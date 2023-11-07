MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG) today announced financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023.

" Douglas Elliman delivered another strong quarterly performance despite a challenging macroeconomic environment, thanks in large part to stable pricing in our luxury markets, the competitive advantage of our development marketing business and our dedicated team of world-class agents," said Howard M. Lorber, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Douglas Elliman. " Douglas Elliman's differentiated platform and the underlying strength of our business make us well-positioned to weather the current challenging market conditions as we remain focused on capitalizing on our competitive advantages to drive long-term growth and value for stockholders."

GAAP Financial Results

Three months ended September 30, 2023. Third quarter 2023 revenues were $251.5 million, compared to revenues of $272.6 million in the third quarter of 2022. The Company recorded an operating loss of $8.8 million in the third quarter of 2023, compared to an operating loss of $5.2 million in the third quarter of 2022. Net loss attributed to Douglas Elliman for the third quarter of 2023 was $4.9 million, or $0.06 per diluted common share, compared to net loss of $4.0 million, or $0.05 per diluted common share, in the third quarter of 2022.

Nine months ended September 30, 2023. For the nine months ended September 30, 2023, revenues were $741.4 million, compared to revenues of $945.8 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022. The Company recorded an operating loss of $40.9 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, compared to operating income of $17.3 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022. Net loss attributed to Douglas Elliman for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 was $27.7 million, or $0.34 per diluted common share, compared to net income of $12.8 million, or $0.15 per diluted common share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2022.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Non-GAAP financial measures include adjustments for stock-based compensation, equity in losses (earnings) from equity method investments, restructuring, and other, net (for purposes of Adjusted EBITDA). Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022 and the last twelve months ended September 30, 2023 are included in Tables 2, 3 and 4.

Three months ended September 30, 2023 compared to the three months ended September 30, 2022

Adjusted EBITDA attributed to Douglas Elliman (as described in Table 2 attached hereto) were a loss of $3.0 million for the third quarter of 2023, compared to income of $124,000 for the third quarter of 2022.

Adjusted EBITDA attributed to Douglas Elliman's real estate brokerage segment (as described in Table 2 attached hereto) were $1.5 million for the third quarter of 2023, compared to $5.1 million for the third quarter of 2022.

Adjusted Net Loss attributed to Douglas Elliman (as described in Table 3 attached hereto) was $4.7 million, or $0.06 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2023, compared to Adjusted Net Loss attributed to Douglas Elliman of $4.0 million, or $0.05 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2022.

Nine months ended September 30, 2023 compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2022

Adjusted EBITDA attributed to Douglas Elliman (as described in Table 2 attached hereto) were a loss of $23.2 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, compared to income of $32.1 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022.

Adjusted EBITDA attributed to Douglas Elliman's real estate brokerage segment (as described in Table 2 attached hereto) were a loss of $9.0 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, compared to income of $47.2 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022.

Adjusted Net Loss attributed to Douglas Elliman (as described in Table 3 attached hereto) was $26.4 million, or $0.32 per diluted share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, compared to Adjusted Net Income attributed to Douglas Elliman of $12.2 million, or $0.14 per diluted share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2022.

Gross Transaction Value

For the three months ended September 30, 2023, Douglas Elliman's subsidiary, Douglas Elliman Realty, LLC, achieved gross transaction value of approximately $9.3 billion, compared to approximately $10.2 billion for the three months ended September 30, 2022. For the three months ended September 30, 2023, Douglas Elliman's real estate brokerage segment reported an average price per transaction of $1.57 million.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2023, Douglas Elliman Realty, LLC achieved gross transaction value of approximately $26.5 billion compared to approximately $35.4 billion for the nine months ended September 30, 2022. For the nine months ended September 30, 2023, Douglas Elliman's real estate brokerage segment reported an average price per transaction of $1.60 million.

Consolidated Balance Sheet

Douglas Elliman maintained a strong balance sheet with cash and cash equivalents of $126.3 million at September 30, 2023. This significant liquidity places the Company in a position of strength in the market.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted EBITDA attributed to Douglas Elliman, Adjusted Net (Loss) Income attributed to Douglas Elliman, and financial measures for the last twelve months ("LTM") ended September 30, 2023 (referred to as the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures") are financial measures not prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). The Company believes that the Non-GAAP Financial Measures are important measures that supplement discussion and analysis of its results of operations and enhance an understanding of its operating performance.

The Company believes the Non-GAAP Financial Measures provide investors and analysts with a useful measure of operating results unaffected by differences in capital structures and ages of related assets among otherwise comparable companies.

