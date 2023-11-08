Allkem Limited: Allkem Chairman's address and CEO Script

BRISBANE, Australia, Nov. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allkem Limited (ASX/TSX: AKE, "Allkem" or the "Company") announces 2023 Allkem AGM and Chairman's address.



2023 has been a busy year for Allkem and the lithium industry more broadly. Against the backdrop of a downbeat macro-economy, electrification of transport amongst other clean energy sources is leading the way for a global, decarbonised economy. EV sales remain on course to increase ~35% year on year to ~14-million-unit sales in calendar year 2023.1 With the help of government targets and policies, China, Europe and the US are reaching milestones in EV sales and penetration rates.

EV adoption rates will have the biggest impact on lithium-ion battery demand and have been forecast to increase by a compounding annual growth rate of over 18% in the next decade2. Compared to 2022, lithium demand is expected to increase 3.5x by 2030 and 10-fold by 2050.3 With such strong growth in demand, there is a looming supply gap for critical minerals required to underpin electrification, particularly lithium given the long lead times from exploration to first production. Lithium chemical production is challenging, it requires technical expertise and the product can take on average around 12 months to qualify with customers. We've already started to see delays in industry expansions and new projects coming online. According to the International Energy Agency, lithium production in 2022 plus anticipated new supply would only meet 65% of the requirements of a Net Zero Economy in 2030. 4

This thematic is playing out as relationships are reinforced securing supply and in consolidation of market participants to enhance scale and market presence. We are seeing opportunistic investors of all forms attribute significant value to upstream resources in a variety of transactions, which in our view reflects fair value rather than equity prices.

Allkem considers that consolidation in the lithium sector is needed to develop resilience to weaker pricing, increased costs due to interest on debt and general cost growth post Covid, plus cost increases and scheduled delays in projects under construction or close to a final investment decision. In 2023, the Board and management refreshed our long term strategy and supported diversifying our upstream resource base further, while investing further down the Lithium value chain to capture additional benefits and reduce revenue volatility.

The proposed merger with Livent will combine two global lithium companies and bring together their highly complementary range of assets, growth projects and operating skills across extraction and processing under a vertically integrated business model, with the scale and expertise to meet the rapidly growing demand for lithium chemical products. The merged entity will have a significant portfolio of lithium assets diversified across key geographies, products and customers. Cost synergies and capital expenditure savings, in addition to other anticipated commercial synergies, are expected to be realised from the opportunity to co-develop and de-risk future expansion projects and operations. The Transaction is logical and highly compelling, with strong strategic rationale and significant synergies that are expected to drive value for Allkem Shareholders.

Anticipated industry growth is significant and we agree with the robust long-term outlook. However, volatility is a common symptom of high growth markets in their infancy, and today the lithium market is still maturing. It is maturing away from price discovery which currently can be driven by sentiment rather than market fundamentals. Additionally, the supply chain is uniquely long and disjointed and as capacity is being developed, it is common to find a mismatch between downstream demand and upstream supply. Currently we're in a period of market softness which has impacted equity pricing, including Allkem's and our peers. Therefore, we don't believe current equity pricing in the lithium industry more broadly currently reflects fair value or the lithium sector growth profile.

The structural fundamentals of the industry remain robust and are built out of localised supply chains and capacity is underway. Each country will play an important role in global decarbonisation through its policies and incentives which can influence EV adoption rates, manufacturing and/or lithium production and processing.

Canada will play an important role in the build out of the lithium-ion supply chain in the North American region. It is the home to clean hydro power, world class deposits, infrastructure and poised to become a critical minerals and battery metals hub which will also be eligible for the US Inflation Reduction Act.

Argentina will also continue to play an important role for both the Allkem business and the broader industry. On the political front, the two running candidates in the current election are both very supportive of the lithium industry and have voiced for support of further growth in the industry. Additionally, the governments of the provinces in which we operate control the royalty structure and concessions and they have already restated their support. In summary, we don't foresee a change in policy in Argentina and we are confident it will continue to be a key part of our portfolio that we will fund from existing sources, including the IFC project finance facility.

Thank you, I will now handover to Martin to commence his presentation.

CEO presentation - Martin Perez de Solay

Thank you Peter. Welcome everybody and thank you for joining us at Allkem's 2023 AGM.

