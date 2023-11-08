Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - November 8, 2023) - As a world-class digital asset exchange, LBank continues to focus on providing its users with quality projects to participate in. Here is a weekly report made by LBank Exchange presenting this week's exciting new listings and a summary of the ones listed last week, offering users more information to help better understand these unique opportunities.

New Listings on LBank Exchange

Scheduled this week starting on 6th November 2023.

For a more complete list please follow our Twitter @LBank_Exchange





New Listing Schedule

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8831/186655_642aef2c445b59eb_001full.jpg

Project: AMIS

Listing date: 8th November

Key words: Public Chain, Initial Listing, ERC20

Official Website: https://amisplatform.com/ENG/pc/html/main.html

About: AMIS Platform (AMIS) is a groundbreaking ecosystem that leverages blockchain technology and its native cryptocurrency, the AMIS Token, to create a seamless and eco-friendly solution for electric vehicle charging, incentivizing users to reduce carbon emissions and contribute to sustainable transportation.

Project: JFISH

Listing date: 10th November

Key words: Others, ERC20

Official Website: https://jellyfi.me/

About: Jellyfish Mobile Token (JFISH) is a pioneering Web3-enabled mobile network operator that combines cutting-edge blockchain technology with traditional telecom infrastructure to provide unprecedented security, privacy, and control over digital assets and communications.

Summary of Last Week's Listings - 30th October 2023 to 5th November 2023





Weekly Listing Summary

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8831/186655_642aef2c445b59eb_002full.jpg

Name: METAQ

Weekly gain: 26%

Official Website: https://metaplanet.tech/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/metaq_usdt/

Name: GAIA

Weekly gain: 18%

Official Website: https://gaia8.ai/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/gaia_usdt/

Name: MEMECOIN

Weekly gain: 1924%

Official Website: https://www.memecoin.org/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/memecoin_usdt/

Name: 7

Weekly gain: 91%

Official Website: https://www.project-7.pro/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/7_usdt/

Name: TIA

Weekly gain: 133%

Official Website: https://celestia.org/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/tia_usdt/

Name: ATLAS

Official Website: https://staratlas.com/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/atlas_usdt/

Name: POLIS

Official Website: https://staratlas.com/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/polis_usdt/

About LBank

LBank is one of the top crypto exchanges, established in 2015. It offers specialized financial derivatives, expert asset management services, and safe crypto trading to its users. The platform holds over 9 million users from more than 210 regions across the world. LBank is a cutting-edge growing platform that ensures the integrity of users' funds and aims to contribute the global adoption of cryptocurrencies.

Start Trading Now: lbank.com

Community & Social Media:

l Telegram

l Twitter

l Facebook

l LinkedIn

l Instagram

l YouTube

Contact Details:

LBK Blockchain Co. Limited

LBank Exchange

marketing@lbank.info

business@lbank.info

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/186655