended September 30, 2023, compared to $27.7 million, or $0.85 per common share, for the three months ended September 30, 2022. Net losses for the quarters ended September 30, 2023 and 2022 included $5.2 million and $4.4 million, respectively, related to non-cash stock-based compensation expense.

As of September 30, 2023, the outstanding number of shares of common stock of Pyxis Oncology was 44,294,092.



About Pyxis Oncology, Inc.

Pyxis Oncology, Inc. is a clinical-stage company focused on defeating difficult-to-treat cancers. The company is efficiently building next-generation therapeutics that hold the potential for mono and combination therapies. Pyxis Oncology's therapeutic candidates are designed to directly kill tumor cells and to address the underlying pathologies created by cancer that enable its uncontrollable proliferation and immune evasion. Pyxis Oncology's antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) and immuno-oncology (IO) programs employ novel and emerging strategies to target a broad range of solid tumors resistant to current standards of care. To learn more, visit www.pyxisoncology.com or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss

(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Operating expenses: Research and development $ 14,687 $ 19,034 $ 37,979 $ 56,275 General and administrative 10,667 9,359 26,450 29,233 Total operating expenses 25,354 28,393 64,429 85,508 Loss from operations (25,354 ) (28,393 ) (64,429 ) (85,508 ) Other income, net: Interest and investment income 1,707 719 5,036 892 Sublease income 598 - 1,200 - Total other income, net 2,305 719 6,236 892 Net loss $ (23,049 ) $ (27,674 ) $ (58,193 ) $ (84,616 ) Net loss per common share - basic and diluted $ (0.56 ) $ (0.85 ) $ (1.52 ) $ (2.61 ) Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding - basic and diluted 41,331,806 32,561,228 38,379,401 32,444,072



