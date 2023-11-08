Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - November 8, 2023) - As a world-class digital asset exchange, LBank continues to focus on providing its users with quality projects to participate in. Here is a weekly report made by LBank Exchange presenting this week's exciting new listings and a summary of the ones listed last week, offering users more information to help better understand these unique opportunities.
New Listings on LBank Exchange
Scheduled this week starting on 6th November 2023.
New Listing Schedule
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8831/186655_642aef2c445b59eb_001full.jpg
Project: AMIS
Listing date: 8th November
Key words: Public Chain, Initial Listing, ERC20
Official Website: https://amisplatform.com/ENG/pc/html/main.html
About: AMIS Platform (AMIS) is a groundbreaking ecosystem that leverages blockchain technology and its native cryptocurrency, the AMIS Token, to create a seamless and eco-friendly solution for electric vehicle charging, incentivizing users to reduce carbon emissions and contribute to sustainable transportation.
Project: JFISH
Listing date: 10th November
Key words: Others, ERC20
Official Website: https://jellyfi.me/
About: Jellyfish Mobile Token (JFISH) is a pioneering Web3-enabled mobile network operator that combines cutting-edge blockchain technology with traditional telecom infrastructure to provide unprecedented security, privacy, and control over digital assets and communications.
Summary of Last Week's Listings - 30th October 2023 to 5th November 2023
Weekly Listing Summary
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8831/186655_642aef2c445b59eb_002full.jpg
Name: METAQ
Weekly gain: 26%
Official Website: https://metaplanet.tech/
Name: GAIA
Weekly gain: 18%
Official Website: https://gaia8.ai/
Name: MEMECOIN
Weekly gain: 1924%
Official Website: https://www.memecoin.org/
Name: 7
Weekly gain: 91%
Official Website: https://www.project-7.pro/
Name: TIA
Weekly gain: 133%
Official Website: https://celestia.org/
Name: ATLAS
Official Website: https://staratlas.com/
Name: POLIS
Official Website: https://staratlas.com/