Looking back at the last financial year. FY23 Revenue and EBITDAIX hit new records of US1.2 billion and US$910 million. Not only did we benefit from high lithium prices, our results were underpinned by strong operational performance. We delivered record production volumes of high-quality lithium carbonate product at Olaroz and successfully turned Mt Cattlin around to achieve record run rates towards the end of the year after experiencing some initial challenges. As a result, we achieved record revenues at both operations while simultaneously advancing our development portfolio.

Slide 5 - Leading sustainability practices

Moving on to sustainability. We are very proud to have released our FY23 Sustainability Report this morning. Our 7th Sustainability Report and 2nd Report as Allkem, demonstrates our commitment to transparency and leading sustainability practices.

Through our philosophy of shared value with the local stakeholders in which we work with, US$54M flowed to local communities through employment and local supply contracts.

The growth in demand for lithium is being met with an unprecedented demand for skilled workers in the lithium industry.

We continued to grow our lithium business to over 1300 employees during FY23 with a strong focus on building capacity of our local workforce in the remote regions where we operate. Importantly, we are seeing a long term increase in educational levels. We are very proud that 75% of our local community employees at Olaroz have now completed secondary education. The result from our shared long-term commitment to education boosted also by creating a culture of shared knowledge and experience between our active operations and across our development pipeline.

As the number of people working at our sites has increased significantly over the past two years, our commitment to safety is evident in our reduced injury frequency rate.

Importantly, our people know that they are contributing to part of the Net Zero solution, bringing quality lithium products into the market, in a sustainable way, that enables global decarbonisation.

Natural Capital/Net Zero

This year our teams have identified and evaluated a series of high impact greenhouse gas mitigation opportunities that we have incorporated in Allkem's first Net Zero Action Plan.

We acknowledge that there is a lot of work still to do however, by initially focusing on opportunities using proven technology within our direct control, we have made significant progress addressing our scope 1 and 2 baseline emissions. We will continue to revise our projected emissions estimates throughout project planning and approvals phases, and as new technology becomes available.

Projects identified in our initial plan have a combined mitigation potential greater than 60% of our group baseline emissions. We have also identified further offset opportunities linked to solar electricity generation capacity at Olaroz that could exceed the remaining baseline.

The mitigation projects at the most advanced stage include fully commissioning the combined heat and power plant at Olaroz (which will provide an estimated reduction of 7-10% of group baseline emissions) and the Sal de Vida Power Purchase Agreement (which has the potential to reduce baseline emissions by a further 17%). These two projects are also estimated to provide ongoing annual savings of around US$14.5 million by reducing fossil fuel use.

Slide 6 - Operations & Growth

Moving on to our operations and growth portfolio.

Slide 7 - Focused on growth pipeline and execution

We have a very strong operational base to leverage from and we continue to make solid advancements in project execution across the portfolio in line with our growth strategy.

We recently updated our projects in line with current conditions and confirmed material growth underpinned by our Group Resource of 40 million tonnes LCE.

Our capital development costs, operating costs and project schedules have been updated to reflect industry wide inflationary conditions and in country specific conditions. Results confirm robust economics and the tier 1 nature of our assets and growth portfolio.

Slide 8 - Mt Cattlin

Looking back at the last financial year Mt Cattlin achieved record annual revenue and a robust gross cash margin. We continue this positive momentum into the new financial year with quarterly record production and record revenue. This is in line with our FY24 production forecast 210kt-230kt.

Looking beyond current operations, we have confirmed a 4-5 year mine extension to 2027-2028 via open pit methods. We have recently obtained approval to proceed with the stage 4 cutback and mining has commenced.

We have also recently acquired 80% of Madoonia tenements near Bald Hill covering 440km2 in JV with Lithium WA Investments.

Slide 9 - Olaroz 1 & 2

At Olaroz we achieved record annual production and record annual revenue from lithium carbonate sales in FY23. Shortly after the financial year we produced our first wet lithium carbonate cake at Stage 2 and are currently commissioning this expansion to increase the production capacity by 25ktpa.

We are focussed on completing commissioning over a 15 month ramp up period and have guided forecast production of 22-26kts of lithium carbonate production from combined stages 1 and 2 in FY24.

Slide 10 - Naraha

At Naraha, we achieved first production of lithium hydroxide in late October 2022 and sold over 1,300 tonnes in FY23. Plant performance demonstrates capability to run at 100% capacity and battery grade qualification commenced with customers in July.

Slide 11 - Sal de Vida

At Sal de Vida, we have completed construction of the first two strings of ponds. The brine distribution system is complete, and the booster station has also been commissioned. The third string of ponds is well advanced and the carbonation plant construction is underway

After a rigorous review of our costs and schedule we gained a better understanding of our execution plan, the ongoing import challenges and delays experienced in country and regional productivity factors.