Management uses the Non-GAAP Financial Measures as measures to review and assess operating performance of the Company's business, and management does and investors should review both the overall performance (GAAP net income) and the operating performance (the Non-GAAP Financial Measures) of the Company's business. While management considers the Non-GAAP Financial Measures to be important, they should be considered in addition to, but not as substitutes for or superior to, other measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP, such as operating income, net income and cash flows from operations. In addition, the Non-GAAP Financial Measures are susceptible to varying calculations and the Company's measurement of the Non-GAAP Financial Measures may not be comparable to those of other companies. Attached hereto as Tables 2, 3 and 4 is information relating to the Company's Non-GAAP Financial Measures for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022 and the last twelve months ended September 30, 2023.

About Douglas Elliman Inc.

Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE: DOUG, "Douglas Elliman") owns Douglas Elliman Realty, LLC, which is one of the largest residential brokerage companies in the United States with operations in New York, Florida, California, Texas, Colorado, Nevada, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, Virginia, and Washington, D.C. In addition, Douglas Elliman sources, uses and invests in early-stage, disruptive property technology ("PropTech") solutions and companies and provides other real estate services, including development marketing, property management and settlement and escrow services in select markets. Additional information concerning Douglas Elliman is available on its website, investors.elliman.com.

Investors and others should note that we may post information about Douglas Elliman on our website at investors.elliman.com or, if applicable, on our accounts on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, TikTok, Twitter, YouTube or other social media platforms. It is possible that the postings or releases could include information deemed to be material information. Therefore, we encourage investors, the media and others interested in Douglas Elliman to review the information we post on our website at investors.elliman.com and on our social media accounts.

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities law. All statements other than statements of historical or current facts made in this document are forward-looking. We identify forward-looking statements in this document by using words or phrases such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may be," "continue" "could," "potential," "objective," "plan," "seek," "predict," "project" and "will be" and similar words or phrases or their negatives. Forward-looking statements reflect our current expectations and are inherently uncertain. Actual results could differ materially for a variety of reasons.

Risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ significantly from our current expectations are described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 and, when filed, our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2023. We undertake no responsibility to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, except as required by applicable law.

TABLE 1

DOUGLAS ELLIMAN INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED COMBINED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenues: Commissions and other brokerage income $ 239,255 $ 259,977 $ 703,780 $ 903,917 Property management 8,697 8,541 26,849 27,786 Other ancillary services 3,596 4,070 10,813 14,144 Total revenues 251,548 272,588 741,442 945,847 Expenses: Real estate agent commissions 185,845 195,836 546,749 686,440 Sales and marketing 20,770 22,703 64,170 64,145 Operations and support 17,121 18,218 53,338 55,872 General and administrative 28,817 33,522 92,371 99,227 Technology 5,602 5,527 17,777 16,809 Depreciation and amortization 1,999 1,968 6,031 6,033 Restructuring 215 - 1,932 - Operating (loss) income (8,821 ) (5,186 ) (40,926 ) 17,321 Other income (expenses): Interest income, net 1,785 493 4,260 564 Equity in earnings (losses) from equity-method investments 10 (895 ) (143 ) (477 ) Investment and other income 27 1,055 109 3,026 (Loss) income before provision for income taxes (6,999 ) (4,533 ) (36,700 ) 20,434 Income tax (benefit) expense (1,869 ) (290 ) (8,552 ) 8,173 Net (loss) income (5,130 ) (4,243 ) (28,148 ) 12,261 Net loss attributed to non-controlling interest 264 280 439 532 Net (loss) income attributed to Douglas Elliman Inc. $ (4,866 ) $ (3,963 ) $ (27,709 ) $ 12,793 Per basic common share: Net (loss) income applicable to common shares attributed to Douglas Elliman Inc. $ (0.06 ) $ (0.05 ) $ (0.34 ) $ 0.15 Per diluted common share: Net (loss) income applicable to common shares attributed to Douglas Elliman Inc. $ (0.06 ) $ (0.05 ) $ (0.34 ) $ 0.15