Substantial mechanical completion, pre-commissioning and commissioning activities are expected by H1 2025 with first production expected in H2 2025 and ramp up expected to take one year.

Stage 2 construction is anticipated to commence upon receipt of applicable permits and substantial mechanical completion of Stage 1 with Stage 2 first production approximately 2.5 - 3 years thereafter.

Slide 12 - James Bay

At James Bay we completed a resource extension drilling program, identified a new high-grade zone and increased our resource by 173% to 110.2 Mt @ 1.3% Li2O.

We have installed the hydropower line to site and obtained federal approval for the ESIA.

Consultations related to provincial approval and the IBA are in the final stages.

Engineering and procurement have advanced to over 84% completion which is very advanced for a project that hasn't commenced construction.

We have also commenced a 40,000m drilling program which will target further definition of the ore body and possible extensions to mineralisation, plus newly identified targets.

Slide 13 - Cauchari

We also released our first project update to Cauchari since 2019, supporting a base case of 25ktpa production capacity coming online in H2CY27. The study demonstrates the value of the project on a standalone basis. We do see substantial opportunities to integrate this asset into our Olaroz complex and these opportunities would likely reduce capital and operating costs. We are investigating this as part of our Olaroz Stage 3 expansion studies.

Slide 14 - Capturing global growth in lithium

Now moving on to growth beyond our current portfolio…

Slide 15 - Allkem is uniquely positioned to capture…

Supply chains are building out in newer regions such as North America and Europe as the EV industry is becoming global.

Not only is global demand growing it is becoming more technically demanding and continues to innovate its chemistries. Customers are increasingly requiring larger scale and optionality in product offerings as they electrify their fleets.

Producers who are able to offer this will be best positioned to capture global growth and this has been part of our company strategy i.e. to deliver enhanced scale, product diversity and vertically integrate our resources further into downstream chemicals.

Slide 16 - Allkem and Livent to create a leading…

We continue to focus on our long-term strategy to deliver scale and product flexibility to customers and remain fully committed to the delivery and execution of our growth pipeline. The proposed merger with Livent helps us accelerate our strategy and de-risk our growth profile while driving higher vertical integration into the EV value chain.

Livent is a pure-play, fully integrated lithium company with a proven track record of producing lithium compounds. With extensive global capabilities, production track record in its portfolio of projects, applications and technical expertise, long standing customer relationships and a favourable sustainability profile, the Livent Board believes that Livent is well positioned to capitalise on the accelerating trends of vehicle electrification and renewable energy adoption.

The combination of Allkem and Livent is expected to create a highly complementary and vertically integrated business model to enhance operational flexibility and reliability, which is expected to result in lower costs and greater value capture across the lithium value chain.

The Combined Group will have an attractive geographic footprint and greater capacity to de-risk and accelerate growth with a deeper pool of technical, capital and projects expertise. We expect the delivery of unique and significant synergies and overall an enhanced value proposition for shareholders, customers, employees and local communities, with a firm commitment to sustainability and responsible growth.

A stronger financial profile better positions the Combined Group to deliver growth and we expect greater liquidity for investors and a more diversified shareholder base.

Allkem and Livent have agreed that the name of the combined company will be Arcadium Lithium. The merged entity will have a primary listing on the NYSE (with Arcadium Shares expected to trade on the NYSE) and a Foreign Exempt Listing on ASX (with Arcadium CDIs expected to trade on ASX). On completion of the combination, former Allkem Shareholders will own approximately 56% of Arcadium Securities and former Livent Stockholders will own approximately 44% of the merged entity's Securities.

Slide 17 - Transaction Update

Arcadium Lithium has filed with the U.S. SEC a preliminary registration statement on Form S-4

Allkem's Scheme Booklet is expected to be sent to shareholders this month. It will include the Independent Experts report opining on whether the scheme is in the best interest of Allkem shareholders. It will also contain information about the Transaction, including the basis for the Allkem Board's recommendation.

All competition and foreign investment approvals that are required to be obtained prior to completion have been obtained or are expected to be received prior to the proposed closing of the merger

Allkem shareholder meeting to vote on the merger is expected to occur in December 2023

Subject to receipt of all necessary regulatory, shareholder and Australian Court approvals, and the satisfaction or waiver of other closing conditions, Allkem and Livent are currently still targeting completion of the Transaction around the end of CY2023.