TABLE 2

DOUGLAS ELLIMAN INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in Thousands) LTM Year Ended Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, December 31, September 30, September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net (loss) income attributed to Douglas Elliman Inc. $ (46,124 ) $ (5,622 ) $ (4,866 ) $ (3,963 ) $ (27,709 ) $ 12,793 Interest income, net (5,475 ) (1,779 ) (1,785 ) (493 ) (4,260 ) (564 ) Income tax (benefit) expense (10,222 ) 6,503 (1,869 ) (290 ) (8,552 ) 8,173 Net (loss) income attributed to non-controlling interest (684 ) (777 ) (264 ) (280 ) (439 ) (532 ) Depreciation and amortization 8,010 8,012 1,999 1,968 6,031 6,033 EBITDA $ (54,495 ) $ 6,337 $ (6,785 ) $ (3,058 ) $ (34,929 ) $ 25,903 Equity in losses (earnings) from equity-method investments (a) 229 563 (10 ) 895 143 477 Stock-based compensation expense (b) 12,328 11,138 3,442 3,165 9,666 8,476 Restructuring 1,932 - 215 - 1,932 - Other, net (512 ) (3,429 ) (27 ) (1,055 ) (109 ) (3,026 ) Adjusted EBITDA (40,518 ) 14,609 (3,165 ) (53 ) (23,297 ) 31,830 Adjusted EBITDA attributed to non-controlling interest 183 342 138 177 63 222 Adjusted EBITDA attributed to Douglas Elliman Inc. $ (40,335 ) $ 14,951 $ (3,027 ) $ 124 $ (23,234 ) $ 32,052 Operating (loss) income by Segment: Real estate brokerage $ (35,975 ) $ 21,993 $ (1,992 ) $ 1,503 $ (20,349 ) $ 37,619 Corporate and other (26,813 ) (26,534 ) (6,829 ) (6,689 ) (20,577 ) (20,298 ) Total $ (62,788 ) $ (4,541 ) $ (8,821 ) $ (5,186 ) $ (40,926 ) $ 17,321 Real estate brokerage segment Operating (loss) income $ (35,975 ) $ 21,993 $ (1,992 ) $ 1,503 $ (20,349 ) $ 37,619 Depreciation and amortization 8,010 8,012 1,999 1,968 6,031 6,033 Stock-based compensation 4,272 4,195 1,175 1,419 3,355 3,278 Restructuring 1,932 - 215 - 1,932 - Adjusted EBITDA (21,761 ) 34,200 1,397 4,890 (9,031 ) 46,930 Adjusted EBITDA attributed to non-controlling interest 183 342 138 177 63 222 Adjusted EBITDA attributed to Douglas Elliman Inc. $ (21,578 ) $ 34,542 $ 1,535 $ 5,067 $ (8,968 ) $ 47,152 Corporate and other segment Operating loss $ (26,813 ) $ (26,534 ) $ (6,829 ) $ (6,689 ) $ (20,577 ) $ (20,298 ) Stock-based compensation 8,056 6,943 2,267 1,746 6,311 5,198 Adjusted EBITDA attributed to Douglas Elliman Inc. $ (18,757 ) $ (19,591 ) $ (4,562 ) $ (4,943 ) $ (14,266 ) $ (15,100 )

____________ a. Represents equity in earnings recognized from the Company's investment in certain real estate businesses that are accounted for under the equity method and are not consolidated in the Company's financial results. b. Represents amortization of stock-based compensation. $4,272, $1,175, $1,419, $3,355, $3,278, and $4,195 are attributable to the Real estate brokerage segment for the last twelve months ended September 30, 2023, the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023, and 2022, and the year ended December 31, 2022, respectively. $8,056, $2,267, $1,746, $6,311, $5,198, and $6,943 are attributable to the Corporate and other segment for the last twelve months ended September 30, 2023, the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, and the year ended December 31, 2022, respectively.

TABLE 3

DOUGLAS ELLIMAN INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED NET (LOSS) INCOME

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net (loss) income attributed to Douglas Elliman Inc. $ (4,866 ) $ (3,963 ) $ (27,709 ) $ 12,793 Restructuring 215 - 1,932 - Income related to Tax Disaffiliation indemnification - (28 ) - (581 ) Total adjustments 215 (28 ) 1,932 (581 ) Tax expense related to adjustments (66 ) - (589 ) - Adjusted net (loss) income attributed to Douglas Elliman Inc. $ (4,717 ) $ (3,991 ) $ (26,366 ) $ 12,212 Per diluted common share: Adjusted net (loss) income applicable to common shares attributed to Douglas Elliman Inc. $ (0.06 ) $ (0.05 ) $ (0.32 ) $ 0.14

TABLE 4

DOUGLAS ELLIMAN INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF REVENUES

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in Thousands, Except for Gross Transaction Value) LTM Year Ended Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, December 31, September 30, September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenues: Commissions and other brokerage income $ 899,748 $ 1,099,885 $ 239,255 $ 259,977 $ 703,780 $ 903,917 Property management 35,085 36,022 8,697 8,541 26,849 27,786 Other ancillary services 13,939 17,270 3,596 4,070 10,813 14,144 Total revenues $ 948,772 $ 1,153,177 $ 251,548 $ 272,588 $ 741,442 $ 945,847 Gross transaction value (in billions) $ 34.0 $ 42.9 $ 9.3 $ 10.2 $ 26.5 $ 35.4 Total transactions 21,360 26,573 5,913 6,796 16,584 21,797

